Two NC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Enjoy Your Retirement” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesPinehurst, NC
Chef Benjamin Epicure Is on the Way to North Carolina’s First Michelin StarDiana BernardoAsheville, NC
2022 Asheville Championship on 11/11 and 11/13Adrian HolmanAsheville, NC
This North Carolina Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenAsheville, NC
ourstate.com
Three Days in Yancey County
When Heather and Sean Busher first toured the old dude ranch near Burnsville that had sat empty for five years, the amount of work the place needed to turn it into comfortable lodging seemed daunting. But the view from the front of the main lodge — lush rolling land with the Black Mountain range framed in the distance — made all the difference. “I thought if I lived around so much beauty, it would be worth it,” Heather says.
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The Grove Park Inn Gingerbread House Competition (Asheville NC)
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Some of my fondest Christmas memories growing up took place in Asheville NC, where my parents would often take our family to see the awesome gingerbread houses at the Omni Grove Park Inn.
WLOS.com
WNC toy store sees major sales over holiday weekend while big-name stores fear overstock
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — About 166 million people are estimated to do some kind of shopping between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, according to the National Retail Federation, and one independently-owned mountain toy store saw an influx of customers this holiday weekend compared to last year. For O.P. Taylor's Toy...
WLOS.com
Area animal shelters to offer free or low-cost adoptions during national holiday event
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Just in time for the holidays, two area animal shelters will be taking part in BISSELL Pet Foundation's "Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope" national event to kick off the month of December. Asheville Humane Society and Blue Ridge Humane Society, located in Henderson County, are...
biltmorebeacon.com
Hendersonville Celebrates the Holidays with Sleigh Full of Events
HENDERSONVILLE – Enjoy the coziness of the season in the North Carolina mountains during Hendersonville’s annual Home for the Holidays celebration. Throughout November and December, Hendersonville will host more than 50 yuletide gatherings and holiday happenings, from carriage rides on Main Street to Christmas-themed shows at Flat Rock Playhouse, the state theater of North Carolina.
FOX Carolina
Upstate crochet group needs help keeping community warm
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A group of crafters needs your help keeping the community warm this winter. I Am Not Lost in the Upstate gives away thousands of handmade scarves, blankets and hats every year however, they’ve taken on a new project this month. The groups big event...
Greenville Co. families continue traditions at Christmas tree farm
Brian Fink and his family have owned Mystic Farm for more than 40 years.
Mountain Xpress
Four of a Kind: Rachel Weisberg talks local fashion
Editor’s note: This is part of “Four of a Kind,” a new Arts & Culture feature. Each month, four new artists will share their takes on the local art scene. In addition to individual online posts, you can find all four features as a single spread in this week’s print edition.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — After a successful weekend, OP Taylor's toy store in Brevard is ready for Cyber Monday. The owner says that compared to last year's supply chain shortage issues, this year, things are going smoothly. Even though Hasbro and Mattel are both reporting a decrease in sales, Taylor's expects to have more than $17,000 items on its shelves for sale. The owner says his store has a nostalgia that sets it apart from major retailers.
nctripping.com
NC Arboretum Winter Lights (How To Enjoy In 10 Important Tips!)
Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. The NC Arboretum Winter Lights is one of our favorite events during Christmas in Asheville. Over one million lights come together to light up the gardens...
WLOS.com
Long holiday weekend expected to be record-breaking for shopping, annual survey shows
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — This holiday weekend is expected to be a record-breaking one when it comes to shopping. Approximately 166.3 million people are projected to shop between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, according to an annual survey by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights and Analytics. That is almost 8 million more people than last year and the highest estimate since the NRF began tracking this data in 2017.
tribpapers.com
Asheville Behind on Sanitation, Public Safety & Pickleball
Asheville – By way of public comment, quality of life issues dominated Tuesday’s Asheville City Council meeting. The first remarks came from a group identified as the Asheville Coalition for Public Safety. Members of this newly formed group showed solidarity by wearing T-shirts with the group’s name in logo form. Their stated purpose for speaking before council was an item on the consent agenda requesting acceptance of a $175,000 grant from the Office of Community Oriented Police Services (COPS), the US Department of Justice Law Enforcement, and the Mental Health and Wellness Act.
Pet of the Week: Lavender
It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Lavender.
greenvillejournal.com
Two Greenville children win top prizes in Omni Grove Park Inn’s Gingerbread House Competition
The Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville announced Nov. 22 that Ella and Maisy Frahler of Greenville won top prizes in the 30th Annual National Gingerbread House Competition. Ella Frahler’s “Workbench of a Sewing Elf” won third place in the Youth category, while Maisy Frahler’s “Christmas Morning Paper Dolls” won first place in the Child category.
bpr.org
Advent’s hospital plan for Buncombe gets the state nod as competitors contemplate a challenge.
After months of speculation, the question of who will operate Buncombe County’s second hospital was answered in a short post on social media. In a November 22 tweet, Florida-based Advent Health, which operates a hospital in Hendersonville announced the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services approved its proposal to build the 67-bed acute care facility.
Mountain Xpress
Library’s special collections suffer from funding snag
There’s only one place in the world where you can leaf through Asheville GreenWorks’ 50-year history, listen to a speech Martin Luther King Jr. delivered in Montreat in August 1965 and view a 1764 map of Cherokee land by English cartographer Thomas Kitchin: Buncombe County Special Collections, tucked away on the lower level of downtown Asheville’s Pack Memorial Library.
WRAL
Sylva takes advantage of, 'a generational chance'
Key Investment: Bridge Park renovation and stormwater improvements. Like many towns in western North Carolina, Sylva, nestled between the Balsam Mountains and the Great Smoky Mountains, regularly plays host to far more than its 3,000 permanent residents. That much becomes clear the moment you step foot downtown and take in the energy of the bustling shops, breweries, and restaurants. From the historic hilltop Jackson County Courthouse to beloved annual festivals, it is a tourist destination whose appeal is actively growing.
WYFF4.com
Western North Carolina clogging team keeps tradition reaches national fame after going viral
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. — Do you have any fun Thanksgiving traditions?. Well, a dance team in North Carolina has achieved national fame all while keeping a longtime tradition alive. "I'm happiest when I'm dancing," Zebulon ‘Zeb’ Ross said. "It's when I'm the most relaxed. I don't have to worry about...
Uber driver shot early Sun. morning in Asheville
Police are looking for someone who shot an Uber driver early Sunday morning in Asheville.
iheart.com
Inmate Captured in Rutherford, Bridge Work Starting in WNC, Panthers Win
(Rutherford County, NC) -- The search for an escaped Rutherford County inmate is over. Aaron Langley ran from the jail while working as a kitchen trustee late Saturday afternoon. He was found at an abandoned residence around six-hours later. Potters Market Returns To WNC. (Asheville, NC) -- The Appalachian Potters...
