Steam sales are rampant right now because of the holidays, and one of those sales has brought one of the PC platform's best strategy games down to just $5.99. The game in question is none other than Side Meier's Civilization VI which is the latest of a long line of strategy games. Considering how the game is typically $59.99, that's a steal any day, but it's an even better deal now that we know the game is going to get even more DLC in the future even though it's been out for around five years now.

8 DAYS AGO