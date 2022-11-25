Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Sony PlayStation 6 Release Timing Leaked in Official Documents
A rough time frame of when the Sony PlayStation 6 will be released has just been leaked. Discovered in documents from the United Kingdom’s Competition Markets Authority as part of the ongoing Microsoft-Activision merger investigation, it appears the PS6 will either be coming out late 2027 or in 2028, giving the PS5 a rough life cycle of seven years.
ComicBook
PS5 and Xbox Series X Stealth Release Is Free for Some
A new game has been stealth released on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X and it's free for some users. While stealth releases weren't common on PS4 and Xbox One, they are increasingly common on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. For example, today Superliminal was stealth released and everyone who owns it on PS4 or Xbox One gets a free copy on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X as long as you're going from Xbox to Xbox or PlayStation to PlayStation.
IGN
Microsoft Offered Call of Duty a 10-Year Deal for PlayStation; Xbox 360 Controller is Back
Microsoft has offered a 10-year deal to keep the Call of Duty games on Sony’s PlayStation consoles, according to a report by the New York Times. Sony refused to comment on the offer. “The first call Satya and I made after the deal was announced was to the C.E.O....
After 17 Years, One Xbox Fan Just Got The Perfect Gamerscore
After nearly 17 years of playing games on Xbox, one fan has managed to achieve what they view as the perfect Gamerscore. Shared on the Xbox One subreddit, user RestiveHippo shared that after 17 years of gaming on the platform, they had achieved a Gamerscore of 123,456. For anyone unaware, the Xbox achievement system was introduced at the launch of the Xbox 360. This system awards players points (Gamerscore) for completing specific challenges within a video game. While there are plenty of exceptions, the standard has been that a game gets to have 1,000 Gamerscore available at launch, with the ability to add more whenever DLC and massive updates become available.
Even Microsoft says that PlayStation games are "better" than their own
Since it was announced that Microsoft is planning to buy out Activision, the company has been forced to justify this decision to regulators around the world as it’s determined whether or not the acquisition would give the company an unfair market advantage. Makes sense, right?. The things that Microsoft...
The Witcher 3 next-gen update reveals improved graphics and a long-overdue photo mode
The first trailer for the upcoming Witcher 3 next-gen update revealed some sweet graphics and exciting new features.
Business Insider
Nintendo Switch Black Friday 2022 deals: The best sales on consoles, games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and more
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. If Nintendo is famous for anything (aside from great games), it's that their products barely ever go on sale. But among the deals available this Black Friday, we're seeing some great discounts on both the Nintendo Switch console...
The Best Upcoming 2023 Nintendo Switch Game Releases Ranked
After what might be considered a somewhat less flashy year for the Nintendo Switch in 2022, which has been punctuated by "Pokémon Legends: Arceus" at the start of the year and will finish with "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Violet," the next 12 months look set to be very exciting. 2023 will mark the release of some of the most eagerly awaited games for some time.
msn.com
PS6 and next-gen Xbox release windows are set! …very tentatively
The PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S consoles are part of the ninth generation of consoles along with the Nintendo Switch. It has only been two years since both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles were released, but it looks like the future generation of consoles is already being planned. The PlayStation 6 and the future Xbox console have a new release window that has been announced by both companies.
IGN
Witcher 3 Next Gen Update Release Date and Details
A free next-gen update is coming to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on December 14, 2022, including some new Netflix-inspired DLC content. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen Update will be available for free on PC, Playstation 5, and Xbox Series S|X for anyone who currently owns the game. Older generation consoles, such as Playstation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch will also be receiving an update with game improvements and the Netlfix Witcher-themed DLCs.
CNET
Black Friday Video Game Deals: PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch Games for Less
Whether you're buying video games for yourself or for your friends and family for the Holidays, Black Friday is an excellent time to grab some bargains. It's a good time to pick a new console up, too -- but you'll need some games to go with it. We've pulled together...
Upper Moon 4 Hantengu – Everything You Need to Learn
Upper Moon 4 or Hantengu is one of the major antagonists in the Swordsmith Village Arc of Demon Slayer series. In the series Upper Moon Hantengu, his rank was elevated to that of number 4, and is the only demon that is associated with The Twelve Kizuki. Muzan Kibutsuji stumbled...
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
(UPDATED) Dragon Ball Super Chapter 88: Release Date, Spoilers, Raw Scans, Leaks, Countdown, Where to read online
Hey there! Today we will update you on Dragon Ball Super Chapter 88 where we will tell you everything you need to know about the upcoming chapter such as its release date, spoilers, raw scans, and through where you can read the new chapter. Dragon Ball Super is the sequel...
uproarcsu.com
Overwatch 2 Game Review
Three years ago, Blizzard Entertainment, the company behind the Warcraft, Diablo, and Starcraft series, announced the sequel to Overwatch, their multiplayer first-person shooter game. The game was a critical success at launch, but in its six years of life, the game has fallen. Mired in controversy, Blizzard as a company...
NME
Epic Games Store confirms next week’s 2 free games
Fort Triumph and RPG in a Box will be the next free games on the Epic Games Store, and will be available to all users at no cost from December 1-8. The games will be replacing the storefront’s current free game, Star Wars: Squadrons from developer EA Motive. If you haven’t claimed it yet, Squadrons is still free on the Epic Games Store, and will remain so until December 1.
yankodesign.com
Hold this gaming controller like assault rifle to shoot down enemies for maximum immersion
Mobile gaming controllers come in plenty but their operating mechanism is more or less the same. They clasp onto your device from both sides, a good example being the Razer Kishi. Or be placed on top of a gamepad like the Turtle Beach Atom. This refreshing concept ideation has caught...
ComicBook
Steam Sale Drops Top-Rated Strategy Game to Lowest Price Ever
Steam sales are rampant right now because of the holidays, and one of those sales has brought one of the PC platform's best strategy games down to just $5.99. The game in question is none other than Side Meier's Civilization VI which is the latest of a long line of strategy games. Considering how the game is typically $59.99, that's a steal any day, but it's an even better deal now that we know the game is going to get even more DLC in the future even though it's been out for around five years now.
itechpost.com
PlayStation Exclusive Gran Turismo Might Become Available for PC
The Gran Turismo game franchise has been an exclusive for PlayStation for two and a half decades. However, recent reports say that Kazunori Yamauchi, the creator of the named game, might have plans for a PC port. Yamauchi expressed that Polyphony Digital, the developer of the racing game, has their development team looking into making it PC compatible.
One Piece Chapter 1066 More Spoilers Out, Reddit Leaks, Raw Scans and Chapter Release Date
One Piece, as well all know is one of the longest-running manga series and remains one of the most popular one even after two decades with over millions of fans it Weekly around. The story has recently provided us with some major upheavals in the newest chapters, some of which have not only rocked the foundations of the storyline so far but have also provided us with some new epic scenes that we cannot wait to see animated.
Anime News And Facts
