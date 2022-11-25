ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GAMINGbible

Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger

There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
BGR.com

6 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone obsessed next week

Netflix throws so much content at us from one week to the next that, sometimes, our regular curated preview of upcoming Netflix releases can feel a little like that fan-favorite bit on Saturday Night Live — the one where Stefon was always talking up New York’s hottest new clubs. With apologies to Bill Hader’s overly enthusiastic regular guest on Weekend Update, though, next week’s slate of releases coming to the streaming giant really does have everything (you can’t see it, but I’m covering my face with my hands right now, Stefon-style).
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Still Furious Episodes Aren’t Airing on Paramount Plus

Yellowstone fans are furious over the fact that the Paramount series is in fact not airing on Paramount +. The Kevin Costner-led hit is currently running its fifth season every Sunday at 7 pm. So millions of people tuned into Paramount+ tonight after waiting a week to watch the continuation of the heartbreaking two-hour premiere. But they quickly faced the disappointing realization that it wasn’t there.
BGR.com

Andor season 2: Release date, number of episodes, and everything we know so far

On Wednesday, November 23, the last episode of Andor season 1 arrived on Disney Plus. The Rogue One prequel series follows Rebel captain Cassian Andor long before he actually joined the Rebellion, filling in the blanks of his backstory while introducing a sprawling new cast of characters from many corners of the Star Wars universe.
Popculture

'The Witcher: Blood Origin': Trailer, Release Date, and Cast

Fans can finally go back to the Continent next month in The Witcher: Blood Origin. The spinoff series premieres on Sunday, Dec. 25, Netflix has confirmed. Even as the day draws closer, some details on the show are still scarce, so here's a look at all the news we have about it so far.
hypebeast.com

Netflix Gives 'You' Season 4 an Earlier Release Date

Netflix has moved up the release date of the fourth season of You. The first half of the serial killer thriller’s newest season is now set to premiere on February 9, 2023 and its second half on March 9, 2023. Season four will see the return of Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg and is set in London, where he takes on the fake identity of Professor Jonathan Moore after leaving Madre Linda to search for Marienne, played by Tati Gabrielle.
Anime News And Facts

Upcoming Anime To Look Out For In 2023

The last decade has seen a wide variety of manga series developed into various television series and movies. There have been successes with anime movies such as Demon Slayer Mugen Train and Jujutsu Kaisen 0. Still, this success does not diminish the continued development of various manga series and tv shows. 2023 looks big for anime, so we will cover some upcoming anime you should look out for. Let’s dive in with a big one.
TVLine

BMF Sets Season 2 Premiere Date at Starz — Watch Explosive Trailer

BMF is getting back to business in 2023. The Starz drama, based on the true story of the Flenory brothers — Meech and Terry, responsible for building one of the country’s most infamous crime families — will return for Season 2 on Friday, Jan. 6 (8/7c). Eager viewers can watch even sooner, as the premiere will be available to stream that same day at midnight on the Starz app and on-demand. “Rooted in authenticity and told with grit, heart, and humor, we parachute into the season with Meech and Terry at odds,” according to Starz’s official logline. “Meech wants to expand the...
startattle.com

NCIS: Los Angeles (Season 14 Episode 8) “Let It Burn”, trailer, release date

NCIS investigates an arson attack at Global West Ventures Corp, a naval defense contractor. Also, Rountree connects with an ex and Kilbride gives Callen files on Pembrook. Startattle.com – NCIS: Los Angeles | CBS. Network: CBS / Paramount+. Episode title: “Let It Burn”. Release date: November 27, 2022...
startattle.com

Sort Of (Season 2 Episode 1 & 2) HBO Max, trailer, release date

As Sabi braces for their father’s return, Deenzie drops world-shaking news. Bessy struggles to make sense of her life. Sabi has an awkward first day on the job with Imran, before going to a club with 7ven and Arrow. Sabi wonders if Olympia will stand them up. Startattle.com – Sort Of | HBO Max.
GoldDerby

2023 Oscars: Best International Feature Predictions [UPDATED: November 28]

Predicting the eventual five Oscar nominees for Best International Feature is made difficult by the three-step process that began after the October 3 deadline for countries to submit entries. To be part of the selection process for this category, which was called Best Foreign Language Film before 2020, requires a great deal of dedication. (Scroll down for the most up-to-date 2023 Oscars Best International Feature predictions.) In the days following the deadline for submissions, the academy determines each film’s eligibility. Then the several hundred academy members who serve on the International Feature screening committee are divided into groups and required to...
Anime News And Facts brings you latest updates from your favorite anime, manga and Webtoon and their Release date along with juicy facts about your favourite series.

