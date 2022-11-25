My Hero Academia's sixth season has given the Class 1-B students more of a spotlight ever since the Joint Training arc showed what they could do back in the fifth season, and the creator behind it all is showing some love to some of the standouts with a special new sketch. The sixth season of the anime has been a very rough one for the heroes, and things have only gotten tougher in the last few episodes as Tomura Shigaraki has returned to the battlefield to shake things up. This has led to each of the students getting their own big moments too.

13 HOURS AGO