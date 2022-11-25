Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Homeless in LaCrosseChris
Discover South Bend's Hidden Gem (and It's Close to Notre Dame)Rebekah BartonSouth Bend, IN
This Is the Snowiest Town in IndianaDiana RusSouth Bend, IN
BCH Celebrates CEO’s 40th AnniversaryBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State looks to get back on track in top-20 matchup with No. 20 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
hometownnewsnow.com
High Marks for Santa Parade
(La Porte, IN) - The Santa Parade took place in La Porte late Saturday afternoon and it was possibly the best Santa Parade in recent memory. The parade featured a new route this year and turnout was heavy along State Street, Michigan Avenue, a short stretch of Lincolnway, and through the end of the parade route concluding at Plaza 618 at Lincolnway and Monroe Street.
WNDU
‘Christmas in New Carlisle’ draws crowd
NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - Christmas was in the air Sunday at “Christmas in New Carlisle.”. It’s held on the Sunday after Thanksgiving by Discover New Carlisle, a Main-Street organization that helps better the community. People could shop around for some decorations or gifts sold by local vendors,...
The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque
The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque is back this holiday season with the sixth edition of Chicago’s favorite alternative holiday show, a twist on the original story. Producer Jaq Seifert and director Miguel Long join us now with the details. December 1st – 31st. Greenhouse Theater Center. 2257 N....
hometownnewsnow.com
William Albert Marlow, Jr
William Albert Marlow, Jr., 87, of La Porte, passed away on November 24, 2022. Cremation has taken place with Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center, La Porte. A private graveside service at Pine Lake Cemetery will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Polish...
wkvi.com
Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum Offering Santa Trains this Holiday Season
Join Santa at the Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum and take a trip in a vintage commuter coach to see the rural areas of North Judson and English Lake this holiday season. Santa trains leave from the station December 3, 10th , and 17th at 9 a.m. 11 a.m. 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. CT. The total length of each round-trip is about 1 hour and 15 minutes.
WNDU
Wellfield Botanic Garden annual Winter Wonderland of Holiday Lights
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Wellfield Botanic Gardens is holding its sixth annual “Winter Wonderland Holiday Lights.” . With this year being its biggest and brightest, with over 1.2 million lights put out on display through out the 36-acre garden. “It is such an amazing event, there is...
hometownnewsnow.com
Vicki Lynn Schultz
Vicki Lynn Schultz, 76, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Northwest Health - La Porte. Vicki was born on November 5, 1946 in La Porte, IN, to Grover and Juanita (Kowalski) Smith. On February 14, 2002 in La Porte, she married Curtis Schultz, who survives. Also surviving are...
hometownnewsnow.com
Michael "87" Smith
Michael “87” Smith, 68, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away at his home on Monday, November 21, 2022. He was born March 7, 1954 in La Porte, IN to the late Norma (Boone) Hunsley. Surviving are his daughter, Jennifer (Eric) Adams of Indianapolis, IN; son, Jason (Jennifer) Smith of...
Small Business Saturday: Crown Point winter market opens today
CROWN POINT, Ind. (CBS) – The City of Crown Point is kicking off its winter market just in time for Small Business Saturday. Shoppers can swing by and purchase items from dozens of local vendors and artists. It all starts at 10 a.m. and goes on until 4 p.m. at St. Peter and Paul Macedonian Banquet Hall - near Broadway and 97th Avenue in Indiana.
WNDU
‘The Chief’ spreads holiday cheer through Christmas trees, ice cream in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s that time of the year for many - picking out your Christmas tree to decorate your home!. According to the National Christmas Tree Association, there are about 350 million Christmas trees currently growing on farms, 25 to 30 million of those sold every year.
hometownnewsnow.com
Slicers Fall 70-55 to #3 Ranked Fishers
(Fishers, IN) - Slicer coach Jordan Heckard wanted his players to see how they matched up with one of the top teams in Indiana when he scheduled Friday’s game at Fishers. The answer turned out to be very well. The Slicers hung with the uber talented Fishers team and actually led by three points late in the 3rd quarter. La Porte ran out of gas in the final period falling 70-55. Fisher’s starting lineup went 6’10, 6’7,
5mag.net
Jesse Saunders hospitalized following “major stroke”
Chicago native and house music pioneer Jesse Saunders has been hospitalized after what is being called a “major stroke,” according to online reports and information from sources close to the DJ and producer. The Chosen Few DJs, to which Saunders belongs, posted messages on all major social media...
Benton Harbor Community Rallies Around Sinbad Following Heath Update
It was 2020 when comedian and Benton Harbor native Sinbad suffered a debilitating stroke. Now two years later the family has given an update on his condition and with it came an outpouring of love and support from his hometown. The family shared via a personal site and donation page:
abc57.com
Pleasant start to week interrupted by rain/snow mix and wind
After a wet weekend, South Bend will finally catch a break for a couple days as we head into a new week. The last of the rain showers are expected to dissipate tonight leaving behind cloudy skies overnight. Monday will be relatively pleasant with mostly sunny skies and temperatures hovering around the mid 40s. The streak of nice weather persists until Tuesday afternoon, when an incoming low-pressure system and its associated cold front will initially bring widespread cloud cover over Michiana. Those clouds will develop into rain overnight and a rain/snow mix early Wednesday morning. In conjunction with the arrival of precipitation, sustained wind values from 20-30 mph are expected at this time with stronger wind gusts projected. The last of the precipitation is expected to dissipate by Wednesday evening.
Discover South Bend's Hidden Gem (and It's Close to Notre Dame)
When you marry a lifelong Notre Dame fan, it's only a matter of time until you find yourself in South Bend. The city of just over 103,000 residents is largely defined by the University of Notre Dame...and its football team.
fox32chicago.com
Classes canceled at Crown Point school after possible breach
CROWN POINT, Ind. - Classes will resume Tuesday at Crown Point Community School Corporation after what the school is calling a "network outage." No remote learning was offered on Monday. The district has hired a third-party cybersecurity company to address the issue, according to a letter sent to parents by the superintendent.
Holiday Cheer - Chicago Residents to Receive $500 Payment
Chicago residents can get a $500 payment just in time for the holidays. Residents living in poverty and those who did not qualify for stimulus checks and other financial aid in 2020 can finally get some much-needed financial relief. The Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 worth $14.68 million, thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act was created to provide help to these residents. (source)
Chicago Abraham Lincoln statue defaced with anti-colonizer graffiti referencing Dakota 38
For the second time in a month and a half, a statue of Abraham Lincoln was vandalized by anti-colonizer activists.
ValueWalk
$500 Cash Assistance Program From Chicago: Who Will Get It And How To Apply
Some extra money could soon be coming to more than 4,000 Chicagoans. The city of Chicago has come up with a new assistance program that offers $500 cash payments to eligible residents. The deadline to apply for this cash assistance program from Chicago is approaching fast. Cash Assistance Program From...
WNDU
WNDU Vault: Hidden pot farm bust
Dakota is a 6-month-old Husky and Shepard mix who is very energic and vibrant. The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.
