La Porte, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

hometownnewsnow.com

High Marks for Santa Parade

(La Porte, IN) - The Santa Parade took place in La Porte late Saturday afternoon and it was possibly the best Santa Parade in recent memory. The parade featured a new route this year and turnout was heavy along State Street, Michigan Avenue, a short stretch of Lincolnway, and through the end of the parade route concluding at Plaza 618 at Lincolnway and Monroe Street.
LA PORTE, IN
WNDU

‘Christmas in New Carlisle’ draws crowd

NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - Christmas was in the air Sunday at “Christmas in New Carlisle.”. It’s held on the Sunday after Thanksgiving by Discover New Carlisle, a Main-Street organization that helps better the community. People could shop around for some decorations or gifts sold by local vendors,...
NEW CARLISLE, IN
WGN TV

The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque

The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque is back this holiday season with the sixth edition of Chicago’s favorite alternative holiday show, a twist on the original story. Producer Jaq Seifert and director Miguel Long join us now with the details. December 1st – 31st. Greenhouse Theater Center. 2257 N....
CHICAGO, IL
hometownnewsnow.com

William Albert Marlow, Jr

William Albert Marlow, Jr., 87, of La Porte, passed away on November 24, 2022. Cremation has taken place with Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center, La Porte. A private graveside service at Pine Lake Cemetery will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Polish...
LA PORTE, IN
wkvi.com

Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum Offering Santa Trains this Holiday Season

Join Santa at the Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum and take a trip in a vintage commuter coach to see the rural areas of North Judson and English Lake this holiday season. Santa trains leave from the station December 3, 10th , and 17th at 9 a.m. 11 a.m. 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. CT. The total length of each round-trip is about 1 hour and 15 minutes.
NORTH JUDSON, IN
WNDU

Wellfield Botanic Garden annual Winter Wonderland of Holiday Lights

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Wellfield Botanic Gardens is holding its sixth annual “Winter Wonderland Holiday Lights.” . With this year being its biggest and brightest, with over 1.2 million lights put out on display through out the 36-acre garden. “It is such an amazing event, there is...
ELKHART, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Vicki Lynn Schultz

Vicki Lynn Schultz, 76, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Northwest Health - La Porte. Vicki was born on November 5, 1946 in La Porte, IN, to Grover and Juanita (Kowalski) Smith. On February 14, 2002 in La Porte, she married Curtis Schultz, who survives. Also surviving are...
LA PORTE, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Michael "87" Smith

Michael “87” Smith, 68, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away at his home on Monday, November 21, 2022. He was born March 7, 1954 in La Porte, IN to the late Norma (Boone) Hunsley. Surviving are his daughter, Jennifer (Eric) Adams of Indianapolis, IN; son, Jason (Jennifer) Smith of...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
CBS Chicago

Small Business Saturday: Crown Point winter market opens today

CROWN POINT, Ind. (CBS) – The City of Crown Point is kicking off its winter market just in time for Small Business Saturday. Shoppers can swing by and purchase items from dozens of local vendors and artists.  It all starts at 10 a.m. and goes on until 4 p.m. at St. Peter and Paul Macedonian Banquet Hall - near Broadway and 97th Avenue in Indiana. 
CROWN POINT, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Slicers Fall 70-55 to #3 Ranked Fishers

(Fishers, IN) - Slicer coach Jordan Heckard wanted his players to see how they matched up with one of the top teams in Indiana when he scheduled Friday’s game at Fishers. The answer turned out to be very well. The Slicers hung with the uber talented Fishers team and actually led by three points late in the 3rd quarter. La Porte ran out of gas in the final period falling 70-55. Fisher’s starting lineup went 6’10, 6’7,
FISHERS, IN
5mag.net

Jesse Saunders hospitalized following “major stroke”

Chicago native and house music pioneer Jesse Saunders has been hospitalized after what is being called a “major stroke,” according to online reports and information from sources close to the DJ and producer. The Chosen Few DJs, to which Saunders belongs, posted messages on all major social media...
CHICAGO, IL
abc57.com

Pleasant start to week interrupted by rain/snow mix and wind

After a wet weekend, South Bend will finally catch a break for a couple days as we head into a new week. The last of the rain showers are expected to dissipate tonight leaving behind cloudy skies overnight. Monday will be relatively pleasant with mostly sunny skies and temperatures hovering around the mid 40s. The streak of nice weather persists until Tuesday afternoon, when an incoming low-pressure system and its associated cold front will initially bring widespread cloud cover over Michiana. Those clouds will develop into rain overnight and a rain/snow mix early Wednesday morning. In conjunction with the arrival of precipitation, sustained wind values from 20-30 mph are expected at this time with stronger wind gusts projected. The last of the precipitation is expected to dissipate by Wednesday evening.
SOUTH BEND, IN
fox32chicago.com

Classes canceled at Crown Point school after possible breach

CROWN POINT, Ind. - Classes will resume Tuesday at Crown Point Community School Corporation after what the school is calling a "network outage." No remote learning was offered on Monday. The district has hired a third-party cybersecurity company to address the issue, according to a letter sent to parents by the superintendent.
CROWN POINT, IN
Aneka Duncan

Holiday Cheer - Chicago Residents to Receive $500 Payment

Chicago residents can get a $500 payment just in time for the holidays. Residents living in poverty and those who did not qualify for stimulus checks and other financial aid in 2020 can finally get some much-needed financial relief. The Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 worth $14.68 million, thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act was created to provide help to these residents. (source)
CHICAGO, IL
WNDU

WNDU Vault: Hidden pot farm bust

Dakota is a 6-month-old Husky and Shepard mix who is very energic and vibrant. The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.
SOUTH BEND, IN

