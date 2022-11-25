One of my fondest memories from my childhood during the holiday season is when we would gather the family together, fill the thermos with hot cocoa, bundle up, and get in the car for a night out to view the beautiful holiday light displays in the community. My dad would turn on the Christmas music on the radio and away we would go from house to house. We would all roll down our windows, forgetting the chill in the air, to listen to see if there was music playing at each of the homes we stopped in front of. Sometimes a live Santa would be present handing out candy canes to all who stopped. That was really a big deal to each of us. It is through these fond memories that I continue to love the spirit of the season.

