Uniland Signs Anchor Tenant at Renaissance Commerce Park
Uniland Development has signed a lease with Total Quality Assurance International (TQAI) who will occupy approximately 81,000 sq.ft. of a 150,000 sq.ft. building that is nearing completion at 8 Dona Street. Headquartered in Flushing, Michigan, TQAI specializes in Engineering, Logistics, Warehousing, Quality Control, Quality Inspection Services, Packaging and Rework. TQAI established its Buffalo operations in 2011 and currently employs approximately 45 people locally.
Savarino Opens Niagara Falls Project
Savarino Companies has completed the restoration and redevelopment of the historic Tugby-Lennon block at 320-324 Niagara Street in Niagara Falls. The three attached historic structures are located steps from the Seneca Niagara Casino, the developing Third Street neighborhood and just minutes from Niagara Falls State Park. The $4.5M project includes three ground floor commercial units and ten residential units on the upper two floors.
$1.43M sale marks halfway point in Gates Circle townhome closings
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The sixth townhome in Uniland Development Co.’s Gates Circle/Lancaster Avenue residential project has closed, with a Buffalo businessman paying more than $1 million for his new home. According to Nov. 22 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office, the John D. Reinhold Living Trust 030812...
City of Buffalo reports 95% of streets in hardest hit neighborhoods have snow removal nearly complete
BUFFALO, N.Y. — One week after Western New York and Buffalo were hit by a massive lake effect storm, the city's Department of Public Works reported that 95% of streets in South Buffalo, Kaisertown, and Lovejoy would have snow removal completed by the end of Friday. The remaining 5%...
2022 Chandler Street Winter Market
The Chandler Street Winter Market is in place to provide an indoor-outdoor market experience for people during the colder months. As much as we love our warm weather outdoor markets, there comes a time when they are buttoned up for winter. That’s when the Chandler Street Winter Market shines.
Sonic Drive-In plans 6 more sites in WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get ready for more Sonic Drive-In locations across Western New York. Franchisee Kevin DiPirro is scouting locations across the region for up to six more sites, in addition to the Sonic sites operating on Union Road in Cheektowaga and another in Buffalo at Hertel and Elmwood avenues.
Code Blue 32 issued, warming shelters open
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With temperatures dropping below 32° once again, Buffalo and Southern Erie County issued a Code Blue 32 on Sunday. Shelters will be open Nov. 27 and 28. Code Blue locations include: 412 Niagara St., Buffalo, N.Y. 14201 (Holy Cross) from 6 p.m. – 7 a.m. The location is not accessible, clients […]
Village of Lewiston votes to increase water rate to offset new charges
Trustees in the Village of Lewiston voted Monday to approve a motion increasing the municipal water rate 8 cents – from $3.95 to $4.03 per 100 cubic feet of usage – effective Jan. 1, 2023. Mayor Anne Welch stressed this action is the result of an equal rate increase from the Niagara County Water District.
How a Buffalo child care center saved itself by closing temporarily
“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy. More than two years after COVID-19 disrupted child care in America, Dasha Nadolinski made the...
NY Landquest: Cape Cod home is move-in ready in Cuba NY, view slideshow
House with 2 Garages in Cuba NY. Don’t miss out on this charming cape cod that is move-in ready! This beautiful 2 bedroom home is on a spacious corner lot and is in a country-like setting in a quiet area. The lot size is 0.62 acres. Recently remodeled kitchen-dining room combo includes a double oven, hardwood floors, hickory cabinets, and a cooktop that is only a few months old. A concrete driveway leads to the 2 car garage with an additional 20 x 24 garage with electric. The lot has a large yard with well-maintained landscaping and a gazebo.
Coca-Cola builds on Town of Tonawanda operations with $22.6M expansion
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Coca-Cola Beverage Northeast Inc. is in the midst of a $22.61 million expansion of local operations. The Town of Tonawanda project is on pace to be completed by mid-2023. “That a company like Coke Beverage is making this level of investment is a show...
City worker killed in snow removal accident identified
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The city worker who was killed during snow removal on Wednesday has been identified as 67-year-old Michael Muscarella. Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said that the incident happened at approximately 11:15 a.m. Wednesday when a high-loader truck was dumping snow into a dump truck on the McKinley Parkway. It appeared the high-loader […]
CODE BLUE issued for Buffalo and Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Code Blue 32 has been issued for both the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County for Sunday, Nov. 27. Holy Cross is located at 412 Niagara Street in Buffalo. The shelter will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Those in need who are looking to stay here must be able to walk up and downstairs.
No injuries reported after CSX train derailment Thursday night
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A train derailment happened around 8 p.m. Thursday inside of the CSX Frontier Yard near Bailey Avenue and Broadway. The company said nine train cars went off the tracks and that there were no leaks, spills, or injuries to report. CSX added that the cars have been moved to allow for normal operations.
Buffalo’s Biggest All-Local Holiday Market Happens Over 3 Full Days
This Thanksgiving weekend Step Out Buffalo’s Fall Makers + Shakers: Boozy Artisan Market will take place over three full days at the historic Buffalo Powerhouse venue. The event will feature Buffalo and WNY’s best local vendors showcasing gifts for everyone on your list this holiday season, and attendees will be able to enjoy free samples from local booze makers, a Bloody Mary and mimosa bar, seasonal cocktails, food trucks, baked goods, and more as they shop.
Buffalo city worker killed while assisting with snow removal
A public works employee was killed on Wednesday while assisting the ongoing snow removal efforts in Buffalo, New York, in an accident that local officials called "heartbreaking" as they confirmed that an investigation into the death is underway.The employee, who has not been identified, worked for the city for decades, said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown at a news conference where he was joined by police commissioner Joseph Gramaglia. Based on a preliminary investigation, at around 11:15 a.m., the employee was fatally struck by a high lift vehicle that was shoveling snow and hit him while driving in reverse, according to...
‘You’re supporting a local person who very well could be your neighbor’ WNY shops prepare for Small Business Saturday
EAST AURORA N.Y. (WIVB) – Local businesses across Western New York are getting ready for one of their busiest days of the year, Small Business Saturday. “I’m so excited. We’ve been preparing for months,” said Lindsey Vega, who owns Level Up Buffalo. She started her business during the pandemic and at first it was all […]
‘We are heartbroken’: City of Buffalo employee killed in snow removal accident
"We are heartbroken," Mayor Brown said. "We are in pain right now having suffered this loss."
2022 Holiday Market at Mister Sizzle’s
As if Mister Sizzle’s couldn’t get any better, now we can look forward to a holiday market. Unlike years past at The Horsefeathers Building, this Holiday Market is only being held during a limited window of time, Saturdays & Sundays (12/3-12/18) from 11am-5pm. While that window might be limited, there are still over 20 vendors that are partaking in the holiday market showcase. There is also a rotating list of marketeers, to ensure that the all-ages shopping event is chock full of different products and offerings each weekend.
City employee killed during snow removal in Buffalo, N.Y.
A city employee in Buffalo, New York, was fatally struck while assisting in removing record snowfall on Wednesday, officials announced. City workers had been working around the clock this week after the Buffalo area was hit with a storm that dumped over 6 feet of snow in some areas, before the tragedy occurred.
