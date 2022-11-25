ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickinson County, KS

Beat influenza as flu season enters full swing all around the country

By Jayshaun Jones
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
 4 days ago

Flu season is back and in full effect after hitting our southern states hard this year, particularly in the DMV area. The DMV is one of the regions with the highest flu activity in the country. According to the CDC's Weekly US Map: Influenza Summary Update, Kansas is on the high level of the scale, with states like Wyoming, South Dakota, and New Hampshire being on the minimal level of the scale. Places with large populations like New York City, Washington DC, and Atlanta are on a very high level. Kansas is in the middle of regions that do and don't have high flu levels, how cautious should we be of the cold and flu season?

Cold and flu season has always been popular, and there have been times of massive outbreaks, could this year be any worse than previous years? "At this point, what I can tell you, is that in Dickinson County flu activity remains relatively low. I have received information about flu activity, to date, from Herington Hospital, as well as Memorial Health. Both are seeing some positive flu cases, but nothing overwhelming, at this point," said Brenda Weaver, Deputy Director of Health. In 2020, Influenza was the ninth most common cause of death. The total number of deaths was 53,544 with an average of 16.3 deaths per 100,000 population according to the CDC.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cold front invades on Tuesday, light snow for some

Hopefully you all enjoyed a nice late fall afternoon here in the Sunflower State. Most of us made it to the 50s and even a few in the lower 60s. Temperatures take a tumble out there as our next cold front is knocking on our doorstep to the north. We watch that front begin to work into far northwest Kansas overnight. With it, winds switch and a few flurries will be possible. We have a wide range of temperatures tonight in the 20s to 40s. The farther southeast you are, the warmer your night will be.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Inside Kansas Politics: Covering state and national news

TOPEKA (KSNT) – In this week’s Inside Kansas Politics, Deneysha Richard covers state and national news, including Kansas Capitol leadership changes, an update on Parents Bill of Rights. Plus a look into why Biden says the Student Loan Forgiveness lawsuit is legal, and will win in court. And to get the latest news on Inside […]
KANSAS STATE
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Kansas has six qualifiers for the National Finals Rodeo

Six professional rodeo competitors from Kansas have qualified for the National Finals Rodeo. In Las Vegas, Nevada, December 1-10, 2022, the NFR features the top 119 contestants in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Hays Post

INSIGHT KANSAS: Outdated marijuana laws = stifled democracy?

Voters in neighboring Missouri just legalized recreational marijuana. Meanwhile, Kansas remains in the minority of states where neither medical nor recreational marijuana are allowed. It’s a symptom of dysfunctional democracy in Kansas that legislators haven’t updated our marijuana laws. Polling for years has shown that Kansans support legalizing and taxing...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Salina man dies in work accident Wednesday

A Salina man died as the result of a work accident Wednesday just south of Salina. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that emergency personnel responded to Crestwood, Inc., 601. E. Water Well Road, at 3:51 p.m. Wednesday for the report of an accident. Nathaniel T.R. Goben, 27,...
SALINA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Kansas legislators block good policy every session. It’s time to give voters a powerful new voice.

If Kansans could vote today on the issues, they would expand Medicaid, legalize marijuana and control access to deadly weapons. Already this year, they showed up at the polls in overwhelming numbers to support abortion rights. But lawmakers at the Statehouse have opposed or blocked these measures in the past, and the upcoming legislative session […] The post Kansas legislators block good policy every session. It’s time to give voters a powerful new voice. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rain chances return for some Saturday

Friday afternoon was a beauty for all of us across the state. Most of us reached the 50s yet again with a few spots even touching 60 degrees. We are in for a rather pleasant but chilly Friday night. Clouds begin to spread in from the south, helping us stay a touch on the warmer side tonight. Lows drop into the 20s and lower 30s with a light breeze.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

3 killed, 2 hospitalized in Kansas highway crash

MARION CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were killed Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Marion County. According to the KHP crash logs, just before 1:30 p.m. on Friday, November 25, a Dodge Grand Caravan with two occupants was travelling north on Kansas Highway 256. A 2016 Ford Taurus with three occupants was travelling west on U.S. Highway 56.
MARION COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Fatal accident in Harvey County Sunday morning kills Wichita man

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. — A wrong way driver from Wichita died in an accident just south of Newton on I-135 just after midnight Sunday. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2012 Nissan Altima driven by 45-year-old Jeremy Sagerty of Wichita was traveling north in the southbound lanes of the highway when the Altima collided head-on with a 2021 Mercedes Sprinter driven by 50-year-old Christian Walker of San Francisco, California.
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
St. Joseph Post

One dead in Kansas trailer house fire

GEARY COUNTY —One person died in a fire early Monday in Junction City. Just before 1a.m., Junction City firefighters responded to a trailer house fire at 948 Grant Avenue lot 381, according to a media release. On arrival the trailer house was fully involved with fire. A single fatality...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Salina Post

Single-vehicle wreck injures Cawker City man south of Concordia

CLOUD COUNTY - A Cawker City man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on U.S. Highway 81 Friday afternoon. Cole C. Zobel, 76, of Cawker City, was northbound on U.S. 81 in a 2004 Ford Crown Victoria when the car entered the median, striking a drainage ditch, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported. The car then went up onto the southbound inside shoulder and back into the median, coming to rest facing north.
CAWKER CITY, KS
WIBW

Kansas teen pronounced dead following ATV accident

MARION, Kan. (WIBW) - A 16-year-old boy from Kansas has been pronounced dead after an ATV accident near Marion. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, emergency crews were called to an area of 170th St. just over a mile west of U.S. Highway 77 - about two miles southeast of Marion - with reports of a crash.
MARION, KS
Salina Post

Central Salina residence burgled while resident inside

A local man got a surprise late Sunday afternoon when someone broke into his central Salina residence and quickly stole some gaming equipment while he was home. The 47-year-old man told police that a white male he did not know knocked on the front door of his residence in the 200 block of S. Front Street at approximately 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Since the man didn't know the person at the door, he didn't open the door, Salina Police Lieutenant James Feldman said this morning.
SALINA, KS
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Abilene, KS
874
Followers
32
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Comments / 0

Community Policy