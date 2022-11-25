Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Krispy Kreme is shuttering stores: Will the Illinois locations survive?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago to issue one time $500 relief payments to eligible residentsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Abraham Lincoln statues in Chicago are being defacedJennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Proposal Will Give Alabama Residents Fitting The Eligibility Rules HundredsC. HeslopAlabama State
Related
Tickets to Ice Castles in Lake Geneva Now on Sale
Winter may not be here quite yet, but tickets for a beloved icy attraction in the Chicago area are officially up for grabs. Dubbed by organizers as "Winter's most magical attraction," tickets for to 'Ice Castles' at Geneva National Resort in Lake Geneva are now on sale. The experience, located in five cities across the country, includes features like ice slides, ice mazes and caverns, tunnels and crawl spaces made up of icicles and more.
WDW News Today
The Walt Disney Birthplace & YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago Celebrate “Walt Disney Day” in honor of Walt Disney’s 121st Birthday
The Walt Disney Birthplace, in conjunction with the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago, will hold its 9th Annual Birthday tribute to celebrate Walt Disney’s 121st birthday. “Walt Disney Day” will be held at 2156 N. Tripp Avenue at the restored childhood home of Walt Disney, located in the Hermosa neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois. Beginning at 5:30 P.M. (CST), on Monday, December 5, guests will join in singing “Happy Birthday” to Walt during a candle-lighting ceremony followed by a concert of holiday songs sung by the school children from Nixon Elementary. Afterward, guests will be invited to enjoy a selection of festive holiday treats. The event is free to the public.
NBC Chicago
Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train to Stop in Chicago Suburbs This Weekend. Here's Where to See It
After virtual displays the past two years, Canadian Pacific Railway's holiday train is returning to the tracks this holiday season. The railway company offers not one, but two holiday trains - one that travels solely in Canada and another that covers a portion of that country, but also parts of the U.S., specifically the Midwest and Northeast.
chicagosuburbanfamily.com
Honoring Aging ~ Senior moving and downsizing services
For more than 17 years, Honoring Aging has been the trusted partner of the most prominent senior living communities in the Chicago Suburbs. Our team takes a caring and personalized approach to helping you move successfully from your family home. We will be a resource to downsizing, selling, and donating what you don’t keep. Not only do we provide a customized floor plan design of your new place, but we also provide packing and resetting/unpacking services as well. Honoring aging welcomes the opportunity to share your experience in creating your new home.
'Light up the Lake' returns to Chicago's Navy Pier for holiday season
Light up the Lake returns to Navy Pier with more than 600,000 holiday lights on display.
959theriver.com
Come and See The Cranes!
Hi, this is Leslie Harris and over the weekend, we had our Thanksgiving with my mother-in-law, who lives in Northwest Indiana. She lives really close to the Jasper-Pulaski game preserve, and this is the place to go if you want to see thousands of sandhill cranes. One of the bird watchers told me that 23,000 birds were counted on Tuesday November 22nd!
classicchicagomagazine.com
Let’s All Go Party in Lake Bluff
Those of you who have been attending the Lake Bluff History Museum’s Holiday Home Tour over the past dozen years know all about it and Sunday, December 4 is already marked on your calendars. You know you will be seeing houses chosen for their exquisite holiday decorations–indoors and out. This year there will be a record number of seven houses to visit.
alittletimeandakeyboard.com
2022 Holiday Light Shows in the Chicago Suburbs Including Large Scale and Awesome Home Displays
Holiday Light Shows and Awesome Home Displays in the Chicago Suburbs 2022. Sparkling, breathtaking light displays have popped up all over just to warm our hearts this holiday season. I am thrilled to bring you my 2022 list of local Holiday Light Shows and Awesome Home Displays. I will be adding to this list throughout the season.
Black Friday shoppers flood Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora
AURORA, Ill. — By Friday afternoon, traffic heading into the Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora was at nearly a standstill. By nightfall, the crowds hadn’t dwindled much. Cars without spaces parked along the side of the road. “We actually had to go all the way in the back parking lot, like in the boonies, and […]
luxury-houses.net
This $5.2M Unprecedented Resort-style Living Estate in Burr Ridge, IL Combines Opulence and State of the Art Technology
The Estate in Burr Ridge is a luxurious home masterfully designed and built to welcome you with warmth and comfort now available for sale. This home located at 7430 Arbor Ave, Burr Ridge, Illinois; offering 05 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 8,500 square feet of living spaces. Call John Oertel (847-234-3041), Nicole Fabiano Oertel (312 375-5537) – Compass for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Burr Ridge.
The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque
The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque is back this holiday season with the sixth edition of Chicago’s favorite alternative holiday show, a twist on the original story. Producer Jaq Seifert and director Miguel Long join us now with the details. December 1st – 31st. Greenhouse Theater Center. 2257 N....
fox32chicago.com
Chicago will see warm weather to start off the week, then the possibility of snow
CHICAGO - Chicago's weather will start off mild early in the week, with a chance of snow on Wednesday. FOX 32 Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl said that Monday looks solid, with some sunshine and seasonal high temperatures in the mid-40s. Tuesday will be warmer, but we do have a risk...
WSPY NEWS
Aurora father celebrates a thankful weekend, finding daughter after 51 years
After 51 years, an Aurora man has been reunited with his daughter, who was kidnapped as a baby in Fort Worth, Texas. Melissa Highsmith was just 22 months old, when a babysitter, responding to a newspaper ad for child care, abducted her from her home when the mother was at work, the mother’s roommate allowing the taking.
Lincolnwood Public Library declines to remove books with LGBTQ content from children's collection
A standing room-only crowd gathered at the Lincolnwood Village Hall Monday for a heated debate about a book with LGBTQ+ content on the public library's children's collection.
Chicago temperature outlook as November 2022 comes to a close
November began warm, turned cold then became mild for the latter third of the month. While the last day of November and first day of December will have below normal temperatures, closer to normal conditions are expected to follow.
Chicago magazine
The Day a 737 Crashed Into West Lawn
For years, Evan Cotter Jr. had nightmares about December 8, 1972. That afternoon a United Airlines jet attempting to land at Midway Airport crashed into his bungalow-lined neighborhood of West Lawn, obliterating a stretch of it. Two people on the ground and 43 aboard the Boeing 737 were killed. Cotter, 13 at the time, was home when one of the wings smashed into his house. “There was rubble everywhere. It looked like a war zone,” recalls Cotter, who still lives on the block. “It was like you were on a movie set, but it was really happening.”
cwbchicago.com
Carjackings plunge as ‘Kia boys’ fuel a 185% increase in traditional auto thefts in Chicago
Chicago police are investigating two armed carjackings reported Sunday evening in Lakeview and the West Loop. But, hijacking reports in the city are down sharply from the two most recent Novembers, which were the second- and fourth-worst months for carjackings since at least 2001, as traditional motor vehicle thefts, fueled by the “Kia boy” craze, skyrocket.
positivelynaperville.com
Photo Gallery: Holiday Parade of Lights 11/25/2022
The Rotary Club of Naperville, in partnership with the Downtown Naperville Alliance held the annual Holiday Parade of Lights on Fri., Nov. 25. This popular annual holiday parade and tradition welcomed all ages to greet Santa and Mrs. Claus when they arrived from the North Pole. This year’s Parade Marshals were Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres and Naperville Fire Chief Mark Puknaitis. The Parade featured over 20 local nonprofit organizations with seven floats filled with festive holiday decorations and plenty of lights.
evanstonroundtable.com
Betsy Bird: World famous and local? The surprise of a too-little-lauded Evanston hero
Periodically the library will close for a Staff Day in order to train our employees on a host of different matters. The training last month was no different. And in the afternoon, as a bit of a break, I found myself taking my fellow employees to the Evanstoniana Room on the second floor.
Comments / 0