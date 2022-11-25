ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington Heights, IL

NBC Chicago

Tickets to Ice Castles in Lake Geneva Now on Sale

Winter may not be here quite yet, but tickets for a beloved icy attraction in the Chicago area are officially up for grabs. Dubbed by organizers as "Winter's most magical attraction," tickets for to 'Ice Castles' at Geneva National Resort in Lake Geneva are now on sale. The experience, located in five cities across the country, includes features like ice slides, ice mazes and caverns, tunnels and crawl spaces made up of icicles and more.
CHICAGO, IL
WDW News Today

The Walt Disney Birthplace & YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago Celebrate “Walt Disney Day” in honor of Walt Disney’s 121st Birthday

The Walt Disney Birthplace, in conjunction with the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago, will hold its 9th Annual Birthday tribute to celebrate Walt Disney’s 121st birthday. “Walt Disney Day” will be held at 2156 N. Tripp Avenue at the restored childhood home of Walt Disney, located in the Hermosa neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois. Beginning at 5:30 P.M. (CST), on Monday, December 5, guests will join in singing “Happy Birthday” to Walt during a candle-lighting ceremony followed by a concert of holiday songs sung by the school children from Nixon Elementary. Afterward, guests will be invited to enjoy a selection of festive holiday treats. The event is free to the public.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagosuburbanfamily.com

Honoring Aging ~ Senior moving and downsizing services

For more than 17 years, Honoring Aging has been the trusted partner of the most prominent senior living communities in the Chicago Suburbs. Our team takes a caring and personalized approach to helping you move successfully from your family home. We will be a resource to downsizing, selling, and donating what you don’t keep. Not only do we provide a customized floor plan design of your new place, but we also provide packing and resetting/unpacking services as well. Honoring aging welcomes the opportunity to share your experience in creating your new home.
GENEVA, IL
959theriver.com

Come and See The Cranes!

Hi, this is Leslie Harris and over the weekend, we had our Thanksgiving with my mother-in-law, who lives in Northwest Indiana. She lives really close to the Jasper-Pulaski game preserve, and this is the place to go if you want to see thousands of sandhill cranes. One of the bird watchers told me that 23,000 birds were counted on Tuesday November 22nd!
AURORA, IL
classicchicagomagazine.com

Let’s All Go Party in Lake Bluff

Those of you who have been attending the Lake Bluff History Museum’s Holiday Home Tour over the past dozen years know all about it and Sunday, December 4 is already marked on your calendars. You know you will be seeing houses chosen for their exquisite holiday decorations–indoors and out. This year there will be a record number of seven houses to visit.
LAKE BLUFF, IL
WGN News

Black Friday shoppers flood Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora

AURORA, Ill. — By Friday afternoon, traffic heading into the Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora was at nearly a standstill. By nightfall, the crowds hadn’t dwindled much. Cars without spaces parked along the side of the road.  “We actually had to go all the way in the back parking lot, like in the boonies, and […]
AURORA, IL
luxury-houses.net

This $5.2M Unprecedented Resort-style Living Estate in Burr Ridge, IL Combines Opulence and State of the Art Technology

The Estate in Burr Ridge is a luxurious home masterfully designed and built to welcome you with warmth and comfort now available for sale. This home located at 7430 Arbor Ave, Burr Ridge, Illinois; offering 05 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 8,500 square feet of living spaces. Call John Oertel (847-234-3041), Nicole Fabiano Oertel (312 375-5537) – Compass for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Burr Ridge.
BURR RIDGE, IL
WGN TV

The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque

The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque is back this holiday season with the sixth edition of Chicago’s favorite alternative holiday show, a twist on the original story. Producer Jaq Seifert and director Miguel Long join us now with the details. December 1st – 31st. Greenhouse Theater Center. 2257 N....
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora father celebrates a thankful weekend, finding daughter after 51 years

After 51 years, an Aurora man has been reunited with his daughter, who was kidnapped as a baby in Fort Worth, Texas. Melissa Highsmith was just 22 months old, when a babysitter, responding to a newspaper ad for child care, abducted her from her home when the mother was at work, the mother’s roommate allowing the taking.
AURORA, IL
Chicago magazine

The Day a 737 Crashed Into West Lawn

For years, Evan Cotter Jr. had nightmares about December 8, 1972. That afternoon a United Airlines jet attempting to land at Midway Airport crashed into his bungalow-lined neighborhood of West Lawn, obliterating a stretch of it. Two people on the ground and 43 aboard the Boeing 737 were killed. Cotter, 13 at the time, was home when one of the wings smashed into his house. “There was rubble everywhere. It looked like a war zone,” recalls Cotter, who still lives on the block. “It was like you were on a movie set, but it was really happening.”
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Carjackings plunge as ‘Kia boys’ fuel a 185% increase in traditional auto thefts in Chicago

Chicago police are investigating two armed carjackings reported Sunday evening in Lakeview and the West Loop. But, hijacking reports in the city are down sharply from the two most recent Novembers, which were the second- and fourth-worst months for carjackings since at least 2001, as traditional motor vehicle thefts, fueled by the “Kia boy” craze, skyrocket.
CHICAGO, IL
positivelynaperville.com

Photo Gallery: Holiday Parade of Lights 11/25/2022

The Rotary Club of Naperville, in partnership with the Downtown Naperville Alliance held the annual Holiday Parade of Lights on Fri., Nov. 25. This popular annual holiday parade and tradition welcomed all ages to greet Santa and Mrs. Claus when they arrived from the North Pole. This year’s Parade Marshals were Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres and Naperville Fire Chief Mark Puknaitis. The Parade featured over 20 local nonprofit organizations with seven floats filled with festive holiday decorations and plenty of lights.
NAPERVILLE, IL

