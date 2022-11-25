Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Krispy Kreme is shuttering stores: Will the Illinois locations survive?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago to issue one time $500 relief payments to eligible residentsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Abraham Lincoln statues in Chicago are being defacedJennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Santa Fun Run & Walk on 12/3Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Related
seniorresource.com
Alden Estates and 6 More Nursing Homes Near Chicago!
Knowledge is power, but finding the answers you need isn’t always easy. Nobody wants their precious time on another internet search. That’s where SeniorResource.com comes in! If you’re in the market for a good nursing home, you’re already in the right place. No need to do another Google search because we’ve scoured Illinois for the best senior care options. Here’s our list of the top SEVEN highest-rated nursing homes near Chicago!
4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
What's Illinois' Most Popular Christmas Movie? A New List Reveals Answer
'Tis the season when holiday flicks squeeze back into the movie-watching rotation, and one film with Chicago ties seems to be popular nationwide, according to a new list. From a collection of IMDb's top 25 Christmas movies, lifestyle platform Wishlisted found the most popular one in each state using search data from Google Trends. The batch of high-rated films includes "The Grinch," "Die Hard," "Elf," "The Polar Express," "The Nightmare Before Christmas" and more.
The Independent Newspapers
Displaying their crafts at the Lombard Christmas Mart
Scott Johnson of Lombard was one of over 100 artists, crafters and vendors who participated in the annual Lombard Christmas Mart on Saturday, Nov. 5. Johnson sells custom tumblers that can be used to keep drinks hot or cold. He said drinks can be kept hot in these tumblers for four to six hours, or cold for 12 to 16 hours. Johnson said he creates the custom tumblers out of blank, stainless-steel tumblers, and started his business, “I Tumble For You,” two years ago during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tickets to Ice Castles in Lake Geneva Now on Sale
Winter may not be here quite yet, but tickets for a beloved icy attraction in the Chicago area are officially up for grabs. Dubbed by organizers as "Winter's most magical attraction," tickets for to 'Ice Castles' at Geneva National Resort in Lake Geneva are now on sale. The experience, located in five cities across the country, includes features like ice slides, ice mazes and caverns, tunnels and crawl spaces made up of icicles and more.
One of the Most Beloved Christmas Stories Came From the Mind of an Illinois Dad
The story of a young reindeer named Rudolph (and his very shiny nose) is known by millions of people of all ages all around the world. Have you ever wondered where that tale came from - what mind created such a beloved character? Would you believe some fella from Illinois came up with it? It seems unlikely, but it's true.
chicagosuburbanfamily.com
Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts presents “The Nutcracker”
The Nutcracker …. December 2, 3, 4 and December 9, 10, 11. A seasonal favorite with audiences of all ages, Schaumburg Dance Ensemble’s 27th annual Nutcracker returns to the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts for ten performances this December. This full-scale production of Tchaikovsky’s enchanting holiday ballet follows the dreamlike adventures of young Clara, who, guided by a magical Nutcracker Prince, encounters dueling mice, dancing bonbons, and waltzing flowers on her journey to the Court of the Sugar Plum Fairy. Complete with live narration, grand sets, lavish costumes, and a cast of over 130, Schaumburg Dance Ensemble’s Nutcracker is a joyous treat for the eyes and ears.
PAWS Pet of the Week: Florentina
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our PAWS Pet of the Week will make sure you burn off those Thanksgiving pounds. Meet Florentina!Florentina is a sweet 5-month-old Shepherd mix rescued from a Florida shelter that was impacted by Hurricane Ian. Like most puppies, Florentina has lots of energy and will require training and exercise. She is very affectionate and enjoys spending time with her people. Florentina is very food motivated and loves all treats, which makes training easy! She loves playing fetch with a ball or tug with a rope toy. If you're looking for constant entertainment, fun, and maybe a little mischief, she's the one for you! Florentina is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today!
positivelynaperville.com
TubaChristmas returns to downtown Naperville on Sat., Dec. 10
Above / The longtime tradition of TubaChristmas is set to entertain during the holiday season at 11AM Sat., Dec. 10 in front of US Bank in downtown Naperville. (PN File Photo) Here’s a shout out to all tuba and euphonium players!. “You are invited to participate in this very...
2022 Aurora Festival of Lights open through Christmas Day
AURORA — The holiday season has officially arrived in Aurora as the ribbon for the Festival of Lights was cut Friday. The festival is one of the largest free drive-thru light displays in the region. A million lights are spread out over a one-mile route through Phillips Park. There is no cost for admission, you […]
WSPY NEWS
She talks to the animals who answer back
Inside a barn, she talks to horses. And the horses reply back. Rachel Simon is an animal communicator, an intuitive life coach. There was the time at a zoo, a conversation with a red ant and a chimpanzee. Your browser does not support the audio element. Inside a stable, the...
Festival of Lights returns to Phillips Park in Aurora
AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- The Aurora Festival of Lights returns to Phillips Park Friday night. You can enjoy a mile-long drive-through of twinkling holiday lights and displays from the comfort of your own car.If you're interested in attending you must register online in advance.Guests can tune their car radios to a special station to enjoy some holiday favorites as they drive through the display.The Festival of Lights runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. every night through Christmas.
positivelynaperville.com
Photo Gallery: Holiday Parade of Lights 11/25/2022
The Rotary Club of Naperville, in partnership with the Downtown Naperville Alliance held the annual Holiday Parade of Lights on Fri., Nov. 25. This popular annual holiday parade and tradition welcomed all ages to greet Santa and Mrs. Claus when they arrived from the North Pole. This year’s Parade Marshals were Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres and Naperville Fire Chief Mark Puknaitis. The Parade featured over 20 local nonprofit organizations with seven floats filled with festive holiday decorations and plenty of lights.
columbusunderground.com
24 Hours in Chicago: So Much to Love
Chicago has been one of my favorite places to be since I first set foot within city limits during Labor Day weekend of 1999. I was a wide-eyed college kid then, and I was beside myself with giddiness when I discovered I loved, loved, LOVED Chicago. But time has passed...
Illinois’ Best Burger? Foodie Website Says Go Here
According to some new research, burgers are the go-to food ordering choice for 20% of Illinoisans. The average Illinois resident chows down on burgers about 5 times per month, which means we eat, on average, 60 burgers per year, per person, here in Illinois. My own take is that even...
Take a Holiday Train Ride in the Stateline This Christmas
Ever wanted to ride on the Polar Express? You’re in luck because there are a couple of magical train rides you can take this holiday season in the Stateline! These holiday train rides include a visit with Santa Claus! Be sure to get tickets as soon as possible because these holiday train rides often sell out quickly.
First Gold Coin Donations Made at Salvation Army Red Kettles in Geneva, Batavia
In what has become a yearly tradition, the Salvation Army of Chicagoland has received its first gold coin donations into its iconic red kettles, with at least two valuable coins donated in the Chicago suburbs. According to officials, an anonymous donor dropped a 1-ounce American Buffalo coin, valued between $1,900...
advantagenews.com
Time to get it together for winter weather
Winter is coming. For Illinois, that means ice and snow. It also means motorists need to get it together for the weather. Check the vehicle. Good tread on vehicle tires can save a life in hazardous winter weather. Molly Hart, a spokesperson for Illinois/Northern Indiana AAA, said motorists need good tread to navigate slick winter roads. She suggests using a quarter to check for worn tires.
When is the First Day of Winter and What is the Winter Solstice?
After bouts of snow in recent weeks, the Chicago area is seeing 50-degree temperatures and enjoyable conditions. But with it being late November, some are bracing for the chilly weather again. Even though the snow and cold will likely come sooner, the official start to winter is still weeks away.
Comments / 0