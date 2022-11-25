Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Bournemouth make Gary O'Neil manager on permanent basis
Bournemouth have appointed Gary O'Neil as their manager on a permanent basis following his spell as interim boss. The 39-year-old took the helm at Vitality Stadium after head coach Scott Parker was sacked in August. O'Neil has signed a one-and-a-half year contract, which has the option to be extended for...
Harry Kane felt discomfort in injured foot against USA, reveals Southgate
The England coach has confirmed his captain is still affected by an injury sustained in the opening group game against Iran but will be fit to face Wales
Luke Shaw motivated by video of Wales celebrating England’s Euro 2016 exit
The defender has said England would never show similar disrespect as Gareth Southgate’s side prepare for the final group game against Wales on Tuesday
BBC
Newcastle City Council seizes 1,300 fake football kits
More than 1,300 fake football strips have been seized by trading standards officers on Tyneside. The kits, for "most nations" taking part in the World Cup, had a street value of about £35,000, Newcastle City Council said. Officers found the items during routine web searches for counterfeit goods. Checks...
BBC
Hibs-Hearts derby draw attracts record crowd as Glasgow City go top
Glasgow City have moved two points clear at the top of the Scottish Women's Premier League as Hibernian and Heart of Midlothian attracted a new domestic record crowd of 8,066. City, last season's runners-up, beat Partick Thistle 4-1 to take advantage of reigning champions Rangers being held to a goalless draw at home to Celtic on Saturday and leapfrog both.
SB Nation
On This Day (28 November 1998): Sunderland hit Bruce’s Blades for four at Bramall Lane!
When Michael Gray missed that penalty at a dilapidated Wembley Stadium in May 1998 it felt like the end of the World. Following relegation from our first season in the Premier League we moved into our brand-spanking new home, and after a wobbly start, we were flying. In most other seasons, 90 points would have seen us finish in the top two, but Dave Bassett’s Nottingham Forest and Bryan Robson’s Middlesbrough did the business and pipped us to the post.
Sunderland to face trio of former players in FA Cup third round
If you thought, or at least hoped, that Sunderland had seen the back of League One opposition this season, then think again.
Mick Beale leaves QPR to make Rangers return as new head coach
Rangers have announced the appointment of Mick Beale as their new manager. The 42-year-old, who was previously assistant to Steven Gerrard at Ibrox, has left his role as QPR boss to take over from Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who was sacked last week. Upon confirming Beale’s appointment on a contract until...
Emirates FA Cup Third Round Draw: LIVE
Here is a live draw of the third round of the Emirates FA Cup. Liverpool will find out who they face as cup holders.
BBC
World Cup 2022: UK Sports minister Stuart Andrew wears OneLove armband
Sports minister Stuart Andrew wore the OneLove armband during England's World Cup game with Wales on Wednesday. England and Wales were among seven countries to abandon plans to wear them during matches because players faced disciplinary action if they did so. Andrew, who is openly gay, opted to wear the...
BBC
Matt Dawson column: 'It's unravelling for Jones - the RFU has a decision to make'
After England's defeat by South Africa, the Rugby Football Union has to take a long, hard look at the team and coaching set-up and ask itself a simple question: are we going to win the Rugby World Cup next year?. That is not the standard I'm setting. That is the...
Comments / 0