ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
thecoinrise.com

Matrixport Seeks $100M Funding Despite the Dwindling Crypto Economy

Matrixport, a digital asset investment company with over 220 employees serving both institutions and retail customers in Asia and Europe stated that it is aiming to get $100 million in funding at a higher valuation despite the crisis being experienced in the blockchain industry due to the abrupt collapse of the defunct FTX exchange.
Markets Insider

Billionaire bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says crypto should and will be regulated and the FTX disaster has created a 'deficit of trust' in the whole industry

The FTX disaster has created a "deficit of trust" in crypto, according to bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz. The industry should and will get regulated he said, pointing to the fallout of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange. But while investors are being rocked by this bout of volatility, crypto isn't going anywhere,...
TheStreet

Crypto Billionaire Changpeng Zhao Says Fallen FTX Founder "Lied"

Billionaire Changpeng Zhao who attempted to bail out cryptocurrency exchange FTX less than a week ago is now calling its founder and former Chief Executive Officer a liar. After agreeing to bail out Sam Bankman-Fried and his company FTX on Nov. 8, Zhao reversed course the following day. He now believes that the former CEO lied and should receive the majority of the responsibility for the firm's meltdown.
zycrypto.com

Billionaire Bill Ackman Believes Crypto Will Explode Into Something Big In The Future

Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman remains optimistic about the cryptocurrency sector despite the widespread deleveraging event caused by FTX’s collapse. In a thread of tweets Monday, the businessman equated crypto to the telephone and the internet, noting that all three shared one thing in common- “Each technology improves on the next in terms of its ability to facilitate fraud,” he said, referring to the problems faced by the telephone and Internet in their infant years. Ackman, who has previously been a strong crypto sceptic, expressed his approval for crypto, suggesting that the sector could explode into something big in the future.
TheStreet

Billionaire George Soros Punishes Rivian

George Soros is betting on the auto industry. The billionaire continues to invest in this sector, which is in the process of abandoning gas cars in favor of electric cars, while public policies in Europe in particular, provide incentives towards green vehicles. He thus chose his winners and losers. Initially...
ILLINOIS STATE
thenewscrypto.com

Coinbase CEO Discloses $39.9B Bitcoin Holdings Post FTX Fall

Using Twitter, Coinbase’s CEO announced the Bitcoin holdings. As a direct result of FTX’s demise, several platforms have increased their openness. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong disclosed the company’s $39.9 billion Bitcoin holdings in a letter to shareholders. The letter was eventually made public following widespread market attempts to be transparent in the wake of the FTX crash.
thecoinrise.com

One Of Asia’s Top Crypto Lenders Seeks $100M At Valuation Of $1.5B

Despite the current crypto market crisis, Bitmain co-founder Wu Jihan’s crypto platform, Matrixport, is in the process of acquiring $100 million in funding. On November 25, Bloomberg reported that lead investors had contributed $50 million to Matrixport’s fresh funding round at a $1.5 billion value. Matrixport has yet to secure the remaining funding it needs to close the purchase. Ross Gan, the company’s public relations head asserted about the fundraising program:
coingeek.com

Australia’s financial watchdog sues Coinbase-backed Block Earner over unlicensed digital asset services

The Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) has taken Block Earner to court over its alleged unregistered offering of digital asset products to the public. Block Earner, a firm backed by Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) and Aave, also operates an unregistered managed investment scheme that violates Australia’s capital market laws, the regulator said. ASIC averred before the court that the USD Earner, Gold Earner, and Crypto Earner were financial products managed under an investment scheme that required the approval of the regulator.
forkast.news

Blockchain is transforming capital markets, and Singapore is leading the way: Opinion

Over the course of history, technological advancements have reshaped the nature of money and finance. The decades-long journey from analog to digital finance has resulted in cash all but disappearing from our lives and made transactions quicker, easier and cheaper. The same transition is now transforming capital markets, with financial instruments changing hands instantaneously in a global trading environment that is both sophisticated and complex.

Comments / 0

Community Policy