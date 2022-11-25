ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

Billionaire bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says crypto should and will be regulated and the FTX disaster has created a 'deficit of trust' in the whole industry

The FTX disaster has created a "deficit of trust" in crypto, according to bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz. The industry should and will get regulated he said, pointing to the fallout of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange. But while investors are being rocked by this bout of volatility, crypto isn't going anywhere,...
TheStreet

Crypto Billionaire Changpeng Zhao Says Fallen FTX Founder "Lied"

Billionaire Changpeng Zhao who attempted to bail out cryptocurrency exchange FTX less than a week ago is now calling its founder and former Chief Executive Officer a liar. After agreeing to bail out Sam Bankman-Fried and his company FTX on Nov. 8, Zhao reversed course the following day. He now believes that the former CEO lied and should receive the majority of the responsibility for the firm's meltdown.
PYMNTS

FBI Charges Investment Manager in $10M Crypto Ponzi Scheme

Federal authorities have charged an Ohio man with taking part in a fraudulent cryptocurrency investment scheme that raised at least $10 million from investors. According to a news release from the U.S. Justice Department, Rathnakishore Giri, 27, is accused of misleading investors by falsely claiming to be an expert in cryptocurrency trading specializing in bitcoin derivatives.
OHIO STATE
coingeek.com

China’s foreign exchange agency seeks tighter control over the digital asset industry

China’s Supervision and Inspection Department of State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) has urged lawmakers to pass new rules to regulate digital assets in the country. Huang Hui, the agency’s deputy director, made the call at the 2022 Financial Street Forum. In her keynote speech, Hui called for a...
coingeek.com

Kenya to tax 4 million digital asset owners under new bill

Kenya is seeking to tax over 4 million digital asset owners in a new bill that, if approved, will bring this rapidly-growing industry under regulatory oversight for the first time ever in the East African country. The Capital Markets (Amendment) Bill, 2022, was proposed recently by Abraham Kirwa, a legislator...
CoinTelegraph

FTX’s collapse could change crypto industry governance standards for good

The crypto market is often referred to as the Wild West of the finance world. However, the events that have unfolded within this space recently would put to shame even the hardiest of cowboys from the day of yore. As a quick refresher, on Nov. 8, FTX, the second-largest cryptocurrency...
e-cryptonews.com

Cryptocurrency Trading Strategies: Learn to Profit From Bitcoin

Cryptocurrency trading is a type of investment that can be done with the help of digital currency. Cryptocurrencies are digital asset that provides the same level of security as traditional currencies, but they have certain characteristics and traits that make them more attractive. In this article, we will discuss what...
thecoinrise.com

One Of Asia’s Top Crypto Lenders Seeks $100M At Valuation Of $1.5B

Despite the current crypto market crisis, Bitmain co-founder Wu Jihan’s crypto platform, Matrixport, is in the process of acquiring $100 million in funding. On November 25, Bloomberg reported that lead investors had contributed $50 million to Matrixport’s fresh funding round at a $1.5 billion value. Matrixport has yet to secure the remaining funding it needs to close the purchase. Ross Gan, the company’s public relations head asserted about the fundraising program:
zycrypto.com

Binance Deploys $2 Billion To Save Crypto Industry After FTX’s Fall From Grace

Binance has committed $2 billion to the firm’s crypto rescue fund as it aims to help rebuild the industry. Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao said the so-called Industry Recovery Initiative (IRI) would possibly buy up some of the ailing crypto projects acquired by the now-defunct exchange FTX. Binance’s...
forkast.news

Australian fintech firm launches new AUD stablecoin, AUDE

Australian blockchain fintech startup Ettle Pty Ltd. has completed the first transaction on its recently launched Australian dollar-pegged stablecoin, AUDE, according to a statement shared with Forkast. Fast facts. Running on Ethereum, Algorand and soon to be other Ethereum Virtual Machine compatible blockchains, the AUDE transaction was completed between business...
decrypt.co

Crypto Marketers Search for a New Sales Pitch After FTX Crisis

As the FTX contagion continues, crypto marketers are scrambling to sell a more appealing vision of the industry—and reassure a wary public. The sudden multibillion-dollar collapse of the crypto exchange FTX has inflicted destitution and misery on great swaths of the crypto world. Retail investors are down bad. Flagship exchanges are on the brink of insolvency. Crypto critics are jubilant. Institutional support is in the toilet, and the toilet is in the landfill.

Comments / 0

Community Policy