Read full article on original website
Related
Billionaire bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says crypto should and will be regulated and the FTX disaster has created a 'deficit of trust' in the whole industry
The FTX disaster has created a "deficit of trust" in crypto, according to bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz. The industry should and will get regulated he said, pointing to the fallout of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange. But while investors are being rocked by this bout of volatility, crypto isn't going anywhere,...
Michael Saylor on FTX collapse: Crypto 'may have been the problem,' but 'bitcoin is still the solution'
Billionaire tech executive Michael Saylor says the downfall of FTX exposed problems with crypto exchanges and will likely drive more investors to bitcoin. The MicroStrategy executive chairman provided FOX Business' "Making Money with Charles Payne" a purported breakdown Tuesday on what happened with FTX, calling it "a tragic situation." Saylor...
Crypto Billionaire Changpeng Zhao Says Fallen FTX Founder "Lied"
Billionaire Changpeng Zhao who attempted to bail out cryptocurrency exchange FTX less than a week ago is now calling its founder and former Chief Executive Officer a liar. After agreeing to bail out Sam Bankman-Fried and his company FTX on Nov. 8, Zhao reversed course the following day. He now believes that the former CEO lied and should receive the majority of the responsibility for the firm's meltdown.
dailyhodl.com
Here’s When the Bitcoin and Crypto Bear Market Will End, According to deVere Group CEO Nigel Green
Financial advisory firm deVere Group CEO Nigel Green is optimistic that the crypto bear market is months away from coming to an end. Green says that the prices of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets will rise once inflation starts slowing down and the central banks begin loosening monetary policy.
dailyhodl.com
Shark Tank Star Kevin O’Leary Says Crypto Holders Will Witness Something ‘Remarkable’ in January 2023
Venture capitalist Kevin O’Leary is predicting that an upcoming meeting of world leaders will put crypto in the limelight. In a new interview, the Shark Tank investor says that digital assets will be one of the top issues that will be tackled during the World Economic Forum annual meeting that will take place in Davos, Switzerland in January next year.
The head of the world’s largest crypto exchange says that most people shouldn’t invest right now
Changpeng Zhao, Binance CEO, advises first-time investors to avoid getting into crypto right now. Even the crypto industry’s leaders are cautioning investors against buying the dip. With cryptocurrency prices so low, it might seem like a good time for first-time buyers to invest, after industry figureheads like Microstrategy’s Michael...
dailyhodl.com
Disgraced Crypto Trading Firm Alameda Research Moves $93,353,985 in Ethereum-Based Altcoins Into Single Wallet
Sam Bankman-Fried’s failed crypto trading firm Alameda Research appears to be consolidating crypto assets into a single wallet. The firm has steadily accumulated $93,353,985 worth of Ethereum-based altcoins into just one address in recent days, according to the on-chain analytics company Nansen. The bulk of the altcoins are denominated...
FBI Charges Investment Manager in $10M Crypto Ponzi Scheme
Federal authorities have charged an Ohio man with taking part in a fraudulent cryptocurrency investment scheme that raised at least $10 million from investors. According to a news release from the U.S. Justice Department, Rathnakishore Giri, 27, is accused of misleading investors by falsely claiming to be an expert in cryptocurrency trading specializing in bitcoin derivatives.
coingeek.com
China’s foreign exchange agency seeks tighter control over the digital asset industry
China’s Supervision and Inspection Department of State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) has urged lawmakers to pass new rules to regulate digital assets in the country. Huang Hui, the agency’s deputy director, made the call at the 2022 Financial Street Forum. In her keynote speech, Hui called for a...
Binance to commit $1 billion for crypto recovery initiative
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Binance said on Thursday it was committing $1 billion to establishing an industry recovery initiative (IRI) to invest in companies from the digital assets sector.
coingeek.com
Kenya to tax 4 million digital asset owners under new bill
Kenya is seeking to tax over 4 million digital asset owners in a new bill that, if approved, will bring this rapidly-growing industry under regulatory oversight for the first time ever in the East African country. The Capital Markets (Amendment) Bill, 2022, was proposed recently by Abraham Kirwa, a legislator...
CoinTelegraph
FTX’s collapse could change crypto industry governance standards for good
The crypto market is often referred to as the Wild West of the finance world. However, the events that have unfolded within this space recently would put to shame even the hardiest of cowboys from the day of yore. As a quick refresher, on Nov. 8, FTX, the second-largest cryptocurrency...
e-cryptonews.com
Cryptocurrency Trading Strategies: Learn to Profit From Bitcoin
Cryptocurrency trading is a type of investment that can be done with the help of digital currency. Cryptocurrencies are digital asset that provides the same level of security as traditional currencies, but they have certain characteristics and traits that make them more attractive. In this article, we will discuss what...
Elon Musk rips 'environmental, social, and governance' scores: 'the devil'
Elon Musk on Sunday likened ESG, the non-financial standards used by asset managers and investors in financial decision-making, to "the devil."
The former co-CEO of Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda crypto trading firm was a risk-loving, poker-playing gambler
Alameda's former co-CEO used poker and blackjack strategies in crypto trading, Bloomberg reported. Trabucco frequently and publicly revealed how much he applied what he learned from his time at card tables to the crypto market. Trabucco hasn't publicly been accused of any wrongdoing in the wake of FTX's blow-up. The...
thecoinrise.com
One Of Asia’s Top Crypto Lenders Seeks $100M At Valuation Of $1.5B
Despite the current crypto market crisis, Bitmain co-founder Wu Jihan’s crypto platform, Matrixport, is in the process of acquiring $100 million in funding. On November 25, Bloomberg reported that lead investors had contributed $50 million to Matrixport’s fresh funding round at a $1.5 billion value. Matrixport has yet to secure the remaining funding it needs to close the purchase. Ross Gan, the company’s public relations head asserted about the fundraising program:
zycrypto.com
Binance Deploys $2 Billion To Save Crypto Industry After FTX’s Fall From Grace
Binance has committed $2 billion to the firm’s crypto rescue fund as it aims to help rebuild the industry. Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao said the so-called Industry Recovery Initiative (IRI) would possibly buy up some of the ailing crypto projects acquired by the now-defunct exchange FTX. Binance’s...
forkast.news
Australian fintech firm launches new AUD stablecoin, AUDE
Australian blockchain fintech startup Ettle Pty Ltd. has completed the first transaction on its recently launched Australian dollar-pegged stablecoin, AUDE, according to a statement shared with Forkast. Fast facts. Running on Ethereum, Algorand and soon to be other Ethereum Virtual Machine compatible blockchains, the AUDE transaction was completed between business...
decrypt.co
Crypto Marketers Search for a New Sales Pitch After FTX Crisis
As the FTX contagion continues, crypto marketers are scrambling to sell a more appealing vision of the industry—and reassure a wary public. The sudden multibillion-dollar collapse of the crypto exchange FTX has inflicted destitution and misery on great swaths of the crypto world. Retail investors are down bad. Flagship exchanges are on the brink of insolvency. Crypto critics are jubilant. Institutional support is in the toilet, and the toilet is in the landfill.
Comments / 0