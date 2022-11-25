Read full article on original website
Tests don’t make pupils better at exams, but they do improve their teachers
There is a never-ending argument about whether we test our children too much or too little. Why can’t we be fluffy like the Nordic countries, with no tests in primary schools? ask some. We need tests to support children and spot schools that are underachieving, say others. It’s a...
tatler.com
Students tell how top public schools celebrate different ways of learning and thinking
Hatty Innes – I was diagnosed with ADHD at six years old. My parents were told by my primary school teachers that I would not be capable of attend- ing a mainstream school because of the extent of my learning difficulty. I am therefore proud to have studied at Brighton College and then the University of Cambridge. Throughout my time at Brighton, I felt the academic and pastoral support were second to none. Having a learning difficulty goes beyond having a uniform set of struggles: it often comes to the surface at unpredictable times and in all sorts of scenarios. The most useful support that can be offered to someone with a neurodiverse mind is to listen and be accommodating of their needs. This is much better than, for example, just dismissing a missed assignment as ‘laziness’. In all of my experiences at the college, I found the teachers to be patient, helpful and, above all, kind when I was overwhelmed or had a mental block. I never fell too far behind, and feel that I made the most of my time at school. Having excel- lent support systems in place helped me discover new ways of approaching my studies and learning to work with my ADHD. Brighton College is a place where people with differences, neuro- logical or otherwise, are embraced and accepted, not excluded. This school was the best choice for me: it helped me realise that neurodiversity is not an impediment.
Teachers, we are doing our best for schools. We don’t need the threat of strikes | Gillian Keegan
We value your work and know there is more to do on pay, training, recruitment and retention. But strikes would be harmful, says education secretary Gillian Keegan
BBC
Worcestershire Council 'failing' autistic boy's school needs
A nine-year-old boy who is autistic has not been to school for a year because the council cannot find a place to cater for his needs, his mum says. Kat said she accepted a place for her son Rhys at a school offering special educational needs 100 miles away from their home in Worcestershire.
BBC
Worthing primary school places could be cut by council
Plans to cut nearly 1,000 primary school places in Worthing and Durrington, are to be put out to public consultation. A surplus of 1,510 places across 22 primary, infant and junior schools, and academies was found during a review by West Sussex County Council. The council says it aims to...
BBC
Swansea: Calls for more Welsh language primary schools
More Welsh-medium primary schools should open in Swansea to satisfy demand, campaigners have said. Some are too small, and some areas have no Welsh language schools, said Parents for Welsh Medium Education in Swansea, who complain of an "urgent need". It follows recommendations from school inspectors to strengthen Welsh-medium provision...
Six-year-old child dies following Strep A bacteria outbreak at primary school
A six-year-old pupil has died and another is being cared for in hospital after an outbreak of an invasive bacteria at a primary school in Surrey.The BBC reported the pupils at Ashford Church of England Primary School were believed to be in the same year group, with the second child recovering in hospital.The broadcaster cited the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) as saying the children had caught the invasive group A streptococcal infection (iGAS), also known as Strep A which causes scarlet fever.We are deeply saddened by the death of a pupil at Ashford Church of England School and we...
BBC
Powys: Four-day school week to cut costs ruled out
A suggestion that schools in Powys could move to a four-day week to reduce running costs has been scrapped. Head teachers were previously told that pupils could be taught online for one day a week to help balance the books. This guidance has now been removed following advice from the...
Universal free school meals would make a huge difference to the cost-of-living crisis – here’s how
The UK government’s recent autumn statement set out several measures to help people with rapidly rising prices. These including increased benefit payments and an extension to the energy price cap, although at a less generous rate than currently guaranteed. Campaigners will have been disappointed, though, at the lack of...
BBC
Isle of Man teachers' pay rise to be implemented next month
Teachers on the Isle of Man will receive an 8% salary rise next month despite the deal being rejected by one of the largest teaching unions. The Department of Education, Sport and Culture's (DESC) offer will also see the starting salary for newly-qualified teachers rise by 11.9% to £36,557.
BBC
Rotherham: Children's care home approved despite objections
A former caretaker's house is to become a care home for young people in South Yorkshire, despite local objections. Plans for Rotherham Council to convert the dwelling near Sitwell Junior School on Grange Road into a residential home for two children have been approved. Some nearby residents objected due to...
BBC
Runners in bid to raise £350k to save Hereford athletics track
Runners from across Herefordshire have launched a campaign save the county's athletics track. The 400m track at Herefordshire Leisure Centre was laid in 1988, but those who use it say it has had few repairs and has deteriorated. Local running groups are now trying to raise £350,000 to have the...
BBC
Cost of Living: Crawley navy veteran misses meals to save money
A Royal Navy veteran said he skips meals to make ends meet. Lee Patmore, from Crawley, West Sussex, left the forces due to a chronic back condition, and in October had to give up his civilian job because of mental health issues. It comes as a survey of former service...
BBC
Bereaved Worcester couple help other parents pay for child graves
A Worcester couple who lost their three-year-old daughter have set up a group to help other bereaved parents afford headstones for their children's graves. Stevie Graham was suddenly taken ill with a stomach bug in June 2021 and hours later died from a herniated bowel. Her mother, Naomi, said designing...
BBC
Thurrock Council reveals 'grave' £469m hole in its budget
A council has admitted a series of failed investments has led to a £469m budget black hole - one of the largest ever reported by a UK local authority. In a report published on Tuesday, the Conservative-run Thurrock Council admitted £275m of taxpayers' money will be lost as a direct result.
Army would step in to help NHS during winter of strikes under contingency pans
Armed forces personnel could drive ambulances and stand in for frontline hospital roles under emergency plans to deal with a possible winter of strikes.Health and defence officials are drawing up a contingency strategy as ambulance drivers and paramedics consider joining nurses on the picket lines in the coming months.As first reported by the Times, the Government could utilise the military aid to the civil authorities protocol (Maca) to keep key services in the NHS running during major walkouts.Maca was used during the coronavirus pandemic to help struggling health staff with vaccines, testing and the delivery of protective equipment.No formal request...
