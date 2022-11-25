Hatty Innes – I was diagnosed with ADHD at six years old. My parents were told by my primary school teachers that I would not be capable of attend- ing a mainstream school because of the extent of my learning difficulty. I am therefore proud to have studied at Brighton College and then the University of Cambridge. Throughout my time at Brighton, I felt the academic and pastoral support were second to none. Having a learning difficulty goes beyond having a uniform set of struggles: it often comes to the surface at unpredictable times and in all sorts of scenarios. The most useful support that can be offered to someone with a neurodiverse mind is to listen and be accommodating of their needs. This is much better than, for example, just dismissing a missed assignment as ‘laziness’. In all of my experiences at the college, I found the teachers to be patient, helpful and, above all, kind when I was overwhelmed or had a mental block. I never fell too far behind, and feel that I made the most of my time at school. Having excel- lent support systems in place helped me discover new ways of approaching my studies and learning to work with my ADHD. Brighton College is a place where people with differences, neuro- logical or otherwise, are embraced and accepted, not excluded. This school was the best choice for me: it helped me realise that neurodiversity is not an impediment.

18 DAYS AGO