oregonobserver.com
Girls basketball: Oregon falls to defending state champion Kettle Moraine
The Oregon girls basketball team lost to defending Division 1 state champion Kettle Moraine 71-48 at the second annual KM Classic on Saturday, Nov. 26, at Kettle Moraine High School. Oregon suffered its first setback of the season with a 53-43 Badger Conference crossover loss to Monona Grove on Tuesday,...
oregonobserver.com
Boys hockey: Oregon rides Andrew Jicha’s hat trick to season-opening win over Arrowhead
Junior forward Andrew Jicha netted a hat trick to lead the Oregon boys hockey team to a 4-2 season-opening nonconference win over Arrowhead on Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Mullet Ice Center in Hartland. Jicha scored just 20 seconds into the second period to give the Panthers a 1-0 lead....
oregonobserver.com
Girls hockey: Stoughton Icebergs pick up first win of season at Warbirds Tournament
See bottom of page for full photo gallery. The Stoughton Icebergs girls hockey co-op lost its season opener to Arrowhead 7-1 on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Mandt Hockey Arena in Stoughton. “We were short a few players for the game due to an illness sweeping through the locker room,” Icebergs...
nbc15.com
UW earns No. 1 seed, will face Quinnipiac in first round of NCAA Tournament
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The stage is set for the 2022 NCAA Tournament, and the reigning champs will take on Quinnipiac in the first round. Wisconsin volleyball earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, after finishing the regular season on a 18-match win streak, and 19-1 in Big Ten play.
Recruiting Fact or Fiction: Badgers Uptick, Matt Rhule, Dante Moore
In Mike Farrell's Fact or Fiction — Recruiting Edition, he determines if Wisconsin will get better recruits under Luke Fickell...
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin loses top 2023 OL commitment after head coaching change
The Wisconsin Badgers made headlines on Sunday when they unexpectedly hired Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell as their next head coach of the program, bypassing interim head coach Jim Leonhard, who had been the defensive coordinator for the previous five seasons. However, that news came with some unfortunate, but somewhat...
Disastrous final sequence a fitting end to Wisconsin's regular season
MADISON, Wis. — Just as it seemed like the stars were aligning for an incredible story, the University of Wisconsin football team's disappointing regular season came to a humiliating, yet fitting, end. In a season filled with so many baffling moments and poor performances, the offense saved one of...
saturdaytradition.com
Markus Allen, former Wisconsin WR, reveals B1G West transfer commitment
Markus Allen, former Wisconsin Badger, has made his decision to become a Minnesota Golden Badger. Allen is a young a wide receiver who played for Wisconsin for the past two seasons. He was a 4-star recruit out of Ohio coming out of high school and played two games for the...
Badgers fans hopeful for 2023 as regular season comes to a close
MADISON, Wis. – With the 2022 Badgers football regular season winding down, fans flocked to Camp Randall to jump around one last time. Even if 2022 didn’t go exactly how Badgers fans hoped, it’s Axe Week, the battle of the border, it’s Minnesota at Wisconsin. “We don’t like them, they don’t like us, that’s pretty much the best way to...
wisportsheroics.com
Badgers: Salary of New Head Coach Luke Fickell Revealed
The NCAA and Wisconsin Badgers fans were shocked by the news on Sunday that Luke Fickell had accepted the job of head coach. There has been a flurry of activity in Madison, from recruits decommitting to current players transferring. However, there is also a sense of excitement. Fickell is an astounding head coach who took Cincinnati to the College Football Playoffs last year. As one might have guessed, it was going to cost a pretty penny to lure such a high-profile coach to Wisconsin. Earlier today, the details of Fickell’s contract were leaked to the media.
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin loses commitment from top talent in 2023 class following hiring of Luke Fickell
Less than an hour after Luke Fickell was named the head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers, the team faces the fallout of players like 3-star offensive tackle Christopher Terek. On Sunday, Terek took to his Twitter page to announce his decommitment from Wisconsin and make a hard commitment to Notre Dame.
College Football World Reacts To Wisconsin's Coaching Hire
Wisconsin has reportedly found its next football coach. According to the Wisconsin State Journal's Tom Oates, the Badgers plan to announce Luke Fickell's hiring on Sunday. USA Today's Keith Jenkins confirmed that the "deal is done." Fickell led the Bearcats to a 57-18 record over six seasons, including a College...
Coaching Profile: Head coach Luke Fickell
A profile of head coach Luke Fickell and his coaching career to this point.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Leonhard's circle reportedly 'blindsided' by Wisconsin hiring news
Jim Leonhard missed out on the Wisconsin coaching job as Luke Fickell was reportedly hired as head coach. Leonhard took over as interim head coach earlier this year. The deal is still being worked through and has not been officially announced by the Badgers as of 5 p.m. Sunday. The...
College football world reacts to insane coaching news
The Wisconsin Badgers have been in search of a new head coach since firing former head coach Paul Chryst earlier in the year. And it looks like the team has zeroed in on a potential replacement: current Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell. According to college football insider Pete Thamel of ESPN, Wisconsin is making Read more... The post College football world reacts to insane coaching news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
saturdaytradition.com
Barry Alvarez shares reaction to Wisconsin's reported targeting of Luke Fickell for head coach vacancy
Barry Alvarez had high praise for reports of the Badgers’ newest head coach. The former Wisconsin athletic director called Luck Fickell a “home run hire” and says that fans have a lot to look forward to per Jim Polzin with Badger Extra. Fickell coached at Cincinnati from 2017 to 2022 and led the Bearcats to their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance a season ago.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Leonhard informed he will not receive HC job at Wisconsin, per report
Jim Leonhard will not receive the permanent head coaching job at Wisconsin, according to reports from Sunday. Things are certainly picking up steam in Madison with a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel indicating the Badgers are targeting Luke Fickell for the vacancy. Wisconsin has also called a special Board of Regents meeting for 4 pm local time Sunday afternoon regarding employment and compensation of the head football coach position.
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin sets Board of Regents meeting regarding head coaching vacancy
Wisconsin set a Board of Regents meeting Sunday regarding its head coach vacancy. The meeting will be held at 4 p.m. local time Sunday afternoon and will “move into closed session to consider employment and additional compensation agreements for the UW-Madison head football coach.”. There is speculation that Wisconsin...
oregonobserver.com
Alice L. Hanson
Alice Lorraine Romer Hanson, aged 96, of Stoughton, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. She was born on May 11, 1926, in Osakis, Minnesota, to Vita (Kjøller) and Einer Romer. She had one sister, Mildred Romer Carlsen. After graduating from high school, she attended Dana College in Blair, Nebraska, her parents' alma mater. There she sang in the Dana Choir and was elected homecoming queen. She earned her teaching degree and certificate and taught 4th grade and 1st-2nd grades before and after marriage. She was also a substitute teacher and taught "basic skills" (mostly reading and math). Alice and 10 other good friends from college wrote snail mail letters to one another in a “round robin” they created together for keeping in touch. This “round robin” persisted for more than 50 years. Her FRIENDS were very important to her.
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
