Alice Lorraine Romer Hanson, aged 96, of Stoughton, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. She was born on May 11, 1926, in Osakis, Minnesota, to Vita (Kjøller) and Einer Romer. She had one sister, Mildred Romer Carlsen. After graduating from high school, she attended Dana College in Blair, Nebraska, her parents' alma mater. There she sang in the Dana Choir and was elected homecoming queen. She earned her teaching degree and certificate and taught 4th grade and 1st-2nd grades before and after marriage. She was also a substitute teacher and taught "basic skills" (mostly reading and math). Alice and 10 other good friends from college wrote snail mail letters to one another in a “round robin” they created together for keeping in touch. This “round robin” persisted for more than 50 years. Her FRIENDS were very important to her.

STOUGHTON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO