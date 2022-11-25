ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oregonobserver.com

Girls basketball: Oregon falls to defending state champion Kettle Moraine

The Oregon girls basketball team lost to defending Division 1 state champion Kettle Moraine 71-48 at the second annual KM Classic on Saturday, Nov. 26, at Kettle Moraine High School. Oregon suffered its first setback of the season with a 53-43 Badger Conference crossover loss to Monona Grove on Tuesday,...
OREGON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin loses top 2023 OL commitment after head coaching change

The Wisconsin Badgers made headlines on Sunday when they unexpectedly hired Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell as their next head coach of the program, bypassing interim head coach Jim Leonhard, who had been the defensive coordinator for the previous five seasons. However, that news came with some unfortunate, but somewhat...
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Badgers: Salary of New Head Coach Luke Fickell Revealed

The NCAA and Wisconsin Badgers fans were shocked by the news on Sunday that Luke Fickell had accepted the job of head coach. There has been a flurry of activity in Madison, from recruits decommitting to current players transferring. However, there is also a sense of excitement. Fickell is an astounding head coach who took Cincinnati to the College Football Playoffs last year. As one might have guessed, it was going to cost a pretty penny to lure such a high-profile coach to Wisconsin. Earlier today, the details of Fickell’s contract were leaked to the media.
MADISON, WI
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Wisconsin's Coaching Hire

Wisconsin has reportedly found its next football coach. According to the Wisconsin State Journal's Tom Oates, the Badgers plan to announce Luke Fickell's hiring on Sunday. USA Today's Keith Jenkins confirmed that the "deal is done." Fickell led the Bearcats to a 57-18 record over six seasons, including a College...
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Leonhard's circle reportedly 'blindsided' by Wisconsin hiring news

Jim Leonhard missed out on the Wisconsin coaching job as Luke Fickell was reportedly hired as head coach. Leonhard took over as interim head coach earlier this year. The deal is still being worked through and has not been officially announced by the Badgers as of 5 p.m. Sunday. The...
MADISON, WI
The Comeback

College football world reacts to insane coaching news

The Wisconsin Badgers have been in search of a new head coach since firing former head coach Paul Chryst earlier in the year. And it looks like the team has zeroed in on a potential replacement: current Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell. According to college football insider Pete Thamel of ESPN, Wisconsin is making Read more... The post College football world reacts to insane coaching news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Barry Alvarez shares reaction to Wisconsin's reported targeting of Luke Fickell for head coach vacancy

Barry Alvarez had high praise for reports of the Badgers’ newest head coach. The former Wisconsin athletic director called Luck Fickell a “home run hire” and says that fans have a lot to look forward to per Jim Polzin with Badger Extra. Fickell coached at Cincinnati from 2017 to 2022 and led the Bearcats to their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance a season ago.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Leonhard informed he will not receive HC job at Wisconsin, per report

Jim Leonhard will not receive the permanent head coaching job at Wisconsin, according to reports from Sunday. Things are certainly picking up steam in Madison with a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel indicating the Badgers are targeting Luke Fickell for the vacancy. Wisconsin has also called a special Board of Regents meeting for 4 pm local time Sunday afternoon regarding employment and compensation of the head football coach position.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin sets Board of Regents meeting regarding head coaching vacancy

Wisconsin set a Board of Regents meeting Sunday regarding its head coach vacancy. The meeting will be held at 4 p.m. local time Sunday afternoon and will “move into closed session to consider employment and additional compensation agreements for the UW-Madison head football coach.”. There is speculation that Wisconsin...
MADISON, WI
oregonobserver.com

Alice L. Hanson

Alice Lorraine Romer Hanson, aged 96, of Stoughton, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. She was born on May 11, 1926, in Osakis, Minnesota, to Vita (Kjøller) and Einer Romer. She had one sister, Mildred Romer Carlsen. After graduating from high school, she attended Dana College in Blair, Nebraska, her parents' alma mater. There she sang in the Dana Choir and was elected homecoming queen. She earned her teaching degree and certificate and taught 4th grade and 1st-2nd grades before and after marriage. She was also a substitute teacher and taught "basic skills" (mostly reading and math). Alice and 10 other good friends from college wrote snail mail letters to one another in a “round robin” they created together for keeping in touch. This “round robin” persisted for more than 50 years. Her FRIENDS were very important to her.
STOUGHTON, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy