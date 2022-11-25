Read full article on original website
BBC
Thousands more cancer cases linked to deprivation
Thousands of extra cancer cases are linked to deprivation in Scotland, according to Cancer Research UK (CRUK). The charity has found that around 4,900 extra cancer cases a year are linked, which equates to 13 cases a day. Those living in the poorest areas are also more likely to be...
BBC
Newcastle City Council seizes 1,300 fake football kits
More than 1,300 fake football strips have been seized by trading standards officers on Tyneside. The kits, for "most nations" taking part in the World Cup, had a street value of about £35,000, Newcastle City Council said. Officers found the items during routine web searches for counterfeit goods. Checks...
BBC
Fatal stabbings of two 16-year-old boys in London linked - police
The fatal stabbings of two 16-year-old boys who were attacked just a mile apart in south-east London are linked, the Met Police has said. Officers were called at about 17:10 GMT on Saturday to reports people had been injured in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood, and Titmuss Avenue in Thamesmead. Police...
BBC
Park home residents rally over 'legal theft of equity'
Park home residents are holding a rally at Westminster in a bid to overturn a law which forces them to pay a 10% fee from their home sales to site owners. Organiser and park home owner Sonia McColl OBE, from Dorset, said the flat fee was a "legal theft of equity".
BBC
Diphtheria cases rising among asylum seekers
The number of cases of diphtheria among asylum seekers who have recently arrived in the UK has risen to more than 50, the BBC understands. It comes after it was confirmed that one migrant who died after being held at Manston processing centre in Kent had contracted the disease. The...
BBC
South Africa hero Chris Hani's monument vandalised
A monument in honour of South Africa's anti-apartheid hero Chris Hani has been vandalised, days after a court ordered the release of his far-right killer. The governing African National Congress (ANC) and its allies described the incident as a "provocative attack". Hani was regarded as the most popular leader in...
BBC
Operation Desert Light: Europol take down massive cocaine 'super cartel'
A drug "super cartel" that controlled about a third of Europe's cocaine supply has been dismantled, police have announced. Dubbed Operation Desert Light, 49 people were arrested across six European countries, the EU's police agency, Europol, said. They included a British national, who is suspected of heading the operation. More...
BBC
Disappearance of Staffordshire boy prompts police appeal
Police are searching for a 12-year-old boy following his disappearance at the weekend. The Staffordshire force said Mark Moorhouse, from Flash, was last seen at about 18:00 GMT on Sunday. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers. The force said people could get in touch by phoning 101 or...
BBC
Census: Less than half of people in Wales are Christian
Less than half the population of Wales now consider themselves Christian, Census figures show for the first time. The results for 2021 also show the number calling themselves "not religious" has jumped to 46.5%. The Bishop of St Asaph said it was no surprise but showed the "huge challenge for...
BBC
Palliative care: 'My dad should not have been expected to die in office hours'
A woman who struggled to access night-time care for her dying father has told the BBC he "shouldn't have been expected to die in office hours". Tracey Bennett said she was "completely lost" when her dad Michael needed help. Michael, who was in the final stages of cancer, had fallen...
