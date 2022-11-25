Read full article on original website
Related
tvinsider.com
Katie Stevens Talks HGTV’s ‘A Christmas Open House,’ Life After ‘The Bold Type’
Katie Stevens was able to cross an item off her acting bucket list of being in a holiday movie thanks to A Christmas Open House. The HGTV-spirited film sees The Bold Type star play Melissa Norwood, a property stager who returns home to Rutledge, Georgia for her mother’s wedding.
tvinsider.com
Kat Barrell Dream Casts Hallmark Christmas Movie With ‘Wynonna Earp’ Costars
For four seasons, fans watched Melanie Scrofano, Tim Rozon, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, and Kat Barrell in the Syfy series Wynonna Earp — and it wasn’t nearly enough. So, when TV Insider spoke with Barrell about her latest Hallmark movie, A Tale of Two Christmases, we couldn’t help bringing up seeing the four together again.
tvinsider.com
‘Chicago Med’: First Look at Ethan & April’s Wedding in Brian Tee’s Final Episode (PHOTO)
After learning Brian Tee was leaving Chicago Med, showrunners Andrew Schneider and Diane Frolov started planning one for his tightly wrapped Navy vet, Dr. Ethan Choi — ideally a farewell story that would include his ex-fiancée, nurse April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta, who left Med in May 2021). “We felt that was the way to honor Brian’s character,” says Schneider. “And to pay off the relationship with April,” Frolov adds.
tvinsider.com
‘1923’ Trailer Has Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in a Yellowstone Range War (VIDEO)
“You attack my family, it’s gonna be the last thing you ever do,” warns Harrison Ford’s Jacob Dutton in Paramount+’s just-released trailer for Yellowstone spinoff 1923. The minute-and-a-half promo — which debuted during the Sunday, November 27, episode of Yellowstone — also gives fans a look...
tvinsider.com
Eric Fleishman Dies: ‘Celebrity Sweat’ Host & Personal Trainer to Stars Was 53
Eric Fleishman, the celebrity personal trainer whose clients included actress Kirstie Alley and Ethan Suplee has died. He was 53. According to People, Fleishman, who was better known as “Eric the Trainer,” passed away on Thanksgiving at his home in Glendale, California. A cause of death has not been reported, but a post on his official Instagram page confirmed the passing on Saturday, November 26.
tvinsider.com
‘Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again’ Trailer Brings Back Classic Movie Characters (VIDEO)
Disney shows off a new 2D animation style in the Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again movie trailer, released Tuesday, November 29. In the animated Night at the Museum spinoff, Zachary Levi (Shazam!, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) voices Larry Daley (played by Ben Stiller in the original live-action franchise), the night guard privy to the museum’s big secret. The museum’s exhibit occupants, who come alive each night, urge Larry to hire his son, Nick Daley, to be a night guard for his summer job. Nick is voiced by Joshua Bassett of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.
tvinsider.com
Dave & Jenny Marrs Talk Renovation Challenges on ‘Fixer to Fabulous’
One thing HGTV fans can be thankful for is another season of Fixer to Fabulous. The hit series sees Dave and Jenny Marrs transforming properties for clients while managing their own household including five children. Not to mention their farm in Bentonville, Arkansas, which isn’t going to take care of itself.
tvinsider.com
Jack McBrayer and JoJo Siwa to Host First Children’s & Family Emmy Ceremonies
The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) is bringing in a couple fun hosts for its first annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards. Emmy nominee Jack McBrayer will host the Children’s & Family ceremony on Sunday, December 11, and music and social media sensation JoJo Siwa will host the Children’s & Family Creative Arts Emmy ceremony on Saturday, December 10. XOMG POP!, the all-girl pop group created by Jess and JoJo Siwa, will also perform at the Creative Arts ceremony. Both events will take place at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles.
tvinsider.com
‘The Amazing Race’ Contestant Donald Anthony St. Claire Dies at 87
The Amazing Race family is a little smaller: Donald Anthony St. Claire, who competed in the CBS series’ sixth season, died on August 31 at age 87, with news of his passing only making headlines this month. St. Claire’s son told TMZ that the reality TV veteran died at...
tvinsider.com
‘Alert’ First Look: ‘Every Second Counts’ for Scott Caan & Dania Ramirez (PHOTO)
If it’s a matter of racing the clock, these police officers are the ones you want on the case. Fox’s newest drama about first responders, Alert, debuts with a special premiere on Sunday, January 8, 2023 after the NFL before moving to its regular time slot on Monday, January 9 at 9/8c, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the key art.
tvinsider.com
A Windblown ‘9-1-1,’ ‘Southern Hospitality’ on Bravo, Bright Christmas Lights on ABC
Fox’s 9-1-1 signs off for its midseason break with the Santa Ana winds blowing chaos in their wake. Bravo spins off Southern Charm with a reality show spotlighting the hospitality workers at a Charleston hot spot. ABC revives its blinding The Great Christmas Light Fight for a 10th season.
tvinsider.com
‘The Resident’: Governor’s Latest Move Has Bell Questioning Himself (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Resident Season 6 Episode 9, “No Pressure No Diamonds.”]. Unfortunately, Dr. Kit Voss (Jane Leeves) didn’t scare off Governor Betz (Steven Culp), and he’s just making things worse for Dr. Randolph Bell (Bruce Greenwood) on The Resident. His latest move, following that lawsuit, was an article with the headline “Dangerous Doctor at Chastain.”
tvinsider.com
Kate Gosselin’s Son Collin Says TLC Reality Show ‘Tore Us Apart’
Collin Gosselin, the son of reality star Kate Gosselin, has given a rare interview where he opened up about his family drama and the estranged relationship with his mother. The now 18-year-old ex-reality star, who was one of the Gosselin sextuplets featured on TLC‘s reality series Jon & Kate Plus 8 (later Kate Plus 8), which ran from April 4, 2007, to July 24, 2017, spoke with Entertainment Tonight about his experiences on the show and how it strained his relationship with his family.
tvinsider.com
‘Hacks’: Jean Smart & Team Tease Start of Season 3 Production
Hacks is hitting the (sound)stage once again as production on Season 3 of the HBO Max original comedy officially begins. Star Jean Smart kicked off the excitement by taking to social media to announce the news that the show is filming once again, captioning a photo of herself, “Back to work, first day of shooting season 3. Yay!” The Emmy-winning star donned a shirt emblazoned with the phrase, “the bitch is back,” an ode to the use of Elton John’s tune heard in Season 2, a fitting song for her onscreen character.
tvinsider.com
Cheryl Burke Shares Heartfelt Message to All Her ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Partners
Subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:. A week after announcing she was stepping down from Dancing With the Stars, Cheryl Burke dedicated a heartfelt message to all her dance partners across her 26 seasons. “To all of my dance partners who each has played a pivotal role in...
tvinsider.com
‘9-1-1’ Fall Finale Sneak Peek: Santa Ana Winds Make Things Weird (VIDEO)
Things get weird in Los Angeles with the Santa Ana winds, and in the 9-1-1 fall finale, the members of the 118 will be dealing with twists on some of the emergencies they’ve seen in the past — like in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek. “Every year...
tvinsider.com
‘The Big D’ With JoJo Fletcher & Jordan Rodgers Finds New Home at USA Network
The new reality dating competition is set in Costa Rica and features 10 recently divorced couples, which is ripe for all kinds of chaotic relationship drama. It also happens to be hosted by one of the rare success stories from ABC’s Bachelor franchise, JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers, who met on Fletcher’s season of Bachelorette in 2016.
tvinsider.com
‘The Resident’ Sneak Peek: What Leaves AJ Looking Less Than Confident? (VIDEO)
We’re so used to seeing Dr. AJ Austin (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) not only succeed every time he steps into an OR but also do so with a certain confidence. Well, in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the November 28 episode of The Resident, he looks to be a bit out of his comfort zone.
tvinsider.com
‘One Tree Hill’ Stars Recall Being Forced to Do Maxim Cover by Bosses
Fans of One Tree Hill will remember the moment Hilarie Burton, Sophia Bush, and Danneel Ackles appeared on Maxim magazine back in 2006. The men’s magazine is known for its sexy photos of trending celebrities, so when a trio of stars from The CW teen drama graced its cover, it was a big deal. But apparently, the cast members themselves were less enthused behind the scenes.
tvinsider.com
Alyssa Milano Gives an Update on the ‘Who’s the Boss?’ Sequel Series
The Who’s the Boss? sequel series has been in development for two years, but fans can finally look forward to it hitting their screen sometime in the future, as star and producer Alyssa Milano revealed they are inching closer to filming. While on The View on Tuesday, Milano took...
Comments / 0