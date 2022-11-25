ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

tvinsider.com

Kat Barrell Dream Casts Hallmark Christmas Movie With ‘Wynonna Earp’ Costars

For four seasons, fans watched Melanie Scrofano, Tim Rozon, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, and Kat Barrell in the Syfy series Wynonna Earp — and it wasn’t nearly enough. So, when TV Insider spoke with Barrell about her latest Hallmark movie, A Tale of Two Christmases, we couldn’t help bringing up seeing the four together again.
tvinsider.com

‘Chicago Med’: First Look at Ethan & April’s Wedding in Brian Tee’s Final Episode (PHOTO)

After learning Brian Tee was leaving Chicago Med, showrunners Andrew Schneider and Diane Frolov started planning one for his tightly wrapped Navy vet, Dr. Ethan Choi — ideally a farewell story that would include his ex-fiancée, nurse April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta, who left Med in May 2021). “We felt that was the way to honor Brian’s character,” says Schneider. “And to pay off the relationship with April,” Frolov adds.
tvinsider.com

Eric Fleishman Dies: ‘Celebrity Sweat’ Host & Personal Trainer to Stars Was 53

Eric Fleishman, the celebrity personal trainer whose clients included actress Kirstie Alley and Ethan Suplee has died. He was 53. According to People, Fleishman, who was better known as “Eric the Trainer,” passed away on Thanksgiving at his home in Glendale, California. A cause of death has not been reported, but a post on his official Instagram page confirmed the passing on Saturday, November 26.
GLENDALE, CA
tvinsider.com

‘Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again’ Trailer Brings Back Classic Movie Characters (VIDEO)

Disney shows off a new 2D animation style in the Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again movie trailer, released Tuesday, November 29. In the animated Night at the Museum spinoff, Zachary Levi (Shazam!, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) voices Larry Daley (played by Ben Stiller in the original live-action franchise), the night guard privy to the museum’s big secret. The museum’s exhibit occupants, who come alive each night, urge Larry to hire his son, Nick Daley, to be a night guard for his summer job. Nick is voiced by Joshua Bassett of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.
tvinsider.com

Dave & Jenny Marrs Talk Renovation Challenges on ‘Fixer to Fabulous’

One thing HGTV fans can be thankful for is another season of Fixer to Fabulous. The hit series sees Dave and Jenny Marrs transforming properties for clients while managing their own household including five children. Not to mention their farm in Bentonville, Arkansas, which isn’t going to take care of itself.
BENTONVILLE, AR
tvinsider.com

Jack McBrayer and JoJo Siwa to Host First Children’s & Family Emmy Ceremonies

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) is bringing in a couple fun hosts for its first annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards. Emmy nominee Jack McBrayer will host the Children’s & Family ceremony on Sunday, December 11, and music and social media sensation JoJo Siwa will host the Children’s & Family Creative Arts Emmy ceremony on Saturday, December 10. XOMG POP!, the all-girl pop group created by Jess and JoJo Siwa, will also perform at the Creative Arts ceremony. Both events will take place at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
tvinsider.com

‘The Resident’: Governor’s Latest Move Has Bell Questioning Himself (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Resident Season 6 Episode 9, “No Pressure No Diamonds.”]. Unfortunately, Dr. Kit Voss (Jane Leeves) didn’t scare off Governor Betz (Steven Culp), and he’s just making things worse for Dr. Randolph Bell (Bruce Greenwood) on The Resident. His latest move, following that lawsuit, was an article with the headline “Dangerous Doctor at Chastain.”
MINNESOTA STATE
tvinsider.com

Kate Gosselin’s Son Collin Says TLC Reality Show ‘Tore Us Apart’

Collin Gosselin, the son of reality star Kate Gosselin, has given a rare interview where he opened up about his family drama and the estranged relationship with his mother. The now 18-year-old ex-reality star, who was one of the Gosselin sextuplets featured on TLC‘s reality series Jon & Kate Plus 8 (later Kate Plus 8), which ran from April 4, 2007, to July 24, 2017, spoke with Entertainment Tonight about his experiences on the show and how it strained his relationship with his family.
tvinsider.com

‘Hacks’: Jean Smart & Team Tease Start of Season 3 Production

Hacks is hitting the (sound)stage once again as production on Season 3 of the HBO Max original comedy officially begins. Star Jean Smart kicked off the excitement by taking to social media to announce the news that the show is filming once again, captioning a photo of herself, “Back to work, first day of shooting season 3. Yay!” The Emmy-winning star donned a shirt emblazoned with the phrase, “the bitch is back,” an ode to the use of Elton John’s tune heard in Season 2, a fitting song for her onscreen character.
tvinsider.com

‘The Big D’ With JoJo Fletcher & Jordan Rodgers Finds New Home at USA Network

The new reality dating competition is set in Costa Rica and features 10 recently divorced couples, which is ripe for all kinds of chaotic relationship drama. It also happens to be hosted by one of the rare success stories from ABC’s Bachelor franchise, JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers, who met on Fletcher’s season of Bachelorette in 2016.
tvinsider.com

‘The Resident’ Sneak Peek: What Leaves AJ Looking Less Than Confident? (VIDEO)

We’re so used to seeing Dr. AJ Austin (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) not only succeed every time he steps into an OR but also do so with a certain confidence. Well, in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the November 28 episode of The Resident, he looks to be a bit out of his comfort zone.
tvinsider.com

‘One Tree Hill’ Stars Recall Being Forced to Do Maxim Cover by Bosses

Fans of One Tree Hill will remember the moment Hilarie Burton, Sophia Bush, and Danneel Ackles appeared on Maxim magazine back in 2006. The men’s magazine is known for its sexy photos of trending celebrities, so when a trio of stars from The CW teen drama graced its cover, it was a big deal. But apparently, the cast members themselves were less enthused behind the scenes.

