Collin Gosselin, the son of reality star Kate Gosselin, has given a rare interview where he opened up about his family drama and the estranged relationship with his mother. The now 18-year-old ex-reality star, who was one of the Gosselin sextuplets featured on TLC‘s reality series Jon & Kate Plus 8 (later Kate Plus 8), which ran from April 4, 2007, to July 24, 2017, spoke with Entertainment Tonight about his experiences on the show and how it strained his relationship with his family.

