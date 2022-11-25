ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg Co. employee dies at recycling collection center

By Bill Bates
 3 days ago

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office responded to the Valley Falls Recycling Collection Center Wednesday afternoon.

According to the coroner’s office, upon arrival, they identified Michael Harrison Cooper, 65, a Spartanburg County employee who was trapped between a large trash container and a cement wall.

Cooper was pronounced dead at the scene.

SC parents charged; baby removed after ingesting drugs

Spartanburg County released a statement on Mr. Cooper:

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of one of our County employees, Michael Cooper.

Michael died after a tragic accident at the Valley Falls Recycling Collection Center Wednesday afternoon. Michael Cooper was a valued member of our Public Works Department. According to his coworkers, he was a good-natured, hardworking guy who kept a constant positive attitude.

We ask that you please keep Michael’s family, friends and coworkers in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Our hearts go out to his loved ones.”

Spartanburg County

According to Spartanburg County, the Valley Falls Collection Center closed early today, November 23, and will be closed through the weekend and on Monday. The center will re-open for regular business hours on Tuesday.

Residents who typically use the Valley Falls Collection Center may dispose of materials at the Dexter Road Recycling Center, the New Prospect Recycling Center, or any other County recycling center.

7NEWS will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Comments / 1

