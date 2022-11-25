Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Millions in stimulus money available for Arizona homeowners and rentersJake WellsArizona State
Popular Restaurant Forced Closed By Rent Hike Moves to New LocationGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Advice for Home Sellers About the Upcoming 2023 Real Estate MarketTammy EminethPhoenix, AZ
Costco Planning to Open New Store in ArizonaBryan DijkhuizenBuckeye, AZ
Related
Phoenix New Times
Why Zona Music Festival Has Us (Cautiously) Optimistic for the Future
There’s certain misnomers about life in the desert. Sure, it can be harsh, with a mix of overwhelming heat and an unshakable sense of isolation. But there’s also something singular about its many amenities and overarching sense of beauty. The same thing even holds true for music festivals...
Phoenix New Times
Best Phoenix Concerts This Week: Alaska Thunderfuck 5000, Counterparts, Azizi Gibson
After spending the last several days feasting on turkey and other Thanksgiving staples, local concertgoers can feast on a smorgasbord of music this week. Selections include the electronica-drenched pop of drag superstar Alaska Thunderfuck 5000, the hellacious metalcore of Counterparts, the charismatic rap-singing of Azizi Gibson, and the otherworldly cumbia of local act Pijama Piyama.
Phoenix New Times
The Must-Hear Songs by Phoenix Musicians of November 2022
A lot of times, this column makes no cohesive sense. It's only meant to be a random collection of the great, vitally important work of local artists/musicians. But every once in a while, when seemingly viewed from the top down, a kind of narrative emerges. And this month, across a collection of everything from earnest country to sludgy punk, that theme is tapping into something else. Whether that's deep-seated emotions, the love of someone close, or energies heretofore unknown, these songs are about channeling big ideas. Each journey is different, but the end results are the same: even more great music.
These 9 Arizona Downtown Areas Are Pure Christmas Magic
These nine streets are the perfect winter wonderland.
Phoenix New Times
Metro Phoenix Things to Do This Week: CitySkate, Warren Miller’s Daymaker
Welcome to what constitutes the chilly season in the Valley. Temperatures will dip into the 40s and 50s, everyone’s dug their hoodies and pullovers out of storage, and folks will start cracking (weak) jokes about the weather on social media. Meanwhile, there will be a variety of frosty fun to be had around metro Phoenix.
AZFamily
Family of track coach shot, killed in Phoenix remembered as a ‘gentle giant’
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Friends and family of Valley track coach and teacher David Denogean are grieving the sudden loss of their brother, son, and companion. Someone shot Denogean Friday afternoon, and he later died at the hospital. A vigil was held Sunday night in his honor near 12th Street and Maryland Avenue, which is north of Bethany Home Road, the place where he was shot and killed.
fox10phoenix.com
'Enchant' in Scottsdale offers one-of-a-kind holiday experience
A new holiday display is open in Scottsdale. It's called Enchant and it's a Hallmark-sponsored event that features millions of Christmas lights. The event is held at nine locations across the country and this is the first time it's in Arizona. FOX 10's Irene Snyder checked it.
Phoenix New Times
Chef Crystal Tuala Serves Fast and Fantastic Vegan Takeout in Tempe
At 8 years old, Crystal Tuala knew her calling. “I always knew I wanted to be a chef,” Tuala says. “I saw how food brought people together, even in the rough times of one’s life.”. That difficult time was her grandfather’s heart attack. Tuala, who had already...
Phoenix New Times
Find the Best Falafel in Phoenix at These 7 Restaurants
Falafel is a traditional chickpea-based dish that most experts agree was invented over 1,000 years ago in Egypt. It then spread throughout the Middle East and Mediterranean countries, becoming a staple. Most Greek and Middle Eastern restaurants in the Valley offer versions of falafel, but this list is for fans...
AZFamily
Jaime’s Local Love Holiday Special
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Happy Holidays, everyone! Jaime, here! Thank you for your interest in our first ever Jaime’s Local Love Holiday Special. We curated this list of businesses to give you some really cool ARIZONA options when it comes to places to shop and visit over the holidays. These local business owners are so passionate about what they create, grow, and cook—it is contagious. I hope you enjoyed our special and remember when you shop local, you are supporting a fellow Arizonan.
AZFamily
Remains of Grandmother missing since May found on South Mountain
GRAPHIC: An Arizona's Family investigation revealed some men accused of shooting at Phoenix officers were prohibited possessors and should've been behind bars. Search continues for Flagstaff man after wife swept away at sea in Mexico. Updated: 48 minutes ago. |. NAU professor Yeon-Su Kim was swept away while kayaking in...
azbex.com
Tempe Discloses Entertainment District Details
As the development plan for the Tempe Entertainment District proposal between the Arizona Coyotes and the City of Tempe makes its way through various hearings, meetings, reviews and approvals before, possibly, going on the ballot for a public vote, Tempe has released a more complete set of components included in the plan.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix family accidentally donates meaningful Christmas tree skirt to Goodwill
A family needs help after accidentally donating a precious holiday tradition to a Goodwill in Phoenix. The tradition involving hand prints and a Christmas tree skirt started in 2018 when Leo was born. "I bought the tree skirt and put paint on his tiny little hand, and that was the...
citysuntimes.com
Meet the K9s, handlers keeping Scottsdale safe Dec. 4 at Holland Center
Get a first-hand look at police K9s and their trainers in action and learn more about the dogs at the Scottsdale Police K9 Exhibition and Fundraiser from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 at the Holland Center. “It’s a free, family event where people can come out and meet...
The Best Neighborhoods To Live In Phoenix, Arizona If You're LGBTQ+
Phoenix, Arizona, is a booming metropolis and the fifth most populated city in America. Here are the top LGBTG+-friendly neighborhoods in the Valley of the Sun.
5 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
Photo byPhoto by Madie Hamilton on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are great choices for both a casual meal with friends or family as well as for a special occasion.
TMZ.com
Blueface & Chrisean Rock Party in Phoenix After Attempted Murder Arrest
Blueface and Chrisean Rock aren't sweating his arrest for attempted murder ... 'cause they partied their faces off last weekend, just days after he was in handcuffs. The rapper couple attended two different events in Phoenix on Friday and Saturday. The first was hosted by CR at a club called Monarch, where she brought out her BF ... the 2nd was helmed by Blueface himself at a joint called Tru Ultra Lounge.
Here's Where To Get The Best French Toast In Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of places to get the best french toast in each state.
AZFamily
Man hospitalized, multiple people detained after shooting in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say one man is in the hospital after a shooting in west Phoenix on Monday night. It happened near 59th Avenue and Camelback Road just before 10 p.m. Officers arrived at a Speedy Cash loans building and found one man shot. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
'Hoofeels' generous? Valley pig rescue in need of blankets for cold winter months
PHOENIX — If you're feeling generous this holiday season, a Phoenix pig rescue is asking for as many blankets as possible to keep their rescue pigs warm during the winter months. Better Piggies Rescue needs small, medium, and large blankets plus comforters to provide much-needed comfort to all rescue...
Comments / 0