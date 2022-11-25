Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Robert Griffin III says nobody in Green Bay has the 'gonads' to tell Aaron Rodgers to sit down
Matt LaFleur, head coach of the Green Bay Packers, has some tough decisions ahead of him. On one hand, he has a four-time MVP quarterback in Aaron Rodgers who's a proud competitor who wants to play through two injuries. On the other, he has a young quarterback in Jordan Love who flashed some immense potential in Green Bay's last game. The Packers, remember, traded up and spent the No. 26 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Love, so they have plenty of reason to give him a chance to ride out this abysmal 4-8 season to see if he can be the future in Green Bay or not.
Yardbarker
Cris Collinsworth uses one word to describe Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts has played like an MVP contender for the Philadelphia Eagles this season. There are lots of words you could use to describe him and his play on the field. But what is his personality like? That’s another matter. Hurts spoke with NBC announcers Mike Tirico and Cris...
Yardbarker
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa seemingly takes a shot at Brian Flores
It’s safe to say that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has a newfound appreciation for his occupation. Since Mike McDaniel took over as Dolphins head coach in February, Tagovailoa has gone from Miami’s most unwanted to potential NFL MVP. He hinted McDaniel was the reason why during a post-game interview with Aditi Kinkhabwala CBS Sports following Miami’s 30-15 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday in which he also took a slightly veiled shot at former Dolphins coach Brian Flores in the process.
Yardbarker
Packers HC Matt LaFleur reveals QB plans for Week 13
The Green Bay Packers offense did well on Sunday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers played competently for most of the game, although he had a couple of bad interceptions. When head coach Matt LaFleur called in Jordan Love to relieve an injured Rodgers, Love led the...
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Great Hines Ward Is Again A Semi-Finalist For The HOF — But Insists This Is The 1 Reason He’s Still Not In
The Pittsburgh Steelers have an incredible amount of legends currently with a bronze bust residing in Canton, Ohio in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. There’s still a few Steelers that arguably should be in by now, but aren’t for whatever reason. There’s always one name that seems to come up when this topic arises, and that’s former Steelers’ great WR Hines Ward .
Yardbarker
Steelers Will Break Out An Explosive Secret Weapon In Week 12 For Matt Canada To Use
It hasn’t necessarily been enjoyable to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers offense since the 2022 season began. The rushing attack has just recently shown life, but rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett hasn’t wow’ed anyone during his first year. The receiving core has been inconsistent and far from impressive while the offensive line has proved preseason theories right about the unit’s inability to be consistent. One of the questions that no one seems to have the answer to is: how does Matt Canada‘s offense find a way to be unpredictable and unique? It hasn’t been either of those things this season, but Monday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts could provide an opportunity to mix things up.
Yardbarker
49ers get brutal news on Elijah Mitchell injury
The San Francisco 49ers just got running back Elijah Mitchell back from a long-term injury, only for him to suffer another one. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan revealed Monday that Mitchell suffered another MCL sprain similar to the one he dealt with earlier in the season. The injury is expected to keep him out another six to eight weeks.
Yardbarker
49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo made huge mistake on botched goal-line sequence
The San Francisco 49ers failed to come away with points on an ugly goal-line sequence in the first half of their game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Jimmy Garoppolo deserved much of the blame. The Niners had 1st-and-goal from the New Orleans 6-yard line with just under five...
Yardbarker
Cardinals might be on verge of cleaning house
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray dropped an f-bomb to describe his team's scheme on Sunday. Murray's brutal honesty about how things are going for the team on offense might be the harbinger of doom for Kliff Kingsbury's tenure as Arizona's head coach. Kingsbury, the former college football darling, has a...
Yardbarker
Keep an eye on Eagles WR A.J. Brown this week
Brown didn’t play poorly. His four catches for 46 yards were four less than Devonta Smith had to lead the team. He also scored a touchdown, but not before losing a fumble for the second straight game. All things considered, Brown really hasn’t had a November to remember.
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Great Alan Faneca Recalls Last Transition in 2004 – Do You Want To Work With ‘Some Little Kid Who’s Just Out Of College’?
When the Pittsburgh Steelers selected future Hall of Fame quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger , in the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft, he was expected to be the guy right away. Tommy Maddox was the starting signal-caller until he injured his elbow in Week 2 of the 2004 regular season. That opened the door for the rookie and as they say, The rest is history. Roethlisberger led the team to a 15-1 regular season record while going a record-setting 14-0 in his first year as the starter. It’s easy to look back now and say Maddox’s non-surgical injury to his elbow led to a new era of winning football, but not everyone was too thrilled at the time.
Yardbarker
Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson say Dolphins have more talent than 49ers, a QB 'who can actually sling it'
With a big-time matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins quickly approaching, two former Niners have voiced their opinions about their new NFL team. While the Niners are focused on this afternoon's game against the New Orleans Saints, Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. have been speaking with Tyler Dunne of Go Long, sharing their thoughts on next weekend's opponent.
Yardbarker
The New York Giants may have a new starting center moving forward
The New York Giants waited patiently for the return of Nick Gates following a broken leg he sustained in Week 2 against the Washington Commanders last season. Gates underwent seven surgeries and there was a realistic possibility he would never walk again let alone play football. However, the Giants never...
Yardbarker
Robert Griffin III has bold suggestion for Packers
Robert Griffin III delivered a bold message for the Green Bay Packers. Griffin was speaking on ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” program ahead of the Week 12 Monday Night Football game between Indianapolis and Pittsburgh. RG3 said that he thinks the Packers should hold out the injured Aaron...
Yardbarker
Jordan Love, Jalen Hurts inadvertently make perhaps the greatest sports picture of all-time
Love hurts, love scars. Love wounds and marks. Just ask Nazareth. You could also ask Green Bay Packers backup quarterback Jordan Love and Philadelphia Eagles' MVP candidate quarterback Jalen Hurts. After Hurts' Eagles beat Love's Packers, 40-33, on Sunday Night Football, the two players tag-teamed to create perhaps one of...
Yardbarker
Eerie discovery made after Aaron Rodgers exits game with injury
On Sunday night, Aaron Rodgers exited the game against the Philadelphia Eagles with an apparent rib injury. Subsequently, Jordan Love entered the game to replace an injured Rodgers in the fourth quarter. Love played extremely well, completing six of his nine passes for 113 yards and one touchdown. His most notable play was a 63-yard touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Christian Watson.
Yardbarker
Packers Insider Declares It Is Time For A Major Change
Whether it was truly due to injury, or simply wanting to see what they had in their younger option at the position, the Packers made a quarterback change during their Sunday Night Football game against the Philadelphia Eagles. When Rodgers was taken off the field due to injury, some Packers...
Yardbarker
Lamar Jackson upset with reporter for pointing out anti-gay phrase in tweet
Lamar Jackson had an extremely vulgar response for a fan who criticized him after the Baltimore Ravens’ loss on Sunday, and the star quarterback is unhappy with a reporter who pointed out that his tweet contained an anti-gay phrase. Jackson did not play particularly well in Baltimore’s 28-27 loss...
Yardbarker
Jerry Jones addresses Odell Beckham Jr. airplane incident
Odell Beckham Jr. was kicked off an airplane while trying to fly from Miami to Los Angeles on Sunday morning, and some have wondered if the incident will impact his free agency. The owner of at least one team is unbothered. Beckham was removed from an American Airlines flight after...
Yardbarker
Report: Eagles S C.J. Gardner-Johnson injured kidney
Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is out indefinitely with a lacerated kidney, ESPN reported Tuesday. Gardner-Johnson, who leads the NFL with six interceptions, was injured in Sunday night's win against Green Bay. After a painful collision with Packers wide receiver Christian Watson late in the first quarter, he was carted...
