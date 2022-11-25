Read full article on original website
Le Sueur grandmother celebrates 106th birthday on Thanksgiving
LE SUEUR, Minn. – There was a double blessing this Thanksgiving in Le Sueur: a family get-together and 106th birthday party for Grandma. Betty Majusiak spent her birthday enjoying some cake and company with children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.It's true that age is just a number, but Majiusek was born before the U.S. entered World War I. On her special Thanksgiving birthday, it's not the smell of mom's turkey she remembers from growing up on the farm."Cows lay down when they're tired and belly's full of water. They sleep and snore and blow farts and stuff and the smell was always...
willmarradio.com
Pennock Man Injured in Kandiyohi County Crash
(Dovre Township, Kandiyohi County, MN)-- On Wednesday morning at approximately 6:42a.m., The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle rollover with injuries on County Road 27 near County Road 5. Kandiyohi County deputies located a 2000 Ford Ranger rolled over on its side in the north ditch....
Faribault County Register
BE Council votes not to cover costs
The Blue Earth City Council debated setting a precedent at a regular meeting on Nov. 21. Discussion arose from two residents’ requests for reimbursement for private improvements to their properties, which were negatively affected by the city’s 2021 and 2022 street improvement projects. Both improvements were installed in...
KFIL Radio
Statewide Missing Person Alert Issued for Minnesota Man
Redwood Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota BCA has issued a statewide missing person alert for a Redwood Falls man. The Redwood Falls Police Department says 35-year-old Alex Allrunner was last seen by his family on November 18 sometime in the early to mid afternoon. He was seen on foot in Redwood Falls.
KEYC
Over 100 geese found dead at Loon Lake in Waseca
‘Keep the Wreath Bright, Prevent a Red Light” kicks off tomorrow. Beginning tomorrow, a wreath will be lit with only clear bulbs, if/when a fire happens in Mankato, a red bulb will appear to represent preventable fires. Kiwanis Holiday Lights Preview. Updated: 8 hours ago. KEYC News Now at...
willmarradio.com
Drug Bust in Renville County, One Person Arrested
(Renville, MN)-- On Wednesday, agents from the Brown-Lyon-Redwood-Renville Drug Task Force, along with deputies and officers from the Renville County Sheriff’s Office and the Renville Police Department executed a narcotics-related search warrant at a house on the 700 block of Main Street North in Renville. During the search, authorities located and seized a variety of drugs, including 29 pounds of marijuana, 500 grams of cocaine and more than 350 grams of marijuana wax. The street value of the seized drugs is estimated at more than $125,000. More than $35,000 in cash was also seized. One person was arrested and is being held in the Renville County Jail pending formal charges.
KEYC
Large amounts of drugs and cash seized during drug bust in Renville, Minn.
RENVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - On November 23, 2022, agents from the Brown-Lyon-Redwood-Renville Drug Task Force, along with deputies and officers from the Renville County Sheriff’s Office and the Renville Police Department executed a narcotics-related search warrant at a house on the 700 block of Main Street N. in Renville, MN.
Doggone good debut: Minnesota K-9 helps find 30 pounds of drugs on first day of work
RENVILLE, Minn. — That’s a good way to impress the boss. A K-9 with a southern Minnesota sheriff’s department had a smashing debut on his first day of work, helping to locate 30 pounds of drugs and thousands of dollars in cash. According to a Facebook post...
