Below-freezing temperatures, rain expected in parts of LA County
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop significantly in parts of the Southland this week, prompting health officials to issue a cold weather alert for affected areas, while a storm system is expected to bring a chance of rain to the region by week’s end. The Los Angeles County Department...
Rain moves into Southern California on Wednesday, continues through remainder of the week
After enjoying above-average temperatures through Thanksgiving weekend, rain is back in the forecast for Southern California. “Expect increasing cloud cover and rain to move into Ventura County and northern areas of Los Angeles County Wednesday afternoon,” says KTLA weather anchor Kirk Hawkins. “The precipitation expands to the entire Los Angeles area on Thursday and continues […]
SoCal will be sunny and cool Tuesday, but here's when to expect rain and snow
It is going to be a lot cooler this week in Southern California with below-average temperatures and some snow and rain are expected as we head into the weekend.
Forecasters Expect Nice Weather Conditions This Weekend Before Changes Begin
Santa Ana winds have mostly diminished, with only a few gusts around 30-35 mph through the Cajon Pass and in the mountains near the I-8 corridor, as the county braces for a change in weather. The first of two low-pressure systems will move through on Saturday, bringing increased humidity and...
Indian Canyon reopens through the Whitewater Wash, but Gene Autry Trail remains closed
The City of Palm Springs reopened N. Indian Canyon Drive through the Whitewater Wash Tuesday morning at 7:10 a.m. after closing it a day earlier due to blowing sand and low visibility. Gene Autry Trail remained closed to traffic Tuesday morning. There was no word on when Gene Autry Trail would be reopened. Stay with The post Indian Canyon reopens through the Whitewater Wash, but Gene Autry Trail remains closed appeared first on KESQ.
Mojave Narrows hosting Glow Games this Friday night
VICTORVILLE – The Mojave Narrows Regional Park is hosting Glow Games, Friday Dec. 2, for the whole family to enjoy competitive and non-competitive glow in the dark games. San Bernardino County Regional Parks is putting on the electric night time event, starting at 6:45 p.m. Park staff will be providing face painting and glow sticks along with the outdoor games.
Antelope Valley Press
Snow is coming to Valley: County plans parks parties
SUN VILLAGE — The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation Parks After Dark programs will bring holiday cheer and 40 to 80 tons of snow to transform 34 LA County parks, including Jackie Robinson Park and Stephen Sorensen Park, into winter wonderlands during December. A “mega snow”...
foxla.com
Thousands without power on Thanksgiving after Santa Ana winds trigger safety shutoffs
LOS ANGELES - Another round of Santa Ana winds buffeted the Southland Thursday, raising concerns of possible wildfires and power outages. A wind advisory was in effect from 3 p.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. Friday in the mountains and the San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Orange County coastal areas, and until 10 a.m. Friday in inland Orange County.
Passengers fill Palm Springs International Airport as Thanksgiving weekend comes to an end
As the Thanksgiving Day Weekend comes to an end, several passengers are making their way home. Some passengers were flying back home after enjoying Thanksgiving with the family, while others were making their way back to the Coachella Valley. Palm Springs International Airport is expecting record breaking numbers of passengers traveling this holiday season. Rows The post Passengers fill Palm Springs International Airport as Thanksgiving weekend comes to an end appeared first on KESQ.
spectrumnews1.com
SoCal gas prices still falling
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Monday for the 18th consecutive day, decreasing 1.7 cents to $5.114. The average price has decreased 51 times in the 54 days since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct....
Fireworks spark fire at historic Mission Inn in Riverside
A fireworks display caused a roof fire at the historic Mission Inn Hotel & Spa in Riverside on Friday night. The fire broke out on a portion of the roof located in the backside of the resort, Riverside Police confirmed. The flames were noticed shortly after the show began at 5 p.m., officials said. The […]
rctc.org
Know Before You Go with SoCal 511
The Point: 511 service provides regional transportation resources to help navigate the Southland. Traveling anywhere in southern California? Southern California 511 (SoCal 511) makes it easier to get where you need to go. The 511 website offers traffic advisories, real-time train and bus arrival updates, bike routing, ridesharing resources, and veteran assistance all in one place for residents in Riverside, San Bernardino, Orange, Ventura, and Los Angeles counties.
Southern California Under Red Flag Warning Amid Brush Fire Danger
Residents in Southern California are facing high winds across the region amid severely heightened brush fire danger, resulting in multiple red flag warnings across the state. Today as many Americans head out Black Friday shopping, many Californians are left to contend with potential wildfire outbreaks. ABC News reports the red...
Fire engulfs Anaheim recycling plant, prompts evacuations on Thanksgiving
Flames engulfed a recycling plant in Anaheim Thursday night, prompting evacuation orders at a nearby residential building on Thanksgiving. The fire was reported just before 11 p.m. in the 900 block of East South Street, Anaheim Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Carringer said. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the commercial building. The […]
Fontana Herald News
Gasoline prices drop; some Fontana stations are selling gas for less than $4 a gallon
Average gasoline prices in San Bernardino have fallen 20.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.91/g on Nov. 28, according to GasBuddy's survey of 567 stations in San Bernardino. Prices in San Bernardino are 52.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 30.4 cents per...
paininthepass.info
One Killed, 3 Injured In A T-Bone Collision On Highway 138 Friday Morning
PHELAN, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> One person killed, 3 injured in a T-bone crash on Highway 138 Friday morning. The crash happened at about 11:06am Friday November 25, 2022. The location of the collision was at the intersection of Highway 138 and Lone Pine Canyon Road. California Highway...
iebusinessdaily.com
Headquarters planned for SB County Fire
Construction has begun on what will be the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District’s first headquarters in its 94-year history. The two-story building at 598 S. Tippecanoe Ave. in San Bernardino formerly used by the U.S. Defense Finance and Accounting Service is being upgraded, according to the statement on the county’s website.
Power shutoffs reported in several Riverside County communities
Southern California Edison shut off power to 5,872 customers in Riverside County on Thanksgiving Day due to a high risk of wildfire caused by gusty winds and low humidity.
Wind advisory forcing Southern California Edison to shut down power in Moorpark, Simi Valley
With an extreme wind advisory in effect for parts of the Southland, Southern California Edison is not taking any chances with the threat of potential wildfires. CBSLA's Jeff Nguyen reports from Moorpark.The company has shut down power for almost 2,000 customers in Ventura County, as strong Santa Ana winds pose a serious threat of wildfires.As a result, residents are forced to spend Thanksgiving elsewhere or turn to other power alternatives, such as generators. At William Paduano's home in Moorpark the generator is connected to his refrigerator this Thanksgiving. "You gotta keep the food from spoiling," Paduano told.The strong Santa Ana winds...
