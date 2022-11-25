ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fontana, CA

KTLA

Rain moves into Southern California on Wednesday, continues through remainder of the week

After enjoying above-average temperatures through Thanksgiving weekend, rain is back in the forecast for Southern California. “Expect increasing cloud cover and rain to move into Ventura County and northern areas of Los Angeles County Wednesday afternoon,” says KTLA weather anchor Kirk Hawkins. “The precipitation expands to the entire Los Angeles area on Thursday and continues […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Indian Canyon reopens through the Whitewater Wash, but Gene Autry Trail remains closed

The City of Palm Springs reopened N. Indian Canyon Drive through the Whitewater Wash Tuesday morning at 7:10 a.m. after closing it a day earlier due to blowing sand and low visibility. Gene Autry Trail remained closed to traffic Tuesday morning. There was no word on when Gene Autry Trail would be reopened. Stay with The post Indian Canyon reopens through the Whitewater Wash, but Gene Autry Trail remains closed appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
The HD Post

Mojave Narrows hosting Glow Games this Friday night

VICTORVILLE – The Mojave Narrows Regional Park is hosting Glow Games, Friday Dec. 2, for the whole family to enjoy competitive and non-competitive glow in the dark games. San Bernardino County Regional Parks is putting on the electric night time event, starting at 6:45 p.m. Park staff will be providing face painting and glow sticks along with the outdoor games.
VICTORVILLE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Snow is coming to Valley: County plans parks parties

SUN VILLAGE — The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation Parks After Dark programs will bring holiday cheer and 40 to 80 tons of snow to transform 34 LA County parks, including Jackie Robinson Park and Stephen Sorensen Park, into winter wonderlands during December. A “mega snow”...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Thousands without power on Thanksgiving after Santa Ana winds trigger safety shutoffs

LOS ANGELES - Another round of Santa Ana winds buffeted the Southland Thursday, raising concerns of possible wildfires and power outages. A wind advisory was in effect from 3 p.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. Friday in the mountains and the San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Orange County coastal areas, and until 10 a.m. Friday in inland Orange County.
SANTA ANA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Passengers fill Palm Springs International Airport as Thanksgiving weekend comes to an end

As the Thanksgiving Day Weekend comes to an end, several passengers are making their way home. Some passengers were flying back home after enjoying Thanksgiving with the family, while others were making their way back to the Coachella Valley. Palm Springs International Airport is expecting record breaking numbers of passengers traveling this holiday season. Rows The post Passengers fill Palm Springs International Airport as Thanksgiving weekend comes to an end appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
spectrumnews1.com

SoCal gas prices still falling

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Monday for the 18th consecutive day, decreasing 1.7 cents to $5.114. The average price has decreased 51 times in the 54 days since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct....
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KGET

Fireworks spark fire at historic Mission Inn in Riverside

A fireworks display caused a roof fire at the historic Mission Inn Hotel & Spa in Riverside on Friday night. The fire broke out on a portion of the roof located in the backside of the resort, Riverside Police confirmed. The flames were noticed shortly after the show began at 5 p.m., officials said. The […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
rctc.org

Know Before You Go with SoCal 511

The Point: 511 service provides regional transportation resources to help navigate the Southland. Traveling anywhere in southern California? Southern California 511 (SoCal 511) makes it easier to get where you need to go. The 511 website offers traffic advisories, real-time train and bus arrival updates, bike routing, ridesharing resources, and veteran assistance all in one place for residents in Riverside, San Bernardino, Orange, Ventura, and Los Angeles counties.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Fire engulfs Anaheim recycling plant, prompts evacuations on Thanksgiving

Flames engulfed a recycling plant in Anaheim Thursday night, prompting evacuation orders at a nearby residential building on Thanksgiving. The fire was reported just before 11 p.m. in the 900 block of East South Street, Anaheim Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Carringer said. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the commercial building. The […]
ANAHEIM, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Headquarters planned for SB County Fire

Construction has begun on what will be the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District’s first headquarters in its 94-year history. The two-story building at 598 S. Tippecanoe Ave. in San Bernardino formerly used by the U.S. Defense Finance and Accounting Service is being upgraded, according to the statement on the county’s website.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Wind advisory forcing Southern California Edison to shut down power in Moorpark, Simi Valley

With an extreme wind advisory in effect for parts of the Southland, Southern California Edison is not taking any chances with the threat of potential wildfires. CBSLA's Jeff Nguyen reports from Moorpark.The company has shut down power for almost 2,000 customers in Ventura County, as strong Santa Ana winds pose a serious threat of wildfires.As a result, residents are forced to spend Thanksgiving elsewhere or turn to other power alternatives, such as generators. At William Paduano's home in Moorpark the generator is connected to his refrigerator this Thanksgiving.  "You gotta keep the food from spoiling," Paduano told.The strong Santa Ana winds...
MOORPARK, CA

