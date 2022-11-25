Read full article on original website
Chinese university students sent home amid protests
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese universities are sending students home as the ruling Communist Party tightens anti-virus controls and tries to prevent more protests after crowds angered by its severe “zero COVID” restrictions called for President Xi Jinping to resign in the biggest show of public dissent in decades.
Asian shares rise except Japan as markets eye China protests
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly higher Tuesday as jitters over protests in China set off by growing public anger over COVID-19 restrictions subsided. U.S. futures edged higher. Oil prices rose more than $1 per barrel.
Russia-Ukraine war live: air raid warnings across Ukraine amid fears of fresh strikes; Nato ‘won’t back down’ on aid
Officials warn Russia preparing new wave of missile attacks; Nato chief says alliance will keep supporting Ukraine
White landowners in Hawaii imported Russian workers in the early 1900s, to dilute the labor power of Asians in the islands
On Feb. 19, 1906, the mail steamer China pulled into the harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii. It had made the voyage from San Pedro, California, many times before, but this trip made front-page news. Local newspapers heralded the arrival of “one hundred and ten white men, women and children, the vanguard of what promises to be an influx of settlers for the Hawaiian Islands.” A reporter from the Hawaiian Gazette recorded that they “looked to be a healthy, moral, God-fearing people.” By contrast, in 1856, some of the first Chinese contract laborers to work in Hawaii had been described as a...
Is China ready to lead on protecting nature? At the upcoming UN biodiversity conference, it will preside and set the tone
As the world parses what was achieved at the U.N. climate change conference in Egypt, negotiators are convening in Montreal to set goals for curbing Earth’s other crisis: loss of living species. Starting on Dec. 7, 2022, 196 nations that have ratified the U.N. Convention on Biological Diversity will hold their 15th Conference of the Parties, or COP15. The convention, which was adopted at the 1992 Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro, is designed to promote sustainable development by protecting biodiversity – the variety of life on Earth, from genes up to entire ecosystems. Today, experts widely agree that biodiversity is...
Russia protests pope comments as Vatican seeks to mediate
Russia is complaining about Pope Francis' latest condemnation of atrocities in Ukraine
Everbridge Selected to Power the Nationwide Public Alert System for Norway
OSLO, Norway--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management ( CEM ) and national public warning solutions, today announced the selection by Norway to deploy its next-generation population alerting technology to help keep the country’s more than five million residents, and nearly seven million annual visitors, safe and informed in case of an emergency. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005653/en/ Everbridge Selected to Power the Nationwide Public Alert System for Norway (Graphic: Business Wire)
NATO ministers meet to drum up more aid, arms for Ukraine
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his NATO counterparts are gathering in Romania on Tuesday to drum up urgently needed support for Ukraine, including deliveries of electrical components for the war-torn country's devastated power transmission network. Ukraine’s grid has been battered countrywide since early...
Iran-US World Cup clash rife with political tension
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The last World Cup clash between the United States and Iran 24 years ago is considered one of the most politically charged matches in soccer history. This time, the political overtones are just as strong and relations perhaps even more fraught as the U.S. and Iran face off once again on Tuesday in Qatar.
