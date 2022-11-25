Read full article on original website
eBook Launch: 10 eLearning Game Tips For Instructional Designers
ELearning Game Tips To Challenge And Engage Your Learning Audience. Games have the power to motivate your online learners and make the experience more meaningful. But how do you create game-based training that rewards learners for a job well done and aligns with your L&D objectives? This eBook covers 10 eLearning game tips to help Instructional Designers fuel mistake-driven learning and put learners' skills to the challenge.
Reimagine Learning With Gamification
I’m not happy with the way learning happens today within organizations. Learning professionals can do so much more! There are many like me who want learning to transform with the time we operate in. The way it should transform, however, depends on whom you’re asking. I try to build my answer, my idea of how learning can transform with the help of gamification and data, with my understanding of these domains. There are many ways in which gaming and learning collide; the top 5 ways in which I think we can reimagine learning with gamification and games would be the following.
Tips For Creating A Safe And Secure eLearning Environment
Chances are good that your organization isn’t quite ready to abandon traditional classroom training, but eLearning can certainly supplement and complement your learning delivery. If your company is new to eLearning, however, there are some important considerations before you start developing your training. Tips For Creating A Safe, Secure,...
6 Ways Nonprofit Software Can Jumpstart Your Fundraising Strategy
“Panhandling” usually has a negative connotation. It’s why charities advocate for donation via formal institutions rather than street-side hand-outs. The latter are often exploitative, and might not have any real, long-term impact. That said, even within the NGO space, there’s a measure of “begging” involved. You still have to “advertise” your deficiency and inspire contributors. Is there any way LMS can make this process less tiresome and more efficient? Here are 6 ways that nonprofit software can help donors dig a bit deeper in their pockets for your worthy cause.
Transformation Blueprint: Leveraging Network Effects
Focus On The Big Picture And Define Your Niche Market. The volume, velocity, and complexity of change thrust upon us leave little room to avoid transformation. The only constant is change, and transforming ourselves and our organizations is the only way to withstand such change. In this article series titled "Transformation Blueprint," we explore the various levers of transformation available for an organization and offer practical tips and tools on how to activate them. This article explores network effects, why they are essential, and how to leverage them so that you successfully transform your organization.
How Important Is Technology In Education?
In Sanskrit. the word for education is "shiksha." The meaning of "shiksha" is the sense of learning and acquiring knowledge. Knowledge, learning, and information: the word "education" is used in the English language, and is derived from the Latin word "educatum" which means "teaching work." Some great scholars have attributed its origin to "educare" which means "to raise."
Open Systems Acquires Tiberium for Automation and Collaboration Technology to Mitigate Cyberthreats with Greater Speed and Accuracy
REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- Open Systems, a leading provider of next-gen managed detection and response (MDR) services and winner of the 2022 Microsoft Security MSSP Partner of the Year award, today announced its acquisition of Tiberium, a U.K.-based provider of highly automated managed security services based on Microsoft security solutions. Open Systems will leverage Tiberium’s advanced automation and collaboration capabilities to help customers prioritize, decide and act on reducing their risk and mitigating cyberthreats faster than ever before. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005361/en/ Open Systems CEO Geoff Haydon and Tiberium CEO Drew Perry join forces to bring next-gen automated cybersecurity to a global audience (Photo: Business Wire)
How To Drive Employees Forward With Positivity
A company is only as good as its staff. If employees feel valued and look forward to coming to work, they’ll be more productive, make better decisions, and provide great customer service. Ways Employers Can Use Positivity To Drive Their Employees Forward. 1. Receiving Feedback. Even if it’s hard...
6 Stakeholders Who Can Benefit From LMS For Nonprofits
Having so much information at our fingertips has made us cynical about everything, including activism and charity. On the ground, people see NGOs allegedly raising large sums of money. Overseas participants are fed, housed, and offered standards of living they rarely get at home. It makes locals wonder who the NGO is really for. Learning management systems can make nonprofits far more transparent, which helps their credibility. Who exactly does this software benefit, and how? And is it really worth your investment?
