I’m not happy with the way learning happens today within organizations. Learning professionals can do so much more! There are many like me who want learning to transform with the time we operate in. The way it should transform, however, depends on whom you’re asking. I try to build my answer, my idea of how learning can transform with the help of gamification and data, with my understanding of these domains. There are many ways in which gaming and learning collide; the top 5 ways in which I think we can reimagine learning with gamification and games would be the following.

2 DAYS AGO