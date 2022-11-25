Read full article on original website
Related
Kymberly Herrin Dies: ‘Ghostbusters’ Actress Who Starred In Popular ZZ Top Video Was 65
Kymberly Herrin, who played the “Dream Ghost” in Ghostbusters and appeared in a ZZ Top video that cemented the band as MTV stars, has died. She was 65. Her family told the Santa Barbara News-Press that Herrin died October in Santa Barbara but did not provide a cause or other details. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Sony Dates 'Ghostbusters' Sequel For 2023 Related Story 'Ghostbusters' Animated Feature In Works With Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan Herrin was a model who covered more than a dozen magazines, including twice for Playboy, before being cast in the 1984 music video for ZZ Top’s...
Collider
‘Beetlejuice 2’: The Story Behind the Sequel That Refuses to Die
In 1988, one undead figure showed up in movie theaters and captured the imaginations of moviegoers. That figure was Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton), the titular lead character of Tim Burton's Beetlejuice. A precursor to Burton and Keaton's further collaborations for the first two Batman movies, Beetlejuice reaffirmed Burton's interest in grotesque weirdos and strange streaks of dark humor. Turns out, he wasn't the only one interested in those elements since Beetlejuice turned into a sizable box office hit for Warner Bros. In fact, it was so profitable that Warner Bros. has been constantly pursuing a sequel ever since the original film came out. These efforts have never produced a follow-up, but that hasn't stopped the studio from trying.
“Weird Al” Yankovic Says Warner Bros. Turned Down His ‘Harry Potter’ Parody Request
“Weird Al” Yankovic has parodied everything from theme songs for beloved franchises like Star Wars to iconic rap songs like “Gangsta’s Paradise.” Still, one title he never got to revamp is “Hedwig’s Theme,” the Harry Potter theme song, but that wasn’t for lack of trying. While promoting his biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, the award-winning artist revealed he tried to get permission to parody the theme song and was turned down by Warner Bros. More from The Hollywood ReporterRoku Enlists Village Roadshow to Sell 'Weird' InternationallyEx-DC Films Boss Walter Hamada Inks Production Deal with Paramount to Oversee HorrorSteven Spielberg...
‘Prepare for Bambi on rabies!’: beloved fawn to become killer in new horror
Directors of The Curse of Humpty Dumpty and Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey to team up for new take on bereaved deer
‘Goncharov’: How Tumblr Invented a Martin Scorsese Movie That Doesn't Exist
Ask your nearest film bro: Have you heard of Martin Scorsese’s 1973 crime thriller Goncharov? Chances are they’ll have no idea what you’re talking about a film once described as the greatest Mafia movie ever made. Despite a cult following, the film has never made any listicle on the greatest thrillers or gangster films. Thanks to Tumblr, though, the film is getting the recognition it deserves – and more.
Collider
From 'The Shining' to 'American Psycho': 10 Great Film Adaptations That Were Despised by the Original Authors
A great novel, and a director willing to adapt it seems like a match made in heaven. For the author, there’s the prospect of their story reaching a new audience which, in turn, boosts publicity and leads to more sales. At the same time, filmmakers get a project with a proven story and a pre-existing fanbase and are guaranteed to pay up for tickets. Often though, this arrangement doesn't end well.
4 Easter Eggs in ‘Wednesday’ About the Addams Family Universe
'Wednesday' brings back the beloves Addams family with the spotlight on Wednesday's coming-of-age story. But the series has more than a few Easter Eggs to the franchise like Cousin Itt.
IMS Prussia Cove Celebration review – Adès’s botanical song cycle glistens
A weekend celebrating 50 years of the Prussia Cove International Musicians Seminar included world premieres by Kurtág and Adès, with Hungarian mezzo Katalin Károlyi in compelling form
freetech4teachers.com
Clipart & Drawings for Classroom Projects
Earlier this week I shared ClipArt ETC and Clippix ETC as good resources for locating free clipart and pictures to use in classroom projects. That was the third post this fall that I've published to feature a good place for teachers and students to find free drawings. To summarize all three of those posts I recorded a short video about all three of them.
freetech4teachers.com
Clipart, Maps, and Food - The Week in Review
Good morning from Maine where it feels like winter is here to stay. A couple of the local ski mountains are open, a thin coat of ice appears on a lot of the ponds around my house, and I have to wear a lot more layers to ride my bike outside. Like many of you, I've had the last few days off to relax and spend with family. That will continue this weekend as we head outside for a hike and to find our Christmas tree. I hope that you have an equally enjoyable weekend.
SFGate
‘Wednesday’ Easter Eggs: Breaking Down All the Tim Burton and ‘Addams Family’ References
(Caution: Mild spoilers for Netflix’s “Wednesday” ahead.) What is a Tim Burton project without Easter eggs? The new series “Wednesday is teeming with them, from callouts to the TV series, the movies, and all things Tim Burton. Production designer Mark Scruton has filled the Netflix show with fun references for those familiar with the other versions.
Goncharov: why has the internet invented a fake Martin Scorsese film?
Sian, I’m seeing a lot of talk about a Martin Scorsese film called Goncharov. But I’ve never heard of a Martin Scorsese film called Goncharov. What’s going on?. Ah yes, there’s been a lot of talk on Tumblr about the greatest mafia movie ever made. Released...
Albert Pyun, Director of ‘Cyborg’ and ‘The Sword and the Sorcerer,’ Dies at 69
Albert Pyun, the director behind such low-budget B-movies as The Sword and the Sorcerer, Cyborg and Nemesis, has died. He was 69. Pyun died Saturday, his wife and producer Cynthia Curran announced. He had previously been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and dementia. More from The Hollywood ReporterGene Cipriano, Famed Session Musician and Woodwind Player in Hollywood, Dies at 94Debbie Allen, Questlove, Jennifer Beals Pay Tribute to Irene Cara: "She Defined a Decade"Irene Cara, Oscar-Winning Singer and Actress, Dies at 63 In 1982, the filmmaker released his first movie, The Sword and the Sorcerer, which starred Lee Horsley, Kathleen Beller and Simon MacCorkindale....
thedigitalfix.com
MCU series creator is proud that they made the “horniest Marvel show”
Jessica Gao, the creator of the Marvel series She-Hulk, has said that she’s proud of making the “horniest” entry into the MCU. She-Hulk ended back in October, but that hasn’t stopped fans talking about the legal comedy series and its bold finale in She-Hulk episode 9.
Gizmodo
The Pop Culture We're Thankful for Getting Us Through 2022
Thanksgiving is here. A day to sit back, reflect, and think about all the good things in your life. Family, friends, your health—those are all worthy. But what about shows, movies, and comics?. Each year, the io9 staff writes about the pop culture we’re thankful for. The entertainment that...
Torino Film Festival Chief Steve Della Casa on Taking the Indie Italian Fest Out of the ‘Arthouse Ghetto’
The Torino Film Festival, Italy’s pre-eminent event for young directors and indie cinema where Matteo Garrone and Paolo Sorrentino screened their first works, is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year with film critic Steve Della Casa – who previously served as the fest’s artistic director from 1999-2002 – back at the helm. Della Casa, who is also a national radio personality and documentary director, has chosen to open the Nov. 25-Dec. 3 fest with a musical and visual extravaganza focusing on a specially made montage centered around the Beatles and The Rolling Stones and their love for cinema that led them...
38 Years Ago, Jim Henson Made The Fraggle Rock Christmas Episode Timeless
This year, Fraggle Rock dropped a new holiday special, Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Night of the Lights Holiday Special. But, for those of us who remember the 1980s, the Fraggles are old friends. As of this holiday season, you can stream both this new Fraggle holiday special and also, 1984 classic “The Bells of Fraggle Rock” on Apple TV+. To dive into the enduring appeal of the Fraggles and to talk about Christmas specials new and old, Fatherly caught up with Dave Goelz AKA the Fraggle is known as Travelling Matt. Here’s a brief recap of everything Fraggle that’s happened up until now.
thedigitalfix.com
The Muppets movies ranked, from worst to best
What is the best The Muppets movie? Since jumping into cinemas for The Muppet Movie in 1979, Kermit the Frog has led his merry band of stunt performers, singers, comedians, magicians, and more through several family movies. They’ve had boisterous tours, tried out other occupations, attempted Broadway, and come close...
Comments / 0