Gary Neville: Glazers can exit Man Utd in right way, why I didn't criticise them sooner and Cristiano Ronaldo's future

Gary Neville insists Manchester United supporters deserve a manifesto from any potential new owners and admits he regrets not speaking out against the Glazer family sooner. United's American owners announced last week they are willing to listen to offers for the club after a 17-year reign dominated by fan protests and declining on-pitch performance.
Manchester City vs Tottenham to be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League

The Premier League fixture between Manchester City and Tottenham on Thursday, January 19 has been selected for Sky Sports coverage. Originally scheduled in September, the game was postponed as a mark of respect following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. It will now be shown live on Sky...

