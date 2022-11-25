Get up to 50% off MEL Science subscriptions with our exclusive discount codes this Black Friday

If your kids sometimes struggle to maintain interest in their school subjects, then we have a solution that may just solve that.

MEL Science operates on a subscription model: you can choose to receive 1–3 kits a month for as long as you'd like to keep the educational fun going. They offer 100+ hands-on projects which are delivered monthly, plus 50+ digital experiences available anytime. It’s a great way to give your kids something to look forward to every month and if you can save money in the process — even better!

MEL have been kind enough to send us over some exclusive discount codes for MEL Science subscription boxes — the home science subscription that promises to turn “Meh” into “Math!” They're a great alternative to traditional science kits for kids .

There are three offers below: the main deal offers 50% off your first year of subscription, which is a pretty huge discount. If you're not ready for that much of c commitment, there is also a buy one, get one free deal, and then finally a free shipping code too.

MEL Science subscription: 50% off your first year

Use the code FUTUREYEAR to get your first year's subscription at half price. Mel is running it's own discount at the moment, but this deal knocks an extra $80 off the yearly subscription cost. View Deal

MEL Science boxes: Buy One Get One Free

Use the discount code BOGO when you buy a single box and you get another one absolutely free. View Deal

MEL Science boxes: Free shipping on annual & monthly subscriptions

Use code FUTURESHIP for free shipping when you purchase an annual or monthly subscription View Deal

Their science kits are created by a team of scientists and educators who want to bring your kids the best of both worlds: cool science experiments with simple explanations of what’s happening making it easy to understand. Many of their subscriptions also include supplementary virtual reality (VR) or augmented reality (AR) lessons in their app, which is a great way for the kids to really get involved.

MEL have done a fantastic job so far with their Chemistry, Physics, and STEM subscriptions, and now they’re branching to Coding, Math, and Medicine. And you don't have to commit to just one subject, you can switch to a different subject at any time during your ongoing subscription, and choose appropriate subjects based on your kids' ages.

We've got three exclusive discount codes to save you money when you buy various subscriptions from MEL Science ; use FUTUREYEAR for 50% off your first year of MEL Science subscription boxes, use BOGO for a Buy One Get One Free deal, and use code FUTURESHIP for free shipping on annual and monthly subscriptions. These codes are only good for the Black Friday & Cyber Monday weekend, so make sure you don't miss out on these discounts while they last.