Idaho State Journal
16th annual Aid For Friends Homeless Awareness Encampment is Saturday and Sunday
POCATELLO — The Aid For Friends 16th annual Homeless Awareness Encampment is Saturday and Sunday in Caldwell Park. The encampment’s goal is to inform the public about homelessness in this area as Aid For Friends celebrates its 38th year of service to Southeastern Idaho. Volunteers will sleep in cardboard boxes in possible frigid temperatures at Caldwell Park, eat a “soup kitchen” dinner and keep warm around a burn barrel to remind us all of the plight of the homeless as well as raise funds for AFF services.
Southeast Idaho woman turns creative hobby into a successful side hustle
When you enter Kristyn’s Craft Room, it’s hard not to have your mood lightened at least a little bit. It’s full of bright colors, happy vibes and the feeling of being in a field of wildflowers on a warm spring day. Kristyn Lloyd, who lives in Grace with her husband and their toddler, started her small business in 2017. Back then, it was called Sunflowers and Stitches and she primarily specialized in custom watercolor paintings. ...
Mountain America Center opens for first time to the public
Mountain America Center celebrates their grand opening with free admission, self-guided tours and more. The post Mountain America Center opens for first time to the public appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho State Journal
Museum of Idaho announces new executive director
IDAHO FALLS — The Museum of Idaho is thrilled to announce its new executive director after an extensive nationwide search. Jeff Carr, current senior director of external affairs, will be taking the helm in January when current Executive Director Karen Baker retires.
Idaho State Journal
ISU events this weekend
The classic movie “A Christmas Story” will be shown this Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater, with a Saturday matinee at 4 p.m. Based on the humorous writings of author Jean Shepherd, this beloved holiday movie follows the wintry exploits of youngster Ralphie Parker who spends most of his time dodging a bully and dreaming of his ideal Christmas gift, a Red Ryder air rifle. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children aged under 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Mountain America Center hosts more than 500 during grand opening
IDAHO FALLS — A large crowd celebrated the grand opening of the Mountain America Center on Monday with more than 500 people attending the highly anticipated and long awaited event. “As I was driving up, I was remembering, it’s been several years ago that I was approached with the idea of putting our name on this building ... fast forward and here it is today,” said Sterling Nielsen, president of Mountain America Credit Union. “This is truly something that the community can be proud of.” ...
Idaho State Journal
Pocatello Model Railroad and Historical Society open house set for Dec. 3, 10, 17 and 24
POCATELLO — The Pocatello Model Railroad and Historical Society will hold an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the next four Saturdays in December in Union Pacific Railroad brick building 59 south of the UPRR depot and just north of the Benton Overpass. We have trains...
Pocatello hosts annual Christmas Night Lights Parade
The Thanksgiving season may be over, but the Christmas season has just begun and in Pocatello, they kicked things off under the lights with their annual Christmas Night Lights Parade. The post Pocatello hosts annual Christmas Night Lights Parade appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho8.com
Winter Storm Warning through Tuesday
Winter storm warning remains in effect through 11am for eastern highlands of Idaho and some of western Wyoming in Teton and Lincoln counties. Widespread snows will continue with accumulations of several inches possible through today and into tomorrow. Winds gusting will make for difficult travel conditions and blowing snow a problem for drivers and drifts. Slick roads with ice beneath and new snow on top will be slick and freeze overnight with an arctic blast dropping in. Highs today will be in the 20's and near freezing around lower valley areas, Pocatello and Blackfoot. Upper 20's for Idaho Falls to near 30 and 20's for mountains. Winds from SW 10-20+ gusts and lows tonight in the teens and single digits.
Local man convicted of sexaully abusing 8-year-old girl for two years gets 35 years to life in prison
POCATELLO — A 33-year-old local man convicted of sexually abusing an 8-year-old girl for two years was recently sentenced to serve at least the next 35 years in prison. Sixth District Judge Javier Gabiola sentenced Timothy Viles, of Pocatello, to serve 35 years to life in prison during a hearing at the Bannock County Courthouse on Nov. 23. Viles was initially charged with two counts of felony lewd conduct against...
eastidahonews.com
New custom hearse to preserve memory of local woman who passed away over the weekend
IDAHO FALLS – Funeral Director Brian Wood is ecstatic about the new hearse at Wood Funeral Home in Ammon. A Rosewood Classic Coach modeled after a 1932 Prinzing, which is designed to have the appearance of a Rolls Royce, arrived at the business Sunday after more than a year of waiting.
eastidahonews.com
Business owners offering $1,000 reward for information leading to arrest of parties who cut signs down
ATOMIC CITY – The owners of an Atomic City business say someone cut down a company sign earlier this week and they’re offering a reward for information leading to their arrest and conviction. Vickie O’Haro owns Atomic City Bar & Store and Atomic Motor Raceway with her husband,...
eastidahonews.com
North Hi-Way Café serving up home cookin’ that customers have loved for nearly nine decades
IDAHO FALLS — North Hi-Way Café is the longest continually operating restaurant in the state of Idaho and there’s something for everyone on the menu. The eatery has been around for 88 years in the same building at 460 Northgate Mile in Idaho Falls. There have been many changes in Idaho Falls over the decades, but North Hi-Way Café has stayed true to its mission of ‘Home Cookin’ When You’re Not Home Cookin.’
Officer on leave after shooting at East Idaho bar
An Idaho Falls police officer has been placed on paid administrative leave after shooting a 63-year-old man who reportedly attacked him with a knife. The incident happened around 8 p.m. Sunday at the Idaho Falls Fraternal Order of Eagles on Hemmert Avenue. A news release states the bar was open and that several patrons witnessed the shooting. The man who was shot was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center...
eastidahonews.com
Butch is a lovable dog looking for his fur-ever home
Butch is a 4 year old Pit Mix. He is the goofiest boy who loves to give hugs and get belly rubs. He does not like to share his house with cats but is okay with some dogs. He is very sweet with kids and is looking for a home to give him snuggles.
Winter weather hitting East Idaho causing numerous wrecks
Two winter storms are hitting East Idaho this weekend, making for hazardous driving conditions throughout the region. Numerous snow-related wrecks were reported on Interstate 15 in Southeast Idaho on Saturday morning, with the Pocatello and Shelley areas seeing the most crashes. There were so many accidents on Interstate 15 in Pocatello that police shut down the freeway's northbound lanes in south Pocatello late Saturday morning. It's unclear when northbound traffic...
It's time for Idaho State to restore fun to its football program
“Success breeds success. It’s hard to sell success when you haven’t had success.” — Former Idaho State linebacker and five-time state championship coach Scott Berger I interviewed Berger last week for an upcoming column, and I asked him about his alma mater’s ongoing struggles in football. I figured Berger had a unique perspective on what ails Idaho State, having played on the Bengals 1981 national championship team, coached at Idaho...
eastidahonews.com
Pocatello man arrested for allegedly firing gun at vehicle near Chubbuck
CHUBBUCK – A man is facing charges of aggravated assault and unlawful discharge of a weapon at a vehicle. A news release from the Idaho State Police shows it happened in the southbound lane of Interstate 15 at milepost 75 around 2:20 p.m. Saturday. A 25-year-old Pocatello man driving...
kvnutalk
Multiple vehicle pileup snarls traffic south of Pocatello – Cache Valley Daily
POCATELLO, Idaho — A vehicle pileup along Interstate-15, south of Pocatello, partially blocked traffic for over an hour. Idaho State Police were called to investigate the collision which occurred Saturday, at 11:26 a.m., northbound on I-15 at mile marker 67, in Bannock County. A 2019 Kenworth, driven by a...
eastidahonews.com
WinCo, Walmart, Albertsons, Fred Meyer: which offers the cheapest Thanksgiving groceries
POCATELLO — With Thanksgiving under a week away, many in eastern Idaho will be doing their grocery shopping for family gatherings in the coming days. EastIdahoNews.com decided to help find the most cost-effective options in Pocatello and Idaho Falls. We visited four of the biggest stores in both cities...
