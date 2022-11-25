ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State Journal

16th annual Aid For Friends Homeless Awareness Encampment is Saturday and Sunday

POCATELLO — The Aid For Friends 16th annual Homeless Awareness Encampment is Saturday and Sunday in Caldwell Park. The encampment’s goal is to inform the public about homelessness in this area as Aid For Friends celebrates its 38th year of service to Southeastern Idaho. Volunteers will sleep in cardboard boxes in possible frigid temperatures at Caldwell Park, eat a “soup kitchen” dinner and keep warm around a burn barrel to remind us all of the plight of the homeless as well as raise funds for AFF services.
Idaho State Journal

Southeast Idaho woman turns creative hobby into a successful side hustle

When you enter Kristyn’s Craft Room, it’s hard not to have your mood lightened at least a little bit. It’s full of bright colors, happy vibes and the feeling of being in a field of wildflowers on a warm spring day. Kristyn Lloyd, who lives in Grace with her husband and their toddler, started her small business in 2017. Back then, it was called Sunflowers and Stitches and she primarily specialized in custom watercolor paintings. ...
Idaho State Journal

Museum of Idaho announces new executive director

IDAHO FALLS — The Museum of Idaho is thrilled to announce its new executive director after an extensive nationwide search. Jeff Carr, current senior director of external affairs, will be taking the helm in January when current Executive Director Karen Baker retires.
Idaho State Journal

ISU events this weekend

The classic movie “A Christmas Story” will be shown this Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater, with a Saturday matinee at 4 p.m. Based on the humorous writings of author Jean Shepherd, this beloved holiday movie follows the wintry exploits of youngster Ralphie Parker who spends most of his time dodging a bully and dreaming of his ideal Christmas gift, a Red Ryder air rifle. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children aged under 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Idaho State Journal

Mountain America Center hosts more than 500 during grand opening

IDAHO FALLS — A large crowd celebrated the grand opening of the Mountain America Center on Monday with more than 500 people attending the highly anticipated and long awaited event. “As I was driving up, I was remembering, it’s been several years ago that I was approached with the idea of putting our name on this building ... fast forward and here it is today,” said Sterling Nielsen, president of Mountain America Credit Union. “This is truly something that the community can be proud of.” ...
Idaho8.com

Winter Storm Warning through Tuesday

Winter storm warning remains in effect through 11am for eastern highlands of Idaho and some of western Wyoming in Teton and Lincoln counties. Widespread snows will continue with accumulations of several inches possible through today and into tomorrow. Winds gusting will make for difficult travel conditions and blowing snow a problem for drivers and drifts. Slick roads with ice beneath and new snow on top will be slick and freeze overnight with an arctic blast dropping in. Highs today will be in the 20's and near freezing around lower valley areas, Pocatello and Blackfoot. Upper 20's for Idaho Falls to near 30 and 20's for mountains. Winds from SW 10-20+ gusts and lows tonight in the teens and single digits.
Idaho State Journal

Local man convicted of sexaully abusing 8-year-old girl for two years gets 35 years to life in prison

POCATELLO — A 33-year-old local man convicted of sexually abusing an 8-year-old girl for two years was recently sentenced to serve at least the next 35 years in prison. Sixth District Judge Javier Gabiola sentenced Timothy Viles, of Pocatello, to serve 35 years to life in prison during a hearing at the Bannock County Courthouse on Nov. 23. Viles was initially charged with two counts of felony lewd conduct against...
eastidahonews.com

North Hi-Way Café serving up home cookin’ that customers have loved for nearly nine decades

IDAHO FALLS — North Hi-Way Café is the longest continually operating restaurant in the state of Idaho and there’s something for everyone on the menu. The eatery has been around for 88 years in the same building at 460 Northgate Mile in Idaho Falls. There have been many changes in Idaho Falls over the decades, but North Hi-Way Café has stayed true to its mission of ‘Home Cookin’ When You’re Not Home Cookin.’
Idaho State Journal

Officer on leave after shooting at East Idaho bar

An Idaho Falls police officer has been placed on paid administrative leave after shooting a 63-year-old man who reportedly attacked him with a knife. The incident happened around 8 p.m. Sunday at the Idaho Falls Fraternal Order of Eagles on Hemmert Avenue. A news release states the bar was open and that several patrons witnessed the shooting. The man who was shot was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center...
eastidahonews.com

Butch is a lovable dog looking for his fur-ever home

Butch is a 4 year old Pit Mix. He is the goofiest boy who loves to give hugs and get belly rubs. He does not like to share his house with cats but is okay with some dogs. He is very sweet with kids and is looking for a home to give him snuggles.
Idaho State Journal

Winter weather hitting East Idaho causing numerous wrecks

Two winter storms are hitting East Idaho this weekend, making for hazardous driving conditions throughout the region. Numerous snow-related wrecks were reported on Interstate 15 in Southeast Idaho on Saturday morning, with the Pocatello and Shelley areas seeing the most crashes. There were so many accidents on Interstate 15 in Pocatello that police shut down the freeway's northbound lanes in south Pocatello late Saturday morning. It's unclear when northbound traffic...
Idaho State Journal

It's time for Idaho State to restore fun to its football program

“Success breeds success. It’s hard to sell success when you haven’t had success.” — Former Idaho State linebacker and five-time state championship coach Scott Berger I interviewed Berger last week for an upcoming column, and I asked him about his alma mater’s ongoing struggles in football. I figured Berger had a unique perspective on what ails Idaho State, having played on the Bengals 1981 national championship team, coached at Idaho...
