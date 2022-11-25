Celestron Travel Scope 70 now under $100 for Black Friday

The Celestron Travel Scope 70 is now 16% off for Black Friday, offering an impressive all-in-one skywatching kit for under $100.

The 16% discount means the Travel Scope 70 is a perfect way to jump into skywatching as a beginner and also makes a great travel telescope. While this telescope kit is aimed at beginner skywatchers, the Travel Scope 70 could easily fit into anyone's telescope repertoire who's looking for an easy kit to grab for on-the-go adventures. The package, which is currently priced at under $100, includes a Celestron Travel Scope telescope with a 70mm objective lens, a tripod, 20mm and 10mm eyepieces for both low- and high-power views, a diagonal for more convenient viewing and more.

Be sure to also check out our guides on the best telescope deals , best budget telescopes and telescopes for kids this Black Friday if you want to shop around before committing to a new telescope.

Celestron Travel Scope 70 with accessories: was $109.95, now just $92.48 at Amazon

Whether you're looking to get into skywatching without breaking the budget or want an easy telescope for traveling, the Celestron Travel Scope 70 package offers a great package at a fantastic value. View Deal

The Celestron Travel Scope 70 package might be inexpensive, but that doesn't mean it's underpowered. With 70mm optics, you'll be able to get incredible views of the moon and plenty of other celestial bodies. In addition, the included eyepieces mean you could even use the Travel Scope 70 for daytime observation of nature and wildlife.

Best of all, this package is built for taking with you wherever your outdoor adventures take you. This deal includes a full-height telescope and travel bag, making this lightweight telescope perfect for on-the-go observations.

The package even includes access to the Starry Night software, one of the top astronomy apps on the market. Starry Night makes it easy for beginners and experienced skywatchers alike to find plenty of fascinating targets in the sky with a database of over 36,000 night sky targets and the ability to print maps.

Whether you're looking to expand your current telescope collection with a lightweight, easy travel scope or are shopping for your first foray into skywatching, this 16% off discount makes the Travel Scope 70 hard to pass up this Black Friday.

Be sure to check out Space.com's Black Friday deals page, or our guide to the Best telescopes , Best telescopes for deep space or the Best telescopes for seeing planets . For those new to skywatching, be sure to take a look at our Best telescopes for beginners page to search for other entry-level telescope optics.

Follow Brett on Twitter at @bretttingley . Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom or on Facebook .