Yakuza studio has "lots of other not-announced" games that aren't related to Yakuza

By Hirun Cryer
 4 days ago

Yakuza's developer has "lots of other not-announced" games in development, and some aren't related to the Yakuza franchise.

In a new interview with Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio heads for Game Informer , studio lead Masayoshi Yokoyama briefly touched on future endeavours for the developer. "We have lots of other not-announced titles," Yokoyama said. "Things outside the same Ryu Ga Gotoku universe that we're working on."

Shortly after the interview with Game Informer took place, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio unveiled no less than three Yakuza games. Like a Dragon: Ishin is a remake of the long-lost samurai spin-off, Like a Dragon Gaiden : The Man Who Erased His Name is a brawler game starring mainstay Kiryu, and Like a Dragon 8 is a continuation of the mainline saga.

Despite this trio of Yakuza games, which is unprecedented for Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, Yokoyama asserts brand new adventures are in development. Right now however, it's clear that Yokoyama and other studio heads at the developer are all-in on the three forthcoming Yakuza-related games, and aren't ready to delve into the specifics of these other projects. Be sure to read Game Informer's exclusive report for a deep dive into the inner workings of the studio.

As for the imminent Yakuza releases, Like a Dragon: Ishin launches on February 21, 2023, while Like a Dragon Gaiden is coming at some point later in the same year. Finally, Like a Dragon 8 is currently slated for 2024, but Yokoyama previously revealed in another interview that the studio hasn't actually settled on the overseas name of 'Like a Dragon 8,' and it could well change prior to launch.

Here's why Yakuza fans lost their collective minds for Ishin when it was revealed earlier this year.

Related
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Losing One of Their Best Free Games

PlayStation Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers are losing one of the best "free" games available to all those that are subscribed to the two more expensive tiers of the subscription service. For those that don't know, PS Plus is available in three forms. There is the cheapest form which is PlayStation Plus Essential. This is just the original version of the subscription service that gives out a few "free games" every month. Then there's PlayStation Plus Extra, which is this plus access to a vast library of PS4 and PS5 games. And then there's PlayStation Plus Plus Premium, which is PS Plus Extra, plus access to a library of legacy games spanning the PS3, PS2, PS1, and PSP. So, this departure doesn't concern PS Plus Essential subscribers, but it does concern all other subscribers.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ fans ponder the most puzzling plot hole of the ‘Holiday Special’

Warning: The following article contains spoilers from The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. In terms of plot, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special barely adds anything to the overarching plot of Phase Four or the upcoming Phase Five. But what it does is offer a plot hole that has left fans scratching their heads and coming up with explanations of their own as the 40-minute special either didn’t bother to wrap up its loose end or deliberately left it hanging.
ComicBook

Amazon Prime Gaming Leak Reveals Free Games for December 2022

Prime Gaming, the gaming extension of the Amazon Prime subscriptions, hasn't yet announced its free games planned for December 2022, but they've leaked already. In a post shared on a site focused on deals like these, it was revealed that the free Prime Gaming games for December will supposedly be Brothers – A Tale of Two Sons, Quake, Spinch, Doors: Paradox, and Banners of Ruin. Those have of course yet to be confirmed, however, so we don't know for sure just yet what games will be given away next month.
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Users Surprised With Pokemon Freebies

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers got some free Pokemon accessories for their accounts recently, and just a couple of days later, Nintendo is offering even more, but only for a limited time. These free Pokemon goodies consist of different Nintendo Switch Online icons meant to commemorate different characters and Pokemon from the new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet games, but like the first wave of them, they'll only be around for a short amount of time before another wave takes their place.
