Amazon's best-selling treadmill is £100 on Black Friday – cheapest it's ever been!

What makes the Mobvoi Home Treadmill so popular? Probably the fact that it's A) cheap, even at full price, B) not intimidating, and C) foldable, so people can store it easier than full-size running machines. Better still, it's now also £100 cheaper at Amazon, which is the lowest price it's ever been. The best cheap treadmill for less? Sign us up!

In our 4-star Mobvoi Home Treadmill review , we said this cheap running machine provides an excellent way to run or walk inside without a substantial financial commitment – and we reviewed it at full price! It fits under a bed, ready to use again when you're ready. Grab a Black Friday bargain , and get for 2023, thanks to this excellent treadmill deal.

Mobvoi Home Treadmill: Was £430 , now £330 at Amazon

This inexpensive treadmill has a powerful yet quiet 2.25HP motor capable of producing speeds up to 7.4 mph (12 km/h). The Mobvoi Home treadmill folds completely flat, so you can slide it under the bed or the sofa when not in use. Easy operation via the included remote control. Save £100 today at Amazon! View Deal

A treadmill might not be the first thing to come to mind when thinking of a wearable tech brand, such as Mobvoi, but it makes a certain logical sense. Mobvoi already understands the needs of a certain type of athlete, so why not take the concept one step further? The Mobvoi Home Treadmill is that next step. It has two distinct modes (walking and running) to accommodate people at all fitness levels.

The size of the belt doesn't allow for hardcore running training, but it's a very decent piece of home gym equipment for walking and light jogging indoors.