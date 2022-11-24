ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USW offering free training for local job seekers

By By United Steel Workres
Pike County News Watchman
Pike County News Watchman
 4 days ago

The United Steelworkers Union (USW) Local 1-689, the Tony Mazzocchi Center for Health, Safety, and Environmental Education, and the Pike County Career Technology Center announced they are working together to offer free training for local job seekers who want to fill open positions at the Department of Energy (DOE) Piketon Site, as well as for the existing workers so they can cross-trainto maintain employment as work scope and skill mix requirements change. The training programs arefree of charge through a grant from the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS) ofthe National Institute of Health (NIH) to provide training at DOE Nuclear Weapons Complexes, including trainers, books, and class materials.

The USW Local Union 1-689 and the United Steelworkers Tony Mazzocchi Center (USWTMC) have a partnership to provide safety and technical training to prepare qualifying individuals, who are at least 18 years old prior to the start date of the course, for employment opportunities at the DOE Piketon site. Preference will be given to anyone who has been affected by funding cuts, downsizing or changes in scope and skill mix requirements.

The training programs will be delivered by the USW Local Union 1-689, through its partnership with USWTMC, in Piketon, OH. The first class will be “Radiological Control Technician” training and is planned to start Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

Those interested in participating in this training must first sign up for WorkKeys Testing through the Pike County Career Technology Center by calling 740-289-2282. Test results from the preceding 12 months can also be used to qualify for the program.

Students who qualify will be given an application packet for admission into the program. If selected intothe program, the student will be required to pass a drug screen and a background check. While the training is free, the student will be responsible for paying for the WorkKeys testing, drug screen, andbackground check.

The Pike County Career Technology Center will conduct the WorkKeys test during the dates & times listed below.

ACT WorkKeys is a series of computer-based assessments that measures foundational workplace skills.

The following test sections of the ACT WorkKeys assessment series will be required:

1. Applied Math

2. Workplace Documents

3. Graphic Literacy

The following are the minimum scores required for each section of the ACT WorkKeys tests.

Program: Radiological Control Technician

Test Section Minimum Score

Applied Math 5

Workplace Docs 5

Graphic Literacy 4

WorkKeys Test Schedule at Pike CTC – Adult education is Tuesday December 6 at 5 p,m. Friday December 16 at 9 a.m., Tuesday January 3 at 5 p.m., Thursday January 5 at 9a.m., Tuesday January 10 at 5 p.m., Tuesday January 17 at 5 p.m., Thursday January 19 at 5 pm. and Friday January 20 at 9 a.m.

Tp register, please contact the Adult Education Office at 740-289-2282. Seating is limited per test session.

Cost s $20 per section $60 for all three sections, You may pay online at our online store:

https://pikectc.square.site/

24 hour notice is required for a cancellation and full refund.:

In the event of inclement weather, Pike CTC reserves the right to cancel the test.

If this occurs, the canceled test will be re-scheduled or the individual will be issued a full refund.

The Pike CTC offers free classes to anyone who would like to prepare for the ACT WorkKeys tests or to those who would like to improve their scores.

The classes are available during the day, evening, or through a hybrid distance learning model.

Pike County News Watchman

Pike County News Watchman

Pike County, OH
ABOUT

The seed that yielded The Pike County News Watchman was planted in the early 1800s, perhaps as early as the founding of Jefferson (present-day Piketon, which served as the first Pike County government seat) in 1814, though this very early portion of Pike County history is not altogether clear. The earliest publication known to have existed is the Waverly Democrat, which was first printed in 1832 and served, as its name implies, as a staple for the early Democratic settlers in the county. In 1861 name of the publication changed from the Waverly Democrat to the somewhat conventional Waverly News. The name would remain until the early 1900s when yet another change, this time reflecting the opinion of another political party, took place. The Republican Herald served as the county's news source. In this incarnation, the paper would keep people abreast of news concerning births, deaths, and perhaps most importantly, the happening of soldiers fighting overseas in two world wars. In 1954, the publication adopted the name of the Waverly Watchman, though Republican Herald was still printed on the header of the front page. Finally, around the year 1960, a variation of the present name was set in place; the Waverly Watchman. This paper, like the current Pike County News Watchman, was published twice weekly and focused on the local news and personal interest stories of citizens of that time. The Pike County News Watchman is available online at newswatchman.com

 https://www.newswatchman.com/

