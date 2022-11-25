Read full article on original website
Related
Disabled woman slams budget airline after being ‘forced to crawl off flight’
A wheelchair user from Queensland, Australia has slammed budget airline Jetstar after she says she was forced to “crawl off” her flight.Natalie Curtis was flying from Singapore to Bangkok when the incident happened.Ms Curtis told Australia’s Sunrise programme that Jetstar had provided her with an “aisle wheelchair” in order to board her plane free of charge, but when she arrived in Bangkok she was told she would have to pay to use a similar device in order to deplane.She says she felt this was unjust. “I didn’t really comprehend it and I was like, ‘No, I’m not paying to be...
A Frontier Airlines flight made an emergency landing after a man with a box cutter threatened to stab other passengers
The flight from Cincinnati to Tampa was diverted to Atlanta where the threatening passenger was taken into custody by police, The New York Times reported.
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 crash: Everything we know about the gunning down of a passenger plane
Eight years on from the tragic downing of a Malaysia Airlines commercial flight, here’s everything we know.What do we know?On 17 July 2014, a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 was flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur under the flight number MH17 at an altitude of 33,000 feet. It was one of 160 flights that crossed the airspace of eastern Ukraine that day. MH17 was shot down and crashed near the Ukrainian village of Hrabove. All 298 passengers and crew on board died.An exclusion zone prevailed at 32,000 feet because of the conflict between the Ukrainian government and Russian-backed rebels.Five countries...
airlive.net
A British passenger, 66, has put his hand up a Jet2 flight attendant’s skirt, resulting in emergency landing
British passenger, 66, puts his hand up stewardess’s skirt and sexually assaults her on Jet2 flight from Leeds to Alicante – forcing an emergency landing in France. A British man faces trial in France for putting his hand up a stewardess’s skirt and sexually assaulting her on a Jet2 flight from Leeds to Alicante.
Passengers Injured As Cruise Ship Collapses Upon Docking
The gangway on a Norwegian Cruise Line ship collapsed this week, injuring several passengers.
Airplane passenger yells, demands water from flight attendant, all caught on video
An angry traveler on board a flight was caught on video arguing and mocking a flight attendant — and complaining that he had not received water during the short flight. Here's what happened next.
Passengers on a plane could not use the toilets because the tank was full, forcing it to make an unscheduled stopover
A Jet2 flight from Gran Canaria to Manchester landed in Bilbao, Spain so the septic tank could be emptied and the restrooms reopened, per Sky News.
Allegiant and Spirit among the worst airlines in the world, behind only one other carrier, according to a new study
Spirit tied for 59th place in the study and Allegiant finished 61st out of the 62 largest airlines in the world based on departures.
Airline apologizes after a woman says she was forced to crawl off a plane because staff couldn't provide a wheelchair
Natalie Curtis was traveling from Singapore to Bangkok with Australian budget airline Jetstar when she was forced to drag herself off the plane.
Airport Gate Agent Asks Female Pilot in Uniform if She’s a Flight Attendant
Airline pilot uniforms are distinct and they're designed to be instantly recognized by both airport staff and commuters alike. These outfits are usually decorated with pilot's wings and include stripes to indicate different ranks so there's no mistaking who's in charge of commanding a vessel on any given day. Article...
Passenger With Box Cutters Arrested After Flight Makes Emergency Landing
It is unclear how the passenger got the box cutters past the TSA checkpoint.
Frontier Airlines flight diverted after unruly passenger discovered with a box cutter
A Frontier Airlines flight bound for Tampa changed course Friday night after an unruly passenger was discovered with a box cutter, according to officials. After the suspect was taken into custody and searched, a second box cutter was found in their carry-on, according to the agency. Blades are prohibited in the cabin but allowed in checked bags.
More than 4,000 flights were delayed as holiday travel spikes in the U.S.
More than 100 U.S. flights were canceled, according to tracker, FlightAware. The cancellations and delays come during a period of chaotic travel said to resemble pre-pandemic levels.
Worst US airports for flight delays
A handful of airports in the U.S. consistently rack up the most flight delays year round. FOX Weather analyzed recent flight data.
Virgin plane is forced to circle Perth for hours trying to make an emergency landing after suffering a technical problem
A flight loaded with FIFO workers has spent nearly two hours circling the coast off Perth after suffering a technical difficulty. Virgin flight VA9081 left Perth Airport at 7.15am AWST (9.15am AEST) on Thursday and was headed for Boolgeeda Airport in the Pilbara mining region in the north of Western Australia.
These Are the Worst Days and Times to go Through Airport Customs
Whether you're going on your first big post-covid trip or a frequent country-hopper taking advantage of the evolving world of digital nomad visas, airport lines are one of the most dreaded parts of the travel process. While everyone has to deal with check-in and baggage lines, international travelers have the...
United Airlines has invested in 200 four-passenger flying taxis that will begin service in 2026
In recent news, United Airlines announced a $15 million purchase agreement to purchase 200 four-seater electric flying taxis. This is in the hopes of ushering in a more revolutionary mode of commuting between cities around the world.
liveandletsfly.com
Air India Seeks A Younger Look For Its Cabin Crews
Privatized Air India has updated its grooming and appearance standards and now more closely regulates balding and bans gray hair amongst cabin crew members. Are such policies reasonable?. Air India Bans Gray Hair, Restricts Blading For Cabin Crew. One Mile At A Time notes that Air India has revised is...
Limits on liquids in cabin luggage could be axed at airports in 2024
Restrictions on liquids and laptops in hand luggage could reportedly be removed within two years due to the rollout of new 3D scanners.Since November 2006, passengers taking liquid in their cabin luggage have been restricted to clear plastic bags holding no more than 100ml, which must be shown to security staff.But The Times reports ministers have been reviewing a trial at Heathrow Airport, which began in 2017, of 3D scanners already in use at US airports that allow staff to zoom in on a bag’s contents and rotate the images for inspection.We are slowly rolling them outJohn Holland-KayeThe BBC added...
Narcity
A Fiery Explosion Detonated Under A Toronto Bridge Last Night & Closed Bathurst (VIDEO)
A fiery explosion erupted under Bathurst Street bridge in Fort York Saturday night, causing road closures and prompting a Toronto Fire investigation. Toronto Police Service (TPS) told Narcity they were called to Bathurst Street and Fort York Boulevard at 11:11 p.m. on November 26. "The cause of the explosion was...
Comments / 0