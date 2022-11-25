ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Disabled woman slams budget airline after being ‘forced to crawl off flight’

A wheelchair user from Queensland, Australia has slammed budget airline Jetstar after she says she was forced to “crawl off” her flight.Natalie Curtis was flying from Singapore to Bangkok when the incident happened.Ms Curtis told Australia’s Sunrise programme that Jetstar had provided her with an “aisle wheelchair” in order to board her plane free of charge, but when she arrived in Bangkok she was told she would have to pay to use a similar device in order to deplane.She says she felt this was unjust. “I didn’t really comprehend it and I was like, ‘No, I’m not paying to be...
The Independent

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 crash: Everything we know about the gunning down of a passenger plane

Eight years on from the tragic downing of a Malaysia Airlines commercial flight, here’s everything we know.What do we know?On 17 July 2014, a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 was flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur under the flight number MH17 at an altitude of 33,000 feet. It was one of 160 flights that crossed the airspace of eastern Ukraine that day. MH17 was shot down and crashed near the Ukrainian village of Hrabove. All 298 passengers and crew on board died.An exclusion zone prevailed at 32,000 feet because of the conflict between the Ukrainian government and Russian-backed rebels.Five countries...
liveandletsfly.com

Air India Seeks A Younger Look For Its Cabin Crews

Privatized Air India has updated its grooming and appearance standards and now more closely regulates balding and bans gray hair amongst cabin crew members. Are such policies reasonable?. Air India Bans Gray Hair, Restricts Blading For Cabin Crew. One Mile At A Time notes that Air India has revised is...
The Independent

Limits on liquids in cabin luggage could be axed at airports in 2024

Restrictions on liquids and laptops in hand luggage could reportedly be removed within two years due to the rollout of new 3D scanners.Since November 2006, passengers taking liquid in their cabin luggage have been restricted to clear plastic bags holding no more than 100ml, which must be shown to security staff.But The Times reports ministers have been reviewing a trial at Heathrow Airport, which began in 2017, of 3D scanners already in use at US airports that allow staff to zoom in on a bag’s contents and rotate the images for inspection.We are slowly rolling them outJohn Holland-KayeThe BBC added...
Narcity

A Fiery Explosion Detonated Under A Toronto Bridge Last Night & Closed Bathurst (VIDEO)

A fiery explosion erupted under Bathurst Street bridge in Fort York Saturday night, causing road closures and prompting a Toronto Fire investigation. Toronto Police Service (TPS) told Narcity they were called to Bathurst Street and Fort York Boulevard at 11:11 p.m. on November 26. "The cause of the explosion was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy