A wheelchair user from Queensland, Australia has slammed budget airline Jetstar after she says she was forced to “crawl off” her flight.Natalie Curtis was flying from Singapore to Bangkok when the incident happened.Ms Curtis told Australia’s Sunrise programme that Jetstar had provided her with an “aisle wheelchair” in order to board her plane free of charge, but when she arrived in Bangkok she was told she would have to pay to use a similar device in order to deplane.She says she felt this was unjust. “I didn’t really comprehend it and I was like, ‘No, I’m not paying to be...

29 DAYS AGO