Driving from Reno to Fallon is an exercise in decompression. The 70-mile journey takes just over an hour, following the Truckee River and other waterways like loose threads that delicately hold the disparities of Northern Nevada together. After leaving the grit of downtown casinos and hotels behind, the land opens up, the air is fresher, and the rural character of the region takes shape. Fallon is a quiet community, where people grow up together, watching cars speed through the dirt at Rattlesnake Raceway or mingling with livestock at the Churchill County Fairgrounds.

FALLON, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO