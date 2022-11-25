Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Nevada Appeal
Supervisors consider rate hike for city dump
Customers of the Carson City Landfill could see higher tipping fees starting in July if the Board of Supervisors embraces proposed new rates at the Dec. 1 meeting, which starts at 8:30 a.m. in the community center. According to a staff report by Darren Schulz and Rick Cooley of Carson...
Nevada Appeal
Central Lyon Fire, county partner for community center
The Lyon County Commission has directed interim County Manager Andrew Haskin to work with the Central Lyon County Fire District in acquiring Mound House Fire Station 36 at 56 Red Rock Road for a community center in exchange for a vacant parcel at 58 Red Rock Road. The county was...
Record-Courier
The Nov. 29, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — There were only 21 Christmas tree permits left on the Bridgeport Ranger District of the Humboldt Toiyabe National Forest on Monday afternoon. The Carson Ranger District was sold out, according to the U.S. Forest Service. If you’re late to the party, you can check https://forestproducts.blm.gov/ to...
Nevada Appeal
Lombardo names Ben Kieckhefer as chief of staff
Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo said Monday he will name former State Sen. Ben Kieckhefer his chief of staff. “I’m delighted to announce Ben Kieckhefer as my incoming chief of staff,” said Lombardo. “Ben has dedicated his life and career to the service of Nevadans, and there is no one more qualified or better prepared for this role. I know that Ben’s exceptional leadership, unmatched integrity, and extensive legislative experience will be an important part of our success in Carson City.”
mynews4.com
Governor-elect Lombardo taps former state senator Ben Kieckhefer as chief of staff
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Former Nevada state senator Ben Kieckhefer has been tapped to become Governor-elect Joe Lombardo's chief of staff. “I’m delighted to announce Ben Kieckhefer as my incoming Chief of Staff today,” said Governor-elect Joe Lombardo. “Ben has dedicated his life and career to the service of Nevadans, and there is no one more qualified or better prepared for this role. I know that Ben’s exceptional leadership, unmatched integrity, and extensive legislative experience will be an important part of our success in Carson City.”
Tuesday night tradition brings unhoused population to Reno city plaza
Every Tuesday at 5 p.m., a grassroots group of volunteers who call themselves Family Soup Mutual Aid hands out hot food, hygiene supplies, warm clothes, fentanyl testing strips and Narcan to the unhoused population at the Reno City Plaza. The post Tuesday night tradition brings unhoused population to Reno city plaza appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
KOLO TV Reno
Truckee gives final approval for housing project
TRUCKEE, California (KOLO) - The town of Truckee has given their final approval for Phase 3 of a new housing project in the area. The Soaring Ranch Project will bring 178 new multi-family residential housing units to the town of Truckee. “Our goal for Soaring Ranch has always been to...
Plan to cut lanes from Tahoe's Highway 50 draws protests from locals
Parts of Highway 50 would go from four to two lanes.
Nevada Appeal
Western Nevada College Geology Club’s sale set Dec. 2
The Western Nevada College Geology Club's sixth annual Rock, Mineral and Fossil Sale will be from 2 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 in Room 322 of the Bristlecone Building on the Carson City campus. Come early for the best selection. “We have rock, mineral, fossil, gem and shell...
Record-Courier
Highway closes Saturday for Parade of Lights
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public about the road closures which will occur prior to the Parade of Lights start time on Saturday. Roads will close at approximately 4:30 p.m. and the parade begins at 5 p.m. Parade floats will begin to roll from Heritage Park...
Nevada Appeal
Wrong-way-driver alert system set for I-580 in Carson
The Nevada Department of Transportation is preparing to install high-tech systems on freeway off-ramps to fix a problem that occurs far too often. The problem is sleepy or impaired drivers who drive up an off-ramp and end up on the freeway driving in the wrong direction, potentially resulting in a crash with oncoming traffic. That scenario results in about 500 deaths each year nationwide.
kunr.org
Millions of homes are being built in fire-prone areas of Mountain West as wildfire risks grow
On a recent blue-skied morning, high in the hills of south Reno, Nevada, a construction crew bent steel rebar for the foundation of a new house. They used a machine about the size of a microwave. “You see how quick that went?” said Peter Picetti, owner of PF Picetti Construction,...
Thrillist
This Fifth-Generation Ranch in Nevada Is Making Some of America’s Best Whiskey
Driving from Reno to Fallon is an exercise in decompression. The 70-mile journey takes just over an hour, following the Truckee River and other waterways like loose threads that delicately hold the disparities of Northern Nevada together. After leaving the grit of downtown casinos and hotels behind, the land opens up, the air is fresher, and the rural character of the region takes shape. Fallon is a quiet community, where people grow up together, watching cars speed through the dirt at Rattlesnake Raceway or mingling with livestock at the Churchill County Fairgrounds.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Reno, NV
Known as the Biggest Little City In The World, Reno sits along the Nevada-California border as the county seat of Washoe County. Reno has always been famous because of its casinos, but it is a great destination to enjoy a vibrant lifestyle. Reno has everything from food and games to...
Nevada prison shut down for now, staff and inmates will be transferred
Warm Springs Correctional Center will be shut down to "increase safety and security and reduce overtime." The Nevada Department of Corrections says the change will save the state $14 million per year.
Record-Courier
Highway 50 has a substance abuse problem
We understand Lake Tahoe residents’ determination not to see Highway 50 narrowed but anyone who thinks everything is just fine with the highway as it is, isn’t paying attention. We’ve reported 11 deaths on the highway since 2014, with a fatal collision every year except 2018, and so...
susanvillestuff.com
LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: The Return of Cold, Wind and Snow
Weather experts at the National Weather Service office in Reno are forecasting a few storms that are on track to bring back colder temperatures, periods of windy conditions and the potential for snow in the Sierra and western Nevada during the week ahead. A quick-hitting storm will pass through the...
2news.com
After-Thanksgiving Craft Fair Benefits Local Native American Dance Group
Over 40 Native American vendors participated at the annual Eagle Wings Dance Fundraiser and after-Thanksgiving craft fair on November 26, 2022. There was a craft fair, Indian taco sale, as well as performances by the Eagle Wings Pageant Dance Group. All proceeds from the event will help support the dance...
KOLO TV Reno
Man sentenced for 2021 murder near downtown Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Ladonn Lee has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for shooting and killing 29-year-old Taylor Dickins. In the early morning hours of Dec. 6, 2021, Reno Police responded to a report of a person found dead in a running vehicle in the area of Commercial Row and West Street.
KTVU FOX 2
Video: 'Hungry' Lake Tahoe bear attacks inflatable Rudolph
STATELINE, Nev - A South Lake Tahoe area resident is mourning the loss of his young Rudolph yard decoration, after a violent mauling by a bear. Dave Lester said the attack happened early Saturday morning around 5 a.m. in front of his home in the community of Zephyr Cove in Nevada. He shared video of the unprovoked attack and said that by the time he found the deflated victim, there was nothing he could do to save it.
Comments / 0