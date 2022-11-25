Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina Democrats May Benefit from Population Growth in Metro AreasMatt O'HernCharlotte, NC
Billions in scholarships are available for high school studentsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Newly Local Cary Crafter Uses Laser Cutting to Create Jewelry and Other ProductsJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Christmas Tree Farm to Open the Day After ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
Yardbarker
The Good, the Bad & the Ugly in Maple Leafs’ 4-3 Win vs. Wild
The Toronto Maple Leafs pushed their record to 12-5-5 on the season on Friday afternoon with a 4-3 road win over the Minnesota Wild. After starting the season 4-4-2 in October, the Maple Leafs posted an 8-1-3 record in November. They now sit second in the Atlantic Division and third in the Eastern Conference in the National Hockey League.
NHL
Fleury, Reaves up to old tricks with Wild already
Goalie, forward, who helped lead Golden Knights to record-breaking first season, together again. Reunited and it feels so... much like a dirty shirt being tossed at you. Old friends Ryan Reaves and Marc-Andre Fleury were at it again, this time in the Minnesota Wild locker room. Fleury, usually a master...
NHL
Hurricanes surprise Ward as first Hall of Fame inductee in sweet video
Former goalie learns about honor from former teammate Brind 'Amour. The Carolina Hurricanes slipped one past Cam Ward. The team surprised their former goalie with the announcement that he is was being inducted to the newly formed Hurricanes Hall of Fame. They lured him to the facility under the guise of participating in an interview for the 2006 Stanley Cup Championship team.
NHL
Projected Lineup: Nov. 28 vs. Dallas
Robert Thomas did not play in the final five minutes of regulation, nor did he take a shift in overtime, in Saturday's 5-4 come-from-behind victory against the Florida Panthers. Thomas also was not on the ice for Monday's morning skate, so he won't be in the lineup for the team's...
Yardbarker
Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Injury Bug Returns, Signature Wins & More
Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. It was another positive week for the Boston Bruins. They won two out...
lastwordonsports.com
NHL Predictions: November 29 Including Tampa Bay Lightning vs Boston Bruins
Welcome back to another day of NHL Predictions. Each day, Last Word on Hockey takes a look at the games that are happening and gives our predictions for each one, breaking down head-to-head and other factors that may play in. We also have a featured game of the day, which is considered must-watch TV. Today’s featured game is between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Boston Bruins.
NHL
Aguilera poses with Crosby after Penguins game
Grammy award winning singer roots for hometown team. Two Pittsburgh-area superstars got together on Saturday. Singer Christina Aguilera and Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby posed for a picture after a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. The team shared the encounter on social media. The five-time Grammy award...
NHL
Ruff continues to adapt, becomes fifth NHL coach to win 800 games
NEWARK, N.J. -- Lindy Ruff has found a way to adapt, listen and persevere in his 22 seasons as an NHL coach. The 62-year-old still enjoys the traditional practice, the video work, game planning, and, most importantly, watching his players excel in big moments. On Saturday he became the fifth...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for November 29
* The Devils and Golden Knights both earned their 10th road win of the season, with New Jersey becoming the third club in NHL history to reach the mark in 11 or fewer games (BUF: 10 GP in 2006-07 & BOS: 11 GP in 1929-30). * Mitchell Marner and Jason...
NHL
Caps Take on Canucks
Washington continues its season-long six-game road trip on Tuesday night in Vancouver against the Canucks. The Caps take on the Canucks after falling 5-1 to the Devils on Saturday night in New Jersey in the trip opener, a score that was not indicative of the way Washington played in that game.
NHL
Minnesota Wild Recalls Goalie Zane McIntyre
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled goalie Zane McIntyre from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) under emergency conditions. In addition, the team has placed forward Brandon Duhaime (upper-body) on Injured Reserve. McIntyre,...
NHL
Hintz signs eight-year, $67.6 million contract with Stars
Forward could have become free agent after season, had NHL career highs in goals, points in 2021-22 Roope Hintz signed an eight-year, $67.6 million contract with the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. It has an average annual value of $8.45 million. The 26-year-old forward is in the final season of a...
NHL
Penguins to Hold 2000s Theme Night at December 1 Game vs. Vegas
The Penguins will hold a special 2000s Theme Night when they host the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday, December 1. Puck drop for the contest is set for 7:00 PM at PPG Paints Arena, with doors opening at 6:00 PM. 2000s Night is proudly presented by 105.9 The X and...
NHL
Robertson leads 3 Stars of the Week
NEW YORK - Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson, Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey and New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Nov. 27. FIRST STAR - JASON ROBERTSON, LW, DALLAS STARS. Robertson topped the NHL with six goals in...
NHL
Coach's Challenge: FLA @ EDM - 15:16 of the Third Period
Type of Challenge: Missed Game Stoppage Event - High-Sticking the Puck. Explanation: The Situation Room supported the Referee's call on the ice that Matthew Tkachuk's stick was not above the normal height of his shoulders when he contacted the puck at 4:48 of the second period (15:12 elapsed time) - four seconds prior to Brandon Montour's goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 80.1.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs stay hot with 4-1 win over Penguins
Auston Matthews had a goal and two assists Saturday as the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs extended their point streak to eight games with a 4-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, who had their five-game winning streak snapped. Mitch Marner had a goal and an assist, Pontus Holmberg and William Nylander...
NHL
Video Review: FLA @ EDM - 6:59 of the Second Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No goal Edmonton. Explanation: Video review determined Edmonton's Zach Hyman kicked the puck into the Florida net. According to Rule 49.2, "A goal cannot be scored by an attacking player who uses a distinct kicking motion to propel the puck into the net with his skate/foot."
NHL
Game Preview: 11.29.22 vs. CAR
PIT: 11-7-4 (25 points) | CAR: 11-6-5 (27 points) WATCH: ATTSN (LOCAL), ESPN+ (NATIONAL) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Penguins take on the Carolina Hurricanes at PPG Paints Arena for their first of three matchups this season. Doors to the arena will open at 6:00 PM. Last season the Penguins went 1-1-1 versus the Hurricanes and 1-1-0 at home. Sidney Crosby led the Penguins against Carolina with four points (3G-1A) in three games played. He scored a goal in each one of the three games. The Penguins are 12-5-2 in their last 19 games against the Hurricanes overall dating back to Jan. 17, 2016. -The Penguins have points in seven of their last 10 home games against Carolina (5-3-2). Going back further, they are 12-5-2 over their last 19 home games versus them. Pittsburgh is 3-0-0 against Metropolitan Division opponents this year, outscoring their opponents by a combined 14-5 margin.
NHL
Jets use total team effort in big win over Chicago
"Every line scored. That's nice to see." The 'total team effort' phrase might be a cliché, but some nights, it's exactly the right choice of words. Sunday was one of those nights. Five members of the Winnipeg Jets (13-6-1) had multi-point nights, and 13 of 18 skaters had at...
NHL
Creating scoring depth with the new trio: Benn, Johnston, and Dellandrea
Wyatt Johnston is on a very good path. The 19-year-old rookie forward for the Stars has now logged 21 NHL games and is averaging 14:11 in time on ice. He has five goals and two assists, and on Friday coach Pete DeBoer made a pretty strong proclamation. "I thought Wyatt...
Comments / 0