France 24
French GPs go on strike over deteriorating working conditions
In a rare move, general practitioners in France will go on strike on December 1 and 2, demanding greater investment from the government in local doctors' surgeries. They say that if their working conditions don't improve, the state can kiss goodbye to traditional local surgeries, since recruiting the next generation of doctors will be almost impossible. These GPs are complaining of increasingly long days and endless paperwork. To better understand the situation, we spent a day with a doctor in a small town south of Paris. We also met a GP who was recently signed off work after suffering from burnout.
France 24
DR Congo: East African countries meet in bid to end violence
There's hope for peace in the DRC as high-profile talks kick off in Nairobi. Leaders of the East African Community are meeting to plot a path towards the end of a decade-long conflict between rebel groups and Congolese government forces. Meanwhile, a memorial celebration is followed by tragedy as a...
France 24
China's boiling point? Protests spread over zero-Covid policy
Much of the world is wondering if the worst of Covid has run its course. So why, nearly four years on, is the country where the coronavirus originated still under lock and key? Rare scenes of protest out of China, like in its most populous metropolis Shanghai, have spread during a weekend when citizens clamoured for an end to draconian confinements.
France 24
Teodoro Obiang wins sixth term in Equatorial Guinea, becomes world's longest-serving ruler
Confirmed for a sixth term as president, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo has ruled oil-rich Equatorial Guinea since August 1979, overseeing a regime notorious for crushing dissent and fearing coups. The 80-year-old's 43 years in power are the longest of any leader alive in the world today, with the exception of...
France 24
China protests: Xi Jinping faces long-term, socioeconomic challenges
Months of simmering discontent at China's zero-Covid policies have recently boiled over into protests on an unprecedented national scale. But the main problems Xi Jinping's government faces are both more long-term and systemic. These include high youth unemployment, a massive housing bubble, an ageing population and the country's increasing political isolation.
The Pandemic Exposed the Inequality of American Motherhood
In the early days of the pandemic, the outlook for women seemed bleak. Experts predicted that, faced with an uncertain economy in the midst of a public-health crisis, women would have fewer kids, accelerating America’s long-running drop in fertility. For those who already had children, researchers foresaw plunging employment. Schools and day cares were closing. Family members couldn’t come help with child care. It seemed clear that mothers would take on the majority of this additional labor, forcing many to scale back on or opt out of paid work entirely. American family life would be sent back to the 1950s.
maritime-executive.com
ICS Calls for Nigeria to Release Crew of Heroic Idun
The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) is the latest organization to call for an immediate release from detention of the crew of the oil tanker Heroic Idun who are now being held in Nigeria and scheduled to go on trial in January. The All India Seafarers Union has been calling attention to the case while the vessel’s owners and operators including BP have all asserted that the tanker was operating legally. The vessel’s Flag State, the Marshal Islands, has also filed legal appeals for the vessel and its crew.
France 24
Indian media stoke religious tension over brutal murder instead of focusing on femicide
The murder and dismemberment of a 26-year-old woman in India in May and the recent arrest of her boyfriend has gripped the nation and media. But instead of focusing on the issue of femicide, a journalist and an activist say that Indian media is using the fact that the victim was Hindu and her alleged killer was Muslim to further polarise the nation. FRANCE 24 correspondents Léa Delfolie, Anida Saifi and Navodita Kumari report.
Scientists hail major breakthrough in fight against Alzheimer’s as drug proven to slow disease
Scientists are hailing a historic step in the fight against Alzheimer’s, after a drug was proven to slow the disease in long-awaited clinical trials.The breakthrough comes after decades of failed attempts to find a way to do so, and has prompted hope among experts that it could eventually pave the way for treatments which could ultimately lead to a cure.The drug is an antibody therapy known as lecanamab, and works to remove a toxic protein known as amyloid which builds up in the brains of those with Alzheimer’s and damages cells, leading to the memory loss and communication issues associated...
France 24
France's Macron heads to US for a wide-ranging state visit
French President Emmanuel Macron heads to Washington Tuesday to discuss a slew of issues with US counterpart Joe Biden, ranging from aligning policy on Russia's invasion of Ukraine to easing trade spats. Macron, in a rare honour the first French leader to be invited for two US state visits, can...
The Mail On Sunday was pilloried as 'alarmist' for exposing how vulnerable patients were given HIV-infected blood. But now, decades later, we're set to be vindicated in a triumph for campaigning journalism
The full story behind The Mail on Sunday’s campaign to expose a scandal involving vulnerable patients given infected blood can be revealed today. As many as 2,400 people are thought to have died in the worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS. On average, one person affected is dying every four days. An estimated 1,350 people were infected with HIV from contaminated blood products between 1970 and 1991. Around 26,800 were infected with hepatitis C.
BBC
Stigma around HIV continues to cause harm, says charity
More needs to be done to dispel the stigma that still persists about HIV and Aids, a man living with with the virus has told BBC News NI. The Public Health Agency (PHA) recorded 76 new cases of HIV in Northern Ireland in the latest figures covering 2021. The figure...
