theperrynews.com
Perry man arrested for allegedly assaulting Perry woman
A Perry man was arrested early Tuesday after he allegedly repeatedly punched his girlfriend in the head. Christian Thomas Berkley Hein, 28, of 615 Fifth St., Perry, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of...
KBUR
Des Moines man sentenced to federal prison for Attempted Enticement of Minor
Des Moines, IA- An Iowa man was sentenced on November 22nd, to 20 years in prison for attempting to entice a minor to engage in illicit sexual activities. According to court documents, 58-year-old Dennis Kimball of Des Moines communicated with an undercover police officer posing as a 15-year-old female over the internet.
KCCI.com
Des Moines man who robbed convenience store allegedly shot clerk's boyfriend who rushed to defend her
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man who shot a convenience store clerk's boyfriend has been charged with attempted murder. According to police, Brian Ralph went into a Git N Go store and robbed an employee at gunpoint. Then, the employee's boyfriend entered the store during the robbery...
theperrynews.com
Perry man faces firearm, OWI charges in Monday incident
A Perry man was arrested early Monday for allegedly driving drunk and armed. Todd Allen Little Jr., 28, of 1423 Sixth St., Perry, was charged with first-offense OWI and carrying a weapon while intoxicated. The incident began about 1:30 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of 141st Street, where officers...
KCCI.com
Parents file lawsuit against Hiatt Middle School principal claiming their son was assaulted
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines family is suing the principal of Hiatt Middle School and Des Moines Public Schools. In the lawsuit, the family alleges that their son was assaulted by Principal Joseph Green. The family claims Green grabbed their child so aggressively that his fingernails broke the student's skin and left bruises. The complaint says Green also screamed at the child.
Shooting outside Ankeny bar leads to attempted murder arrest
ANKENY, Iowa – An Ankeny man is charged with attempted murder after police said he tried to shoot someone in the parking lot of a bar early Monday morning. Police were called to the Yankee Clipper at 312 SW Maple Street around 1:30 a.m. on a report of a person shooting a gun in the […]
KCCI.com
Shots fired at Ankeny bar lead to attempted murder charge
ANKENY, Iowa — An Ankeny man is facing attempted murder charges after a dispute at Yankee Clipper bar early Monday morning. Police responded to a report of shots fired in the bar's parking lot. After talking to the victim, witnesses and the suspect, 53-year-old Robert Barker was taken into...
1380kcim.com
Juvenile Charged For Allegedly Pointing Gun At Peer Following JPD Investigation
The Jefferson Police Department reports charges have been filed against a juvenile accused of threatening another minor with a firearm. According to law enforcement, the charges stem from a Nov. 7 complaint claiming the juvenile female had pointed a gun at the male victim while at the girl’s residence. Authorities say their investigation led to three charges: intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a class C felony; and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and first-degree harassment, both aggravated misdemeanors. Charges have been forwarded to the juvenile courts for processing.
Man shot and killed outside Des Moines bar
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man died after being shot in the head early Sunday morning, the Des Moines Police Department said. Police said there was a large party taking place at Zora Bar and Rooftop along Ingersoll Avenue. Shortly after 12 a.m. 911 calls came in reporting that a person had been shot. According […]
theperrynews.com
Perry man faces assault, OWI charges after Saturday incident
A Perry man was arrested Saturday after allegedly giving his girlfriend a bloody lip before driving drunk. Alexis Ivan Macias-Torres, 24, of 2632 Warford St., Perry, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness and first-offense OWI. The incident began about 7:45 p.m. Saturday in the 800...
KCCI.com
Iowa couple in jail after using fire extinguisher and pocketknife in domestic dispute
An Iowa couple is facing domestic abuse charges following an early morning argument. It happened near 6th and Washington Avenue around 1:30 Saturday morning. Des Moines police say a woman sprayed her boyfriend with a fire extinguisher. Then, he responded by throwing a pocket knife at her, which caused a...
weareiowa.com
Des Moines police investigating Sunday morning homicide
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say a 29-year-old man has died in an overnight shooting after being found in a parking lot with gunshot wounds. Shortly after midnight Sunday, first responders were called to 2120 Ingersoll Ave on a shooting report, the Des Moines Police Department said in a release.
theperrynews.com
Driver trapped, life flighted after pickup strikes disc
A pickup truck driver was trapped Monday night after the vehicle struck a large piece of farm machinery on a gravel road in southwest Boone County. The driver was transported from the scene by MercyOne air ambulance in an unknown condition. The accident occurred about 6 p.m. on G Avenue...
One person injured in Des Moines shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon. Around 1 p.m. officers with the Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of 18th Street. One person was transported to a nearby hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. More information will be […]
theperrynews.com
Grand River man arrested after passing out in running car
A Grand River man was arrested early Sunday after he was found passed out in his running car in a ditch south of Van Meter with his rifle by his side. Bradley Duane Phelps, 23, of 20628 125th Ave., Grand River, Iowa, was charged with second-offense OWI, driving while license denied or revoked, failure to maintain control, carrying weapon while intoxicated, violation of financial liability-accident and open container.
KCCI.com
Principal: Student brought unloaded handgun to Ankeny school
ANKENY, Iowa — Ankeny police have launched an investigation after a student brought an unloaded handgun to school Monday. According to school administrators, the office at Northview Middle School was notified that a student displayed an unloaded handgun. "We are currently working with the Ankeny Police Department," Principal Jay...
theperrynews.com
Waukee man faces second arrest for assault this month
A Waukee man who was arrested two weeks ago for allegedly assaulting a handyman with a skateboard in September was arrested Thursday by the Guthrie County Sheriff’s office on a variety of charges, including assault, harassment and child endangerment with injury. Logan Patrick Stripe, 28, of 700 Ashworth Dr.,...
theperrynews.com
Serial assailant arrested on assault charge in Minburn
A Minburn man with 10 prior convictions for assault was arrested for assault Wednesday morning after allegedly kicking and choking a Minburn woman and slamming her against a wall. Loren Patrick Cramblit, 45, of 722 Chestnut St., Minburn, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The...
HazMat crews called to State Supreme Court mail room after white powder substance found
DES MOINES, Iowa — Hazardous materials crews were called to the State Supreme Court Building in Des Moines Monday morning on a report of a white powder substance in the mail room, but officials say the substance wasn’t harmful. The Des Moines Fire Department responded to 1111 E. Court Avenue just before 11:15 a.m. Crews […]
Ex-cop accused of threatening witness against him
A former police officer who faces numerous felony charges in connection with allegations of harassing and stalking a Des Moines woman is now accused by prosecutors of threatening to harm her to prevent her from testifying against him. Walter Pacheco, 28, of Pleasant Hill, had been released from jail pending the outcome of several criminal […] The post Ex-cop accused of threatening witness against him appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
