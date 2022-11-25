ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
theperrynews.com

Perry man arrested for allegedly assaulting Perry woman

A Perry man was arrested early Tuesday after he allegedly repeatedly punched his girlfriend in the head. Christian Thomas Berkley Hein, 28, of 615 Fifth St., Perry, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of...
PERRY, IA
theperrynews.com

Perry man faces firearm, OWI charges in Monday incident

A Perry man was arrested early Monday for allegedly driving drunk and armed. Todd Allen Little Jr., 28, of 1423 Sixth St., Perry, was charged with first-offense OWI and carrying a weapon while intoxicated. The incident began about 1:30 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of 141st Street, where officers...
PERRY, IA
KCCI.com

Parents file lawsuit against Hiatt Middle School principal claiming their son was assaulted

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines family is suing the principal of Hiatt Middle School and Des Moines Public Schools. In the lawsuit, the family alleges that their son was assaulted by Principal Joseph Green. The family claims Green grabbed their child so aggressively that his fingernails broke the student's skin and left bruises. The complaint says Green also screamed at the child.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Shooting outside Ankeny bar leads to attempted murder arrest

ANKENY, Iowa – An Ankeny man is charged with attempted murder after police said he tried to shoot someone in the parking lot of a bar early Monday morning. Police were called to the Yankee Clipper at 312 SW Maple Street around 1:30 a.m. on a report of a person shooting a gun in the […]
ANKENY, IA
KCCI.com

Shots fired at Ankeny bar lead to attempted murder charge

ANKENY, Iowa — An Ankeny man is facing attempted murder charges after a dispute at Yankee Clipper bar early Monday morning. Police responded to a report of shots fired in the bar's parking lot. After talking to the victim, witnesses and the suspect, 53-year-old Robert Barker was taken into...
ANKENY, IA
1380kcim.com

Juvenile Charged For Allegedly Pointing Gun At Peer Following JPD Investigation

The Jefferson Police Department reports charges have been filed against a juvenile accused of threatening another minor with a firearm. According to law enforcement, the charges stem from a Nov. 7 complaint claiming the juvenile female had pointed a gun at the male victim while at the girl’s residence. Authorities say their investigation led to three charges: intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a class C felony; and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and first-degree harassment, both aggravated misdemeanors. Charges have been forwarded to the juvenile courts for processing.
JEFFERSON, IA
WHO 13

Man shot and killed outside Des Moines bar

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man died after being shot in the head early Sunday morning, the Des Moines Police Department said. Police said there was a large party taking place at Zora Bar and Rooftop along Ingersoll Avenue. Shortly after 12 a.m. 911 calls came in reporting that a person had been shot. According […]
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Perry man faces assault, OWI charges after Saturday incident

A Perry man was arrested Saturday after allegedly giving his girlfriend a bloody lip before driving drunk. Alexis Ivan Macias-Torres, 24, of 2632 Warford St., Perry, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness and first-offense OWI. The incident began about 7:45 p.m. Saturday in the 800...
PERRY, IA
weareiowa.com

Des Moines police investigating Sunday morning homicide

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say a 29-year-old man has died in an overnight shooting after being found in a parking lot with gunshot wounds. Shortly after midnight Sunday, first responders were called to 2120 Ingersoll Ave on a shooting report, the Des Moines Police Department said in a release.
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Driver trapped, life flighted after pickup strikes disc

A pickup truck driver was trapped Monday night after the vehicle struck a large piece of farm machinery on a gravel road in southwest Boone County. The driver was transported from the scene by MercyOne air ambulance in an unknown condition. The accident occurred about 6 p.m. on G Avenue...
BOONE COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

One person injured in Des Moines shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon. Around 1 p.m. officers with the Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of 18th Street. One person was transported to a nearby hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. More information will be […]
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Grand River man arrested after passing out in running car

A Grand River man was arrested early Sunday after he was found passed out in his running car in a ditch south of Van Meter with his rifle by his side. Bradley Duane Phelps, 23, of 20628 125th Ave., Grand River, Iowa, was charged with second-offense OWI, driving while license denied or revoked, failure to maintain control, carrying weapon while intoxicated, violation of financial liability-accident and open container.
GRAND RIVER, IA
KCCI.com

Principal: Student brought unloaded handgun to Ankeny school

ANKENY, Iowa — Ankeny police have launched an investigation after a student brought an unloaded handgun to school Monday. According to school administrators, the office at Northview Middle School was notified that a student displayed an unloaded handgun. "We are currently working with the Ankeny Police Department," Principal Jay...
ANKENY, IA
theperrynews.com

Waukee man faces second arrest for assault this month

A Waukee man who was arrested two weeks ago for allegedly assaulting a handyman with a skateboard in September was arrested Thursday by the Guthrie County Sheriff’s office on a variety of charges, including assault, harassment and child endangerment with injury. Logan Patrick Stripe, 28, of 700 Ashworth Dr.,...
WAUKEE, IA
theperrynews.com

Serial assailant arrested on assault charge in Minburn

A Minburn man with 10 prior convictions for assault was arrested for assault Wednesday morning after allegedly kicking and choking a Minburn woman and slamming her against a wall. Loren Patrick Cramblit, 45, of 722 Chestnut St., Minburn, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The...
MINBURN, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Ex-cop accused of threatening witness against him

A former police officer who faces numerous felony charges in connection with allegations of harassing and stalking a Des Moines woman is now accused by prosecutors of threatening to harm her to prevent her from testifying against him. Walter Pacheco, 28, of Pleasant Hill, had been released from jail pending the outcome of several criminal […] The post Ex-cop accused of threatening witness against him appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA

