Des Plaines crash: 2 pedestrians killed after driver loses control, crashes into building
Police say the driver of that SUV somehow left the roadway and hit two people who later died.
fox32chicago.com
Tow-truck driver who shot semi-truck driver in road rage murder sentenced to 50 years
CHICAGO - A tow-truck driver will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars after being sentenced Monday to 50 years in prison for a 2017 road rage murder in west suburban Oak Brook. Anthony Tillmon, 40, formerly of Lansing, was found guilty earlier this year in the murder...
fox32chicago.com
Man fatally shot outside of Waukegan shopping mall identified
WAUKGEGAN, Ill. - The man who was fatally shot outside of a Waukegan shopping mall last week has been identified. At 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, Waukegan police responded to a shopping strip mall parking lot in the 1300 block of North Green Bay Road for a possible shooting. When officers arrived,...
Man killed in Waukegan crash in north suburbs, police say
Police said the speed at which the car was traveling appears to be a major factor in the crash, but did not immediately provide further information about the incident.
3 teens charged with mob action after causing disturbance at Joliet movie theater: police
JOLIET, Ill. - Three teenagers — one allegedly armed with a handgun — were arrested and charged Saturday night after causing a disturbance inside a Cinemark movie theater located at the Louis Joliet Mall, police said. Around 7:44 p.m., Joliet police say a security officer at the mall...
Bolingbrook Firefighters Rescue Driver After Car Ends Up in Lake
Firefighters in Bolingbrook rescued a woman who drove her car into a lake Friday afternoon, authorities said. The incident unfolded at approximately 12:15 p.m. at the Whalon Lake boat ramp. Multiple witnesses told NBC 5 they were at the lake when they saw a woman drive into the water. They then called 911 as the vehicle started to sink.
fox32chicago.com
2 killed when run over by vehicle in Des Plaines identified
DES PLAINES, Illinois - A suburban father and a daughter were run over and killed by a car in Des Plaines on Sunday. Des Plaines police said they were walking to their vehicle along Northwest Highway when a 2007 Honda Utility swerved off the road, hit them, and hit a building.
cwbchicago.com
North Side home invader beat victim with metal baton — until the victim stabbed him, prosecutors say
Chicago — Prosecutors have charged a Chicago man with beating a complete stranger with a metal baton during a Thanksgiving night home invasion on the North Side. Al’Aswan McKay, 33, remained hospitalized with stab wounds inflicted by the victim as prosecutor Michael Magnowski laid out the allegations against him during a bail hearing on Saturday afternoon.
starvedrock.media
Deputies nab cell phone-using drivers in Peru Township
Yes, the police notice drivers using their cell phone while driving. Last Tuesday, in Peru Township, three were arrested for that in 45 minutes time. 46-year old Jerrid Ware was stopped at 24th street and 63-year old James Hurst at 36th street. Both are from Peru. It wasn't long before 32-year old Britney Sadnick of Oglesby was detained on Fourth street for the same charge. Also, last Tuesday, 25-year old Myles Danage of Peoria was ticketed for using his cell phone behind the wheel when stopped in Ottawa.
2-year-old in critical condition after family indicated boy shot inside Park Forest home, police say
The boy was immediately airlifted to Comer's Children's Hospital to undergo surgery and is in critical condition.
959theriver.com
Three Juveniles Arrested For Mob Action Near Louis Joliet Mall
Three juveniles of which one is a female were arrested near Louis Joliet Mall for mob action and disorderly conduct. On Saturday evening at 7:44 an officer assigned to a contract security detail at the Louis Joliet Mall (3340 Mall Loop Drive) was notified by security about a disturbance taking place in a Cinemark movie theater. As additional Officers responded to the movie theater, it was reported that one of the individuals involved in the incident may possibly be armed with a handgun.
Woman found shot dead in Waukegan street
WAUKEGAN, Illinois - A woman was found shot dead in a Waukegan street on Sunday. Waukegan Police said that the victim, who was in her 30's, was found on May Street around 1 a.m. after police got a call about a shooting. Her name has not been released. Police found...
Police recover large number of UPS packages found in Little Village alley
A man who lives nearby said he was working in his garage when he heard a noise and saw a UPS truck parked outside. After the truck left, he went out and saw the packages.
cwbchicago.com
Carjacking victim disarms offender, beats him with his own gun, prosecutors say
Chicago, IL — Prosecutors say a Chicago man disarmed a would-be carjacker and beat him with his own firearm on Saturday. It happened just east of Midway Airport, at the intersection of 56th Street and Kolin Avenue. Moments after a man parked near the intersection, a gunman wearing a...
Police: Sycamore driver arrested after DUI crash
SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — A driver was taken into custody after they crashed their car into a ditch near a local elementary school. DeKalb County Deputies responded to the intersection of Plank and Lindgren Roads around 9:46 a.m. Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office. They found that a 2014 black Jeep Grand Cherokee had driven […]
fox32chicago.com
Illinois State Police trooper injured in crash on I-90
DES PLAINES, Ill. - An Illinois State Police trooper was injured while assisting a separate crash on Interstate 90 Monday morning in Des Plaines. An ISP squad car was struck by a passing car around 6:45 a.m. while assisting a separate crash in the eastbound lanes of I-90 near milepost 77.5.
Man shot inside hotel in the Loop, Chicago police say
CHICAGO — A man was wounded in a shooting early Saturday morning inside a hotel in the Loop, according to the Chicago Police Department. The shooting happened around 3:45 a.m. at the La Quinta Inn near West Madison Street and South Franklin Street. According to police, two men were arguing when one man pulled out […]
Week in Review: Chicago teacher killed • Winning $1M lotto ticket sold • Fatal 7-car wreck on Thanksgiving
CHICAGO - The wife of a Chicago teacher killed in a traffic crash is seeking justice after charges were dismissed in the case, a winning $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in suburban Chicago, a northwest Indiana man has received one of the most prestigious recognitions in country music, and a wrong-way driver caused a deadly seven-vehicle wreck on the Kennedy Expressway Thanksgiving night.
To Test Police Response Time, Illinois Man Makes Up Lie About Cat
Before you decide to test the response time for police officers in Illinois, check out what happened to this resident. We've got plenty of crime in Illinois. There is absolutely no need for making any up. I understand in an emergency situation you want the police to respond as quickly as possible. You're going to have to trust them because there's no way to actually test them on your own without breaking the law.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora father celebrates a thankful weekend, finding daughter after 51 years
After 51 years, an Aurora man has been reunited with his daughter, who was kidnapped as a baby in Fort Worth, Texas. Melissa Highsmith was just 22 months old, when a babysitter, responding to a newspaper ad for child care, abducted her from her home when the mother was at work, the mother’s roommate allowing the taking.
