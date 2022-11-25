ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Number of fatal accidents in homebuilts ticks up

Fatal accidents in amateur-built aircraft were up slightly over the last year, but still remain below the historic average. For the federal fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2022, the FAA reported there were 56 fatal accidents in experimental category aircraft over the preceding 12 months, including 39 in amateur-built aircraft.
NTSB Welcomes New FAA Medical Rule for Hot Air Balloon Pilots

The commercial balloon industry estimates it conducts 100,000 to 250,000 passenger rides each year. Adobe Stock. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said it welcomed the new FAA ruling requiring commercial hot air balloon pilots to hold at least a second-class medical certificate when flying paying passengers, as is already required for commercial airplane and helicopter pilots.
The Complete Remote Pilot updated

Now in its second edition is “The Complete Remote Pilot,” a book for those interested in obtaining a Remote Pilot Certificate, which is required to operate drones for commercial use. The book covers specifics on drone terminology, regulations, airspace and navigation, airport and off-airport operations, radio communication procedures,...
United Airlines to Block Middle Seats as a Result of Increased Passenger Weight

Passengers are getting larger. That’s a fact. It’s why, for years, airplane seat size has been a widely debated topic — one that has gone largely unaddressed by the Federal Aviation Association. That is in spite of airline passenger advocacy groups, like FlyersRights.org, who have been lobbying for the creation of minimum seat dimensions for nearly a decade now and a federal mandate passed in 2018, which set forth a set of requirements for the Federal Aviation Association (FAA) regarding seat size and the implications it could have on safety (e.g. conduciveness to a 90 seconds or less evacuation).
Orlando International Airport Closed Indefinitely for Damage Assessment Due to Tropical Storm Nicole

The Orlando International Airport (MCO) has released a statement today confirming they have closed indefinitely due to Tropical Storm Nicole. As Tropical Storm Nicole passes along the Florida coast, many businesses, like the Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Studios Orlando Resort, have enacted closures for the safety of their staff and patrons. The Orlando International Airport officially halted operations at 4 p.m. yesterday due to the storm.
World’s tallest woman boards first ever flight after airline removes seats

A Turkish airline has broken a record by allowing the world’s tallest woman to take her first flight.Turkish Airlines removed a number of seats on the flight from Istanbul to San Francisco on 30 September 2022 to allow 34-year-old Rumeysa Gelgi to board the aircraft.Gelgi, originally from Turkey, holds the Guinness World Record for being the tallest woman on earth, measuring over 7ft (2.15 metres).This is the first time Ms Gelgi has ever been able to fly on a plane, as her height usually restricts her from boarding a standard-size aircraft. Turkish Airlines removed six seats on the aircraft...
Southwest Airlines Pilot Hangs Out of Cockpit to Retrieve Passenger's Lost Phone

The plane had already left the gate when the pilot and crew at Long Beach Airport jumped into action This Southwest Airlines pilot is taking "passengers first" to a whole new level! In a viral video tweeted by the Dallas-based airline, a pilot is seen hanging from the plane's cockpit window to retrieve a phone that one of his passengers accidentally left behind. The plane had already left the gate at Long Beach Airport in California when the incident occurred.   "When our employees at @LGBairport noticed a customer's phone left behind in a...
Plane with over 50 rescue dogs, 3 passengers crash lands at Wisconsin golf course

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WGN) — An aircraft carrying adoptable pets crashed onto a snowy golf course in Wisconsin Tuesday morning. According to the Waukesha Sheriff’s Department and the Human Animal Welfare Society, the plane — which had 3 passengers and 53 rescue dogs onboard — crash landed near the third hole on the Western Lakes Golf Course near Pewaukee, roughly 17 miles west of Milwaukee.
Plane from Air Force training base has ‘in-flight emergency,’ crashes in Mississippi

Nobody was killed when U.S. military plane crashed Monday in Mississippi, south of an Air Force base that conducts pilot training, the Air Force said in a statement. The T-38A Talon aircraft crashed about 1 p.m., roughly 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Columbus Air Force Base, according to Senior Airman Jessica Haynie, a public affairs specialist at the base.
KC-46 tanker’s boom issue will prevent A-10 refueling for years

Supply chain problems have delayed an effort to redesign the KC-46 tanker’s refueling boom, keeping the plane years away from being able to gas up the entire Air Force inventory. Engineers are redesigning the fuel pipe to be more flexible so it can properly connect to the A-10C Thunderbolt...
Four Dead after Crash of Raisbeck Test Flight

Four crewmembers are dead after a Cessna Grand Caravan 208B EX leased to Raisbeck Engineering crashed during a test flight on November 18 in Snohomish County near Everett, Washington. Killed in the crash were two Raisbeck test pilots that each had logged more than 10,000 flight hours, a flight-test director, and an instrumentation engineer.
