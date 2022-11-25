Read full article on original website
Related
Pilot ejects ahead of T-38 training jet crash in Mississippi
An instructor pilot in Mississippi had to eject from a T-38 Talon training jet Monday after an unknown malfunction caused the plane to crash shortly after takeoff. The jet from Columbus Air Force Base, Miss., crashed around 1 p.m. local time south of the base on private property. Emergency officials...
Pilot Crash-Lands, Flips Upside Down After Engine Failure: Video
The pilot was uninjured after landing his plane on a Florida beach.
generalaviationnews.com
Number of fatal accidents in homebuilts ticks up
Fatal accidents in amateur-built aircraft were up slightly over the last year, but still remain below the historic average. For the federal fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2022, the FAA reported there were 56 fatal accidents in experimental category aircraft over the preceding 12 months, including 39 in amateur-built aircraft.
Flying Magazine
NTSB Welcomes New FAA Medical Rule for Hot Air Balloon Pilots
The commercial balloon industry estimates it conducts 100,000 to 250,000 passenger rides each year. Adobe Stock. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said it welcomed the new FAA ruling requiring commercial hot air balloon pilots to hold at least a second-class medical certificate when flying paying passengers, as is already required for commercial airplane and helicopter pilots.
generalaviationnews.com
The Complete Remote Pilot updated
Now in its second edition is “The Complete Remote Pilot,” a book for those interested in obtaining a Remote Pilot Certificate, which is required to operate drones for commercial use. The book covers specifics on drone terminology, regulations, airspace and navigation, airport and off-airport operations, radio communication procedures,...
United Airlines to Block Middle Seats as a Result of Increased Passenger Weight
Passengers are getting larger. That’s a fact. It’s why, for years, airplane seat size has been a widely debated topic — one that has gone largely unaddressed by the Federal Aviation Association. That is in spite of airline passenger advocacy groups, like FlyersRights.org, who have been lobbying for the creation of minimum seat dimensions for nearly a decade now and a federal mandate passed in 2018, which set forth a set of requirements for the Federal Aviation Association (FAA) regarding seat size and the implications it could have on safety (e.g. conduciveness to a 90 seconds or less evacuation).
disneytips.com
Orlando International Airport Closed Indefinitely for Damage Assessment Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
The Orlando International Airport (MCO) has released a statement today confirming they have closed indefinitely due to Tropical Storm Nicole. As Tropical Storm Nicole passes along the Florida coast, many businesses, like the Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Studios Orlando Resort, have enacted closures for the safety of their staff and patrons. The Orlando International Airport officially halted operations at 4 p.m. yesterday due to the storm.
theaviationgeekclub.com
Former A-10 pilot explains why even though the Warthog is an amazing aircraft USAF doesn’t build more A-10s
‘Building more A-10 Warthog CAS aircraft would be the simple and easy, yet highly effective, solution to a vexing problem that has plagued defense budgets for generations,’ Lynn Taylor, former USAF A-10 Pilot. The A-10 Warthog is the first US Air Force (USAF) aircraft specially designed for close air...
World’s tallest woman boards first ever flight after airline removes seats
A Turkish airline has broken a record by allowing the world’s tallest woman to take her first flight.Turkish Airlines removed a number of seats on the flight from Istanbul to San Francisco on 30 September 2022 to allow 34-year-old Rumeysa Gelgi to board the aircraft.Gelgi, originally from Turkey, holds the Guinness World Record for being the tallest woman on earth, measuring over 7ft (2.15 metres).This is the first time Ms Gelgi has ever been able to fly on a plane, as her height usually restricts her from boarding a standard-size aircraft. Turkish Airlines removed six seats on the aircraft...
Before a small plane crashed into power lines and tower in Maryland, an air traffic controller warned pilot his altitude reading was too low
Moments before a small private airplane crashed into power lines in Maryland on Sunday evening, air traffic controllers urgently warned the pilot that the aircraft was flying too low, according to archived recordings.
Fallen WW2 B-24 Bomber Recently Discovered- Reveals Personal Effects That Will Be Used To Identify Aircraft's MIA Crew
The remains of a lost US aircraft, downed off the coast of Denmark during WWII, have been recovered by marine archaeologists. The aircraft is said to have fallen following a fatal collision.
Southwest Airlines Pilot Hangs Out of Cockpit to Retrieve Passenger's Lost Phone
The plane had already left the gate when the pilot and crew at Long Beach Airport jumped into action This Southwest Airlines pilot is taking "passengers first" to a whole new level! In a viral video tweeted by the Dallas-based airline, a pilot is seen hanging from the plane's cockpit window to retrieve a phone that one of his passengers accidentally left behind. The plane had already left the gate at Long Beach Airport in California when the incident occurred. "When our employees at @LGBairport noticed a customer's phone left behind in a...
Allegiant and Spirit among the worst airlines in the world, behind only one other carrier, according to a new study
Spirit tied for 59th place in the study and Allegiant finished 61st out of the 62 largest airlines in the world based on departures.
Airplane Passenger Sees Strange Dark Lines Flying Through Sky
It starts as two lines and then merges into one.
Plane with over 50 rescue dogs, 3 passengers crash lands at Wisconsin golf course
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WGN) — An aircraft carrying adoptable pets crashed onto a snowy golf course in Wisconsin Tuesday morning. According to the Waukesha Sheriff’s Department and the Human Animal Welfare Society, the plane — which had 3 passengers and 53 rescue dogs onboard — crash landed near the third hole on the Western Lakes Golf Course near Pewaukee, roughly 17 miles west of Milwaukee.
Boeing's new Air Force One jets are so late that the old ones may need to keep flying until 2028, costing taxpayers $340 million: report
Boeing is up to four years behind schedule due to supply chain shortages, labor problems, and quality control issues, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Plane from Air Force training base has ‘in-flight emergency,’ crashes in Mississippi
Nobody was killed when U.S. military plane crashed Monday in Mississippi, south of an Air Force base that conducts pilot training, the Air Force said in a statement. The T-38A Talon aircraft crashed about 1 p.m., roughly 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Columbus Air Force Base, according to Senior Airman Jessica Haynie, a public affairs specialist at the base.
MilitaryTimes
KC-46 tanker’s boom issue will prevent A-10 refueling for years
Supply chain problems have delayed an effort to redesign the KC-46 tanker’s refueling boom, keeping the plane years away from being able to gas up the entire Air Force inventory. Engineers are redesigning the fuel pipe to be more flexible so it can properly connect to the A-10C Thunderbolt...
Video shows the moment a helicopter rescued a cruise-ship passenger who fell overboard and survived up to 22 hours floating in the Gulf of Mexico.
A Coast Guard helicopter lifted a man from the Gulf of Mexico after he fell off a Carnival cruise ship. In a "Thanksgiving miracle," he survived.
Aviation International News
Four Dead after Crash of Raisbeck Test Flight
Four crewmembers are dead after a Cessna Grand Caravan 208B EX leased to Raisbeck Engineering crashed during a test flight on November 18 in Snohomish County near Everett, Washington. Killed in the crash were two Raisbeck test pilots that each had logged more than 10,000 flight hours, a flight-test director, and an instrumentation engineer.
Comments / 3