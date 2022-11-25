Read full article on original website
How 2 CNY small businesses are connecting shoppers to farmers
Two Central New York small businesses are changing how shoppers buy local produce from nearby farms by connecting them with food and goods through online marketplaces that they say complements the traditional farmers market experience. “Our goal is really to work with producers who share similar values, and who are...
Instacart partners with six SoCal food banks
LOS ANGELES — Organizations that help combat food insecurity are among the most popular recipients of donations on GivingTuesday, the annual holiday event when shoppers press pause on their consumerism to instead give back to their communities. New this year, the grocery shopping and delivery service Instacart launched a Community Carts program that enables charitable givers to donate the exact items food banks most need.
Metallica’s newly announced tour includes shows in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas — Trash metal stalwarts Metallica on Monday announced a new album and upcoming tour, and the tour includes two shows in Arlington at AT&T Stadium. The new album, “72 Seasons,” will be available on April 14, 2023. The world tour, called “M72,” will take place...
Watch out for scammers on Giving Tuesday, Fla. Attorney General says
FLORIDA — The holiday season is a popular time to donate to charitable causes and millions are expected to make contributions for Giving Tuesday. Although the day is used for promoting generosity, it is also a time where charity scams are prevalent. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is urging...
Officials warn of Giving Tuesday charity scams
WISCONSIN — Giving Tuesday is a day that encourages people to give to those in need, and this year, it falls on Nov. 29. While many people have good intentions of giving away to charity this Giving Tuesday, others may have other motives. “Scammers can take advantage of your...
New law will provide more debt relief to young farmers in New York
College graduates who are pursuing careers in agriculture are in line for expanded student debt relief under a measure approved by Gov. Kathy Hochul. The new measure is meant to give more students eligibility under a program meant to encourage young people to becomes farmers. The law addresses eligibility for...
Orange County heroes rescue hundreds stranded by Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The images of historic flooding caused by Hurricane Ian about two months ago inspired a half-dozen Central Florida residents to spring into action and help — including Gary Griffin, sons Wyatt and Lane and his friends, Brian Booker, Joshua Jones and Hunter Boyd. What...
Crypto industry ponders what's next after New York's proof-of-work moratorium
Gov. Kathy Hochul wants the crypto-based industry to flourish in New York, but she said Monday it can't come at the expense of the environment. "I have said I support the crypto industry," Hochul said Monday. "It does not mean they have to be using our limited resources here in upstate New York to do the mining."
Thousands flock to the polls as early voting begins in Georgia
Thousands of people across Georgia spent Thanksgiving weekend casting ballots as early voting for the Dec. 6 U.S. Senate runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker kicked off. According to data from the Georgia Secretary of State's office, more than 181,000 voters across the Peach State already...
Suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren gets his day in court Tuesday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Andrew Warren is getting his day in federal court Tuesday, fighting his suspension as Hillsborough County State’s Attorney. On Aug. 4, Gov. Ron DeSantis, flanked by numerous Bay area law enforcement leaders, announced Warren’s suspension, saying Warren was failing to enforce the laws of Florida based on his personal beliefs.
Hawaii's Mauna Loa starts to erupt, sending ash nearby
Hawaii's Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, has started to erupt, prompting volcanic ash and debris to fall nearby, authorities said Monday. Hawaii's Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, has started to erupt, prompting volcanic ash and debris to fall nearby. The U.S. Geological Survey says the eruption...
