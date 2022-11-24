ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theproducenews.com

Inside the New York Produce Show and Conference

Produce professionals from throughout the industry are gearing up for the New York Produce Show and Conference, which will take place Nov. 29 - Dec. 2. While the event will be a bit more somber this year due to the unexpected death of show founder Jim Prevor this month, the produce industry giant would have demanded the show go on, and the industry will honor his legacy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theproducenews.com

Sample eight fresh mushroom varieties at Phillips Mushroom

As a leader in mushroom production, Kennett Square, PA-based Phillips Mushroom Farms knows what it takes to be successful. After all, the company has been growing mushroom since 1927. That means getting out and talking with customers, and there’s no better place to do that this time of year than...
KENNETT SQUARE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy