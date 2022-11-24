Produce professionals from throughout the industry are gearing up for the New York Produce Show and Conference, which will take place Nov. 29 - Dec. 2. While the event will be a bit more somber this year due to the unexpected death of show founder Jim Prevor this month, the produce industry giant would have demanded the show go on, and the industry will honor his legacy.

