Orange County, FL

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Most prolific school discipline policy’ coming to Brevard County, but few specifics announced

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County school and law enforcement leaders have announced they’re looking to make big changes to the district’s student discipline policy. The chair of the Brevard County School Board is pushing for a major overhaul that some are calling “the most prolific school discipline policy” the district has ever had.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

Orlando Police Assist Law Enforcement in Sanibel Island

The Orlando Police Department has been asked to assist law enforcement in Sanibel Island with patrol functions for the next five weeks. Florida’s west coast was hammered by Hurricane Ian. Sanibel Island is one area still feeling the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Orlando officers will assist in patrol operations,...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Top of the List: Downtown’s largest employers

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. This week, the Orlando Business Journal features the largest downtown Orlando employers, ranked by number of employees. Read: Merriam-Webster announces word of year — what...
ORLANDO, FL
Jake Wells

Stimulus program would give Florida families hundreds each month

Counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you're noticing that your wallet is a bit emptier than usual right now, you'll want to keep reading. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. The parents of older kids would get $250 per child per month until the child turns 18 years old.
FLORIDA STATE
Lakeland Gazette

Why isn’t Sheriff Grady Judd not listening to the facts?

News reports in recent months paint a clear picture that Polk County has reached a crossroads in its approach to animal protection and cat management, with two distinct paths forward. One option – continuing to kill cats and kittens – would reinforce Polk County’s reputation as one of Florida’s deadliest areas for animals and further lose the trust of the community. The other option is to pursue humane, evidence-based nonlethal policies for cats that will save taxpayer dollars, as well as assure residents that Polk County is evolving and improving for animals and people alike. This is, of course, an easy choice to make.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

COVID in Lake County, Florida - Finding the Current Data

Both my husband and I are considered as being health compromised, so we are very interested in seeing what the trend is with COVID-19 in Lake County, Florida. We base our decisions on whether it's safe for us to be venturing out on data. We are not medical personnel, but we like to use data to help us make our decisions. The Florida Department of Health has a website that we follow. It includes information about vaccine locations, testing locations, and treatment locations that you can bring up by county and then by city.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

Climate First Bank Opens Mount Dora Branch

Climate First Bank, the world’s first bank dedicated to fighting the climate crisis, announced the opening of a Mount Dora Branch, its second Central Florida location, at 2755 E Orange Ave, Eustis, Florida 32726. Led by Branch Manager Kaina Norelia, the temporary location will allow customers to conveniently make...
EUSTIS, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Winter Haven Republican Spars Over Service, 'Stop the Steal' Movement

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - Among the most debated aspects of the 2022 election cycle was the role of election integrity, and whether questioning results was a viable strategy to win national office. On the national scale, many election-skeptical candidates saw defeat: Pennsylvania's Doug Mastriano, Arizona's Kari Lake, and Michigan's Tudor Dixon. In Florida, however, Republican voters fueled a red wave indiscriminate to whether candidate did or didn't support the results of the 2020 presidential race.
WINTER HAVEN, FL
villages-news.com

Fired employee arrested after unwelcome return to country club in The Villages

A man who was fired earlier this year after a dispute at a country club in The Villages was arrested last week after his unwelcome return to his former workplace. Steven Michael Pruchniak, 32, of Leesburg, showed up Wednesday morning at the Orange Blossom Hills Country Club on the Historic Side of The Villages. Pruchniak was banned from the restaurant earlier this year after he became belligerent and aggressive toward law enforcement. The Illinois native was tasered in that incident.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Wildwood man in more trouble after phoning ex-wife from jail

A Wildwood man is in more trouble after phoning his ex-wife from jail. James William Mellor, 59, has been held since Sept. 13 at the Sumter County Detention Center on charges of sexual assault of a victim under the age of 12 and lewd and lascivious behavior. Earlier this month,...
WILDWOOD, FL
philanthropynewsdigest.org

University of Central Florida receives $10 million gift

The University of Central Florida (UCF) in Orlando has announced a $10 million gift from Dr. Phillips Charities in support of its College of Nursing. Part of a $30 million fundraising campaign, the gift will support construction of a new facility on the 50-acre property, which is already home to the UCF College of Medicine and the UCF Lake Nona Medical Center. The new building, which is expected to open during the 2025-26 academic year, will help UCF increase enrollment of nurses and nurse educators, attract and retain UCF faculty, and graduate an additional 150 new nurses annually to enter the healthcare industry—primarily in Florida.
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

The Villages is not a gated private community

Please note, entertainment by the bands in all of The Villages squares is paid for by county taxes, NOT by your Villagers’ amenity fees. The roads are also PUBLIC roads. Stop bashing “outsiders.” They have every right to use and visit the squares (as well as shop at the stores.)
THE VILLAGES, FL
fox35orlando.com

Sheriff Ivey calls out bad student behavior, alleges school staff being attacked, bitten

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said Monday during a press conference that the "school discipline policy" at Brevard Public Schools has failed and that principals and teachers are powerless from disciplining students who allegedly disrupt the learning environment. "Folks, my team, our teachers, administrators, and the overwhelming majority of students on our campus are tired of this. We are tired of a very few disrupting classes, putting others' lives at risk, attacking our teachers both physically and verbally," Sheriff Ivey said. "A few clowns can't follow the rules, so they're messing it up for everybody," he said.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Friends and family say final goodbyes to slain Kissimmee teen

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Outside the Funeraria San Juan, dozens of balloons filled the night sky. Friends held each other closely while shedding tears and remembering the life of 16-year-old Paola Pagan. “She was just a beautiful person with a beautiful spirit,” said Racara Young, a classmate and friend.
KISSIMMEE, FL

