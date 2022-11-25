Read full article on original website
‘Most prolific school discipline policy’ coming to Brevard County, but few specifics announced
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County school and law enforcement leaders have announced they’re looking to make big changes to the district’s student discipline policy. The chair of the Brevard County School Board is pushing for a major overhaul that some are calling “the most prolific school discipline policy” the district has ever had.
westorlandonews.com
Orlando Police Assist Law Enforcement in Sanibel Island
The Orlando Police Department has been asked to assist law enforcement in Sanibel Island with patrol functions for the next five weeks. Florida’s west coast was hammered by Hurricane Ian. Sanibel Island is one area still feeling the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Orlando officers will assist in patrol operations,...
Top of the List: Downtown’s largest employers
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. This week, the Orlando Business Journal features the largest downtown Orlando employers, ranked by number of employees. Read: Merriam-Webster announces word of year — what...
Stimulus program would give Florida families hundreds each month
Counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you're noticing that your wallet is a bit emptier than usual right now, you'll want to keep reading. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. The parents of older kids would get $250 per child per month until the child turns 18 years old.
Why isn’t Sheriff Grady Judd not listening to the facts?
News reports in recent months paint a clear picture that Polk County has reached a crossroads in its approach to animal protection and cat management, with two distinct paths forward. One option – continuing to kill cats and kittens – would reinforce Polk County’s reputation as one of Florida’s deadliest areas for animals and further lose the trust of the community. The other option is to pursue humane, evidence-based nonlethal policies for cats that will save taxpayer dollars, as well as assure residents that Polk County is evolving and improving for animals and people alike. This is, of course, an easy choice to make.
COVID in Lake County, Florida - Finding the Current Data
Both my husband and I are considered as being health compromised, so we are very interested in seeing what the trend is with COVID-19 in Lake County, Florida. We base our decisions on whether it's safe for us to be venturing out on data. We are not medical personnel, but we like to use data to help us make our decisions. The Florida Department of Health has a website that we follow. It includes information about vaccine locations, testing locations, and treatment locations that you can bring up by county and then by city.
westorlandonews.com
Climate First Bank Opens Mount Dora Branch
Climate First Bank, the world’s first bank dedicated to fighting the climate crisis, announced the opening of a Mount Dora Branch, its second Central Florida location, at 2755 E Orange Ave, Eustis, Florida 32726. Led by Branch Manager Kaina Norelia, the temporary location will allow customers to conveniently make...
theapopkavoice.com
Annexing South Apopka will take a collaborative effort and creativity beyond looking at a profit/loss statement
Editor's Note: On Tuesday, November 29th, the Apopka City Council will host a workshop on annexing South Apopka. It's been a prominent subject since the 2022 election cycle in Apopka but a stumbling block in this community for generations. Although South Apopka is only a little over two square miles...
newsdaytonabeach.com
Winter Haven Republican Spars Over Service, 'Stop the Steal' Movement
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - Among the most debated aspects of the 2022 election cycle was the role of election integrity, and whether questioning results was a viable strategy to win national office. On the national scale, many election-skeptical candidates saw defeat: Pennsylvania's Doug Mastriano, Arizona's Kari Lake, and Michigan's Tudor Dixon. In Florida, however, Republican voters fueled a red wave indiscriminate to whether candidate did or didn't support the results of the 2020 presidential race.
villages-news.com
Fired employee arrested after unwelcome return to country club in The Villages
A man who was fired earlier this year after a dispute at a country club in The Villages was arrested last week after his unwelcome return to his former workplace. Steven Michael Pruchniak, 32, of Leesburg, showed up Wednesday morning at the Orange Blossom Hills Country Club on the Historic Side of The Villages. Pruchniak was banned from the restaurant earlier this year after he became belligerent and aggressive toward law enforcement. The Illinois native was tasered in that incident.
WESH
Officials search for 73-year-old Florida pastor who vanished on Thanksgiving
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — UPDATE:. On Monday, Osceola County Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez gave an update on the search. He said crews are focusing their efforts on looking in the area where Herman McClenton Sr. was last seen. "We're hoping he's still in this area," he said. Lopez asked residents...
villages-news.com
Wildwood man in more trouble after phoning ex-wife from jail
A Wildwood man is in more trouble after phoning his ex-wife from jail. James William Mellor, 59, has been held since Sept. 13 at the Sumter County Detention Center on charges of sexual assault of a victim under the age of 12 and lewd and lascivious behavior. Earlier this month,...
Florida Puerto Rican Parade in Downtown Orlando is coming back in the spring of 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. — The 2023 Florida Puerto Rican Parade and Festival will be held in April. Next year’s parade will be dedicated to the city of Loiza, to celebrate their bomba music, traditional Taino and African dishes, folk art, and distinct cultural expressions. The parade theme will be...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
University of Central Florida receives $10 million gift
The University of Central Florida (UCF) in Orlando has announced a $10 million gift from Dr. Phillips Charities in support of its College of Nursing. Part of a $30 million fundraising campaign, the gift will support construction of a new facility on the 50-acre property, which is already home to the UCF College of Medicine and the UCF Lake Nona Medical Center. The new building, which is expected to open during the 2025-26 academic year, will help UCF increase enrollment of nurses and nurse educators, attract and retain UCF faculty, and graduate an additional 150 new nurses annually to enter the healthcare industry—primarily in Florida.
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Florida father who vanished on Thanksgiving seen walking near pond
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office released new surveillance video Sunday that shows a missing 73-year-old Florida man with dementia – who vanished on Thanksgiving Day – walking near a pond. According to investigators, Herman McClenton has been missing since Thursday, Nov. 24, after he...
villages-news.com
The Villages is not a gated private community
Please note, entertainment by the bands in all of The Villages squares is paid for by county taxes, NOT by your Villagers’ amenity fees. The roads are also PUBLIC roads. Stop bashing “outsiders.” They have every right to use and visit the squares (as well as shop at the stores.)
fox35orlando.com
Sheriff Ivey calls out bad student behavior, alleges school staff being attacked, bitten
Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said Monday during a press conference that the "school discipline policy" at Brevard Public Schools has failed and that principals and teachers are powerless from disciplining students who allegedly disrupt the learning environment. "Folks, my team, our teachers, administrators, and the overwhelming majority of students on our campus are tired of this. We are tired of a very few disrupting classes, putting others' lives at risk, attacking our teachers both physically and verbally," Sheriff Ivey said. "A few clowns can't follow the rules, so they're messing it up for everybody," he said.
WESH
Friends and family say final goodbyes to slain Kissimmee teen
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Outside the Funeraria San Juan, dozens of balloons filled the night sky. Friends held each other closely while shedding tears and remembering the life of 16-year-old Paola Pagan. “She was just a beautiful person with a beautiful spirit,” said Racara Young, a classmate and friend.
Work underway on Orange County’s first multicultural center in Pine Hills
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Neighbors in Pine Hills have been pushing for a multicultural center for years. On Tuesday, Orange County officials unveiled a plan to make that a reality. County officials said the facility will serve as a hub for resources, learning, and events as a gathering space...
proclaimerscv.com
Florida Teacher Receives $1 Million Charge from UF, After Believing Student Loans were Paid 20 Years Ago
For around a decade, each month the government has received hundreds of dollars in paychecks from a woman in Florida named Michelle, in order to pay back old student loans that were due and unpaid. In order to make sure about loan repayment, the U.S. Department of Education may legally...
