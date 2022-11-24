Nash Produce will be showcasing its locally grown North Carolina sweet potatoes at this year’s New York Produce Show, exhibiting at booth No. 435. “We will be displaying varieties such as the purple Murasaki, the white Bonita, along with the orange Covington,” said Robin Narron, sales support and marketing director for the Nashville, NC-based company. “We will also be displaying our value-added packaging options that we have available.”

NASHVILLE, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO