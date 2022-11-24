Read full article on original website
Nash Produce will be showcasing its locally grown North Carolina sweet potatoes at this year’s New York Produce Show, exhibiting at booth No. 435. “We will be displaying varieties such as the purple Murasaki, the white Bonita, along with the orange Covington,” said Robin Narron, sales support and marketing director for the Nashville, NC-based company. “We will also be displaying our value-added packaging options that we have available.”
Awe Sum Organics started the 10th season of its organic Peruvian winter table grape program. The company helps to fill the winter organic fruit void with high-quality organic table grapes from early December, when the California grape season is finishing up, well into April. The company begins the winter organic...
