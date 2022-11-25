ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Auburn QB Robby Ashford: 'I played the whole year hurt'

TUSCALOOSA, Alabama — Cadillac Williams always calls Robby Ashford a fighter. And he's been a bigger one that Williams, Ashford and Auburn have let on. Following Auburn's 49-27 loss in the Iron Bowl on Saturday evening, Ashford told reporters he's played through injuries all season long. "Bruised rotator cuff,...
The Spun

Auburn Fans Furious With Botched Call During Iron Bowl

A costly call during this year's Iron Bowl has Auburn football fans outraged on Saturday evening. During the second quarter, Tigers punt returner Keionte Scott called for a fair catch — but he failed to field the ball as it went through his hands. The Alabama punt team jumped on the ball and the call on the field was a muffed punt recovered by the Crimson Tide.
247Sports

Grades: Auburn

BamaOnLine.com hands out position grades for seventh-ranked Alabama following its 49-27 win over Auburn. In what was likely his final appearance as a player at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Bryce Young completed 20 of 30 passes for 343 yards and three touchdowns with an interception. He also carried five times for 48 yards and a score. The junior had 10 completions of 17 yards or more and two runs of 14 yards or more.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mark May, Lou Holtz predict the score of the Iron Bowl

The Iron Bowl between bitter in-state rivals Alabama and Auburn is set for 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET in Tuscaloosa. Ahead of kickoff, Mark May and Lou Holtz shared their analysis of the rivalry game and offered predictions. Holtz delivered a hot take that Alabama is improperly ranked despite 2...
WKRG News 5

When is the Iron Bowl, where can you watch it?

ALABAMA (WKRG) — The Auburn Tigers head to Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa on Saturday to face the Alabama’s 8th-ranked Crimson Tide for the 87th Iron Bowl, perhaps the most storied rivalry game in college football. Both teams are coming of two straight wins, Alabama (9-2) against Austin Peay at home and against Ole Miss in […]
collegeandmagnolia.com

SNAP JUDGMENTS: Alabama 49, Auburn 27

Hire him. The energy around this program has been better this month than it has for at least 5, maybe 10 years. These dudes played HARD for him. He’ll bring in NIL dollars, and he’s the best shot at alignment between all parties. It might not be pretty at first, but this program needs an overhaul and I want a coach who knows what the end result is supposed to look like, catered specifically to Auburn. Spend big on coordinators. Give Caddy the keys. And let him cook.
247Sports

