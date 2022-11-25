Read full article on original website
2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks SoZack LoveAuburn, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
Auburn football coaching hot board: Same names, different circumstances
With Lane Kiffin off the board, things have opened back up for Auburn.
247Sports
Auburn QB Robby Ashford: 'I played the whole year hurt'
TUSCALOOSA, Alabama — Cadillac Williams always calls Robby Ashford a fighter. And he's been a bigger one that Williams, Ashford and Auburn have let on. Following Auburn's 49-27 loss in the Iron Bowl on Saturday evening, Ashford told reporters he's played through injuries all season long. "Bruised rotator cuff,...
Auburn Fans Furious With Botched Call During Iron Bowl
A costly call during this year's Iron Bowl has Auburn football fans outraged on Saturday evening. During the second quarter, Tigers punt returner Keionte Scott called for a fair catch — but he failed to field the ball as it went through his hands. The Alabama punt team jumped on the ball and the call on the field was a muffed punt recovered by the Crimson Tide.
Grades: Auburn
BamaOnLine.com hands out position grades for seventh-ranked Alabama following its 49-27 win over Auburn. In what was likely his final appearance as a player at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Bryce Young completed 20 of 30 passes for 343 yards and three touchdowns with an interception. He also carried five times for 48 yards and a score. The junior had 10 completions of 17 yards or more and two runs of 14 yards or more.
What Cadillac Williams said to recap Auburn’s 49-27 Iron Bowl defeat vs. Alabama
Auburn interim coach Cadillac Williams discussed several topics with reporters after the Tigers’ 49-27 loss against Alabama in the Iron Bowl. Williams started the press conference with an opening statement thanking his players and assistant coaches for a hard-fought finish to the season. Williams took over the coaching responsibilities...
Scarbinsky: Trolled by Kiffin, rolled by Alabama: Auburn’s nightmare isn’t over yet
This is an opinion column. When you’ve walked in the desert as long as Auburn football has, it’s easy to mistake a mirage for an oasis and dismiss an oasis as a mirage. This is the way the 2022 Auburn football season ended on the field Saturday in enemy territory as the program’s nightmare continued.
COMMENTARY: Cadillac Williams will forever be beloved for what he has done as head coach
There's no way to repay Cadillac Williams for what he has given the Auburn family these last four weeks.
Nick Saban has blood on his face during Iron Bowl
Saturday marked the huge Iron Bowl game between Auburn and Alabama, and even Nick Saban got involved in the physicality of the game. The Alabama head coach was shown in the second quarter with some blood on his cheek. CBS reporter Jenny Dell shared what happened. “Turns out he got...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mark May, Lou Holtz predict the score of the Iron Bowl
The Iron Bowl between bitter in-state rivals Alabama and Auburn is set for 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET in Tuscaloosa. Ahead of kickoff, Mark May and Lou Holtz shared their analysis of the rivalry game and offered predictions. Holtz delivered a hot take that Alabama is improperly ranked despite 2...
Alabama vs. Auburn score prediction, picks, by college football computers
This weekend marks the conclusion of the college football regular season and with Rivalry Week on tap, that means Alabama and Auburn are set to renew the Iron Bowl. Traditionally one of the most intense rivalries in American sports, this year's edition doesn't appear to have any national ...
When is the Iron Bowl, where can you watch it?
ALABAMA (WKRG) — The Auburn Tigers head to Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa on Saturday to face the Alabama’s 8th-ranked Crimson Tide for the 87th Iron Bowl, perhaps the most storied rivalry game in college football. Both teams are coming of two straight wins, Alabama (9-2) against Austin Peay at home and against Ole Miss in […]
collegeandmagnolia.com
SNAP JUDGMENTS: Alabama 49, Auburn 27
Hire him. The energy around this program has been better this month than it has for at least 5, maybe 10 years. These dudes played HARD for him. He’ll bring in NIL dollars, and he’s the best shot at alignment between all parties. It might not be pretty at first, but this program needs an overhaul and I want a coach who knows what the end result is supposed to look like, catered specifically to Auburn. Spend big on coordinators. Give Caddy the keys. And let him cook.
Podcast: I believe Lane Kiffin will be Auburn football's next coach
What do you think about Lane Kiffin and the Auburn football program?
saturdaydownsouth.com
Gary Danielson faces backlash during first half of Auburn at Alabama game
Gary Danielson was faced with criticism from both sides of the Iron Bowl rivalry, as he was accused of being both an Auburn homer and an Alabama homer in the first half in Tuscaloosa. One fan wondered if Danielson was watching the same game that he was. At one point,...
Regardless of Records, Price of Alabama Tickets against Auburn Always High
The Iron Bowl is on the bucket list of a lot of college football fans, so even through the SEC West has already been decided it's still a tough ticket.
Hour-by-Hour Temperature, Rain, Wind Guide for Iron Bowl 2022
The biggest football game of the year kicks off at Bryant-Denny Stadium at 2:30 p.m. between Alabama and Auburn. The excitement of the Iron Bowl 2022 has been building all week long. As you get ready to cheer on your favorite team, be sure you are ready for the expected...
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — This Seafood Dynamite explodes onto the list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama
When a restaurant has been in business successfully for three decades, you don’t want to shake things up too much. But when executive chef Eric Rivera took charge at Vintage Year in Montgomery, he added a dish to the menu that quickly blew up. Seafood Dynamite blends shrimp, oysters...
B.B. Comer beats Highland Home, will play for state title for first time since 1995
B.B. Comer’s Kamore Harris ran 25 times for 172 yards and scored three touchdowns to lead B.B. Comer to a 44-15 victory over Highland Home on Friday night in the Class 2A semifinals at Legion Stadium in Sylacauga. The victory sends the Tigers to the Super 7 for the...
Alabama man killed when truck veers off road, strikes several trees
An Alabama man was killed Saturday night after his truck veered off the road and struck several trees, state troopers reported. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 11:25 p.m. Saturday and claimed the life of Wetumpka, Alabama, man. Alex W. Cumbie, 32, was fatally injured when the 1997 Ford F-150...
Alabama man dies after multi-car accident on Thanksgiving Day
An Alabama man has died after a Thanksgiving night wreck, Alabama state trooper said. The multi-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:05 p.m. Thursday and claimed the life of a Pelham, Alabama, man. Stuart J. Norwood Jr., 53, was fatally injured when the 2013 Dodge Durango, in which he was a...
