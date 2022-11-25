Read full article on original website
Exclusive: World Cup soccer fans stopped by security officials for wearing rainbow-colored items
The World Cup is well underway in Qatar, but issues surrounding LGBTQ+ rights for the Gulf state, world soccer governing body FIFA, teams and fans just won't go away.
Casemiro scores stunner to send Brazil through to round of 16 after two entertaining matches on Day 9 of the World Cup
Casemiro's stunning volley was enough for Brazil to edge Switzerland 1-0 and book its place in the last 16 at the 2022 World Cup.
'Neymar haters': Brazil political divide spills over to World Cup
Normally, it would be horrible news to football fans anywhere that their team's star player was injured. He's a great player.
Saudi viewers angry over apparent ban on World Cup streaming
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — World Cup viewers in Saudi Arabia say the government has blocked a Qatari-owned streaming service that was supposed to broadcast matches in the kingdom. The suspension has stunned and outraged customers of TOD TV, which holds the rights to show the World Cup in Saudi Arabia. TOD TV is owned by Qatar’s beIN Sports Media Group.
Iran vs. USA: Big plays, top moments and reaction
It's simple for the USMNT and Iran: Win and advance to the knockout round. Lose and go home. The United States came out on top, defeating Iran, 1-0. Check out the top moments and biggest plays from the Tuesday action.
NBC Sports
When and where is the 2026 World Cup?
This year marks the very first time that the World Cup is taking place in the Middle East. Qatar, which is the smallest nation to ever host the event, has average high temperatures in June and July of over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, which is why FIFA made the decision to host the 22nd edition of the World Cup in the Fall. As always, this year’s World Cup marks four years until the next edition of the tournament, which will make history with three different nations hosting matches. See below for location information for both the 2022 and 2026 World Cups.
Knockout Stage Scenarios for Each World Cup Team, Group
There’s still all to play for among some of the world’s top teams as the World Cup inches closer to the knockout stage.
FOX Sports
Lionel Messi reportedly nearing historic agreement with Inter Miami
Paris Saint-Germain F.C. and Argentina superstar Lionel Messi is nearing an agreement to join David Beckham-backed MLS club Inter Miami CF on a deal that would make him the 35-year-old the highest-paid player in the American league's history, according a report from The Times on Sunday. Inter Miami's interest in...
Rioters torch a car in Brussels after Belgium’s World Cup defeat to Morocco
Dozens of rioters torched a car, set electric scooters on fire and threw bricks at cars in Brussels after Belgium’s surprise 2-0 defeat to Morocco in the World Cup on Sunday. Police had to seal off parts of the centre of the capital and deployed water cannon and teargas...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Portugal 'don't understand how' Danilo Pereira broke ribs
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Portugal manager Fernando Santos said the team "do not understand...
World Cup 2022 diary: brave Iran fans shame Fifa at Qatar’s big show
No more sleeps. And not an overwhelming sense of a country waking up with World Cup fever. The assignment is to reflect what it is like in Doha as Qatar opens the first World Cup to be staged in the Middle East with a game against Ecuador. On a two-hour walk around the city before ending up at Souq Waqif, a traditional magnet for locals and tourists, the only signs of World Cup life are an organised gathering for Qataris (100 maximum) outside Millennium Plaza, a few cars driving past waving both Qatar and Palestine flags, and two men sat outside a refrigerator repair shop with a TV propped up on a chair. Souq Waqif is livelier, although more people are gathered around a Korean technology stand than looking for the game. There is dangerous overcrowding at the Fan Festival, however, where too many people descend on the 40,000-capacity venue and are kept in a holding area for almost an hour before being herded away. An inevitable consequence, you might say, of hosting a World Cup in and around one city that offers few options for football fans.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Louis van Gaal says Netherlands have to believe they can win tournament
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Louis van Gaal says the Netherlands have to believe they...
CBS Sports
Predicting every World Cup game: Picks and odds as Germany and Spain clash; Canada seek upset over Croatia
Sunday marks the end of the first week of the 2022 Qatar World Cup and we are going to witness a crucial day for Germany as they need to react after losing against Japan at their opening game. However, Hansi Flick's team has to play against Spain that won 7-0 the first match against Costa Rica. Take a look at the best of our picks on Day 8:
NBC Sports
Neymar Set to Miss Brazil's Last Group Game at World Cup
Brazil will continue to be without Neymar when the Seleçao plays its last Group G match at the 2022 World Cup on Friday, Dec. 2. The star midfielder suffered an ankle injury during Brazil’s opening match last week and will not recover in time to face Cameroon on Friday, the team doctor revealed.
Saudi Arabia World Cup Players Rewarded With Rolls-Royce Phantoms
Photo | Ayman Aref/NurPhoto via Getty Images.For beating Argentina, Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud gifted each player a $450,000 Phantom and the World Cup isn't even over yet.
theScore
Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov give Canada 1st Davis Cup title
MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Canada won its first Davis Cup title on Sunday, beating Australia behind victories from Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime. Auger-Aliassime secured the winning point when he downed Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4 after Shapovalov opened the day by rolling past Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-2, 6-4. Shapovalov...
NBC Sports
Here's How Much Money the 2022 World Cup Winner Will Make
Soccer’s most prestigious trophy isn’t the only thing the 2022 FIFA World Cup champion will earn. Winning the Qatar-hosted tournament will also come with a massive payout in prize money. Defending champion France took home $38 million in 2018, while Germany claimed a $35 million first-place prize in...
Niclas Fullkrug spares Germany’s blushes, but they’re still in World Cup trouble
Add Germany to the list of teams facing a must-win scenario entering the final set of games at the World Cup. They played to a 1-1 draw with Spain on Sunday, and normally that’s a respectable outcome in a game between two traditional powers. It’s just that due to Germany’s shock 2-1 loss to Japan in their Group E opener, the three-time champions are now left needing a win and some help to avoid repeating their embarrassing 2018 group stage exit. Spain and Germany played the kind of tactically astute game the world would expect out of them, leading to a first...
Migrant workers were deceived and died for Qatar's World Cup. Thousands want compensation
Qatar admits to a handful of migrant worker deaths at stadiums. But more than 6,500 reportedly died to make the World Cup possible.
As Palestinian flags fly at World Cup, Israeli symbols hidden
Palestinian flags are flying everywhere in Qatar but Israeli fans are staying low-key as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict makes its presence felt at the first World Cup on Arab soil. While Palestinian symbols are ubiquitous, an Israeli fan, who gave his name as Haim, said Qatar was his fourth World Cup but the first where he has not brought the national flag.
