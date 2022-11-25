Graphic designer Darren Pearson will leave one in awe looking at his stunning light paintings. He has created everything from a coyote with rainbow hues, to a dinosaur against the night sky to a butterfly near his California home. It took him more than 15 years to master the art of light painting photography. Pearson started his work after being inspired by a 1949 black-and-white photograph of Pablo Picasso at work captured by a photographer called Gjon Mili, according to National Geography. In that picture, Mili made Picasso use light to "paint" his creation in mid-air. Mili used the technique of setting up the camera to a slow shutter speed. And that's the same technique Pearson uses just that he makes the photos and paintings his subjects. And he works only at night.

