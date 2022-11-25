ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Heroic mother, 30, dies after pushing her two-year-old daughter out of the way of an oncoming lorry which struck her moments later: Heartbroken partner pays tribute to 'my light in the darkest of nights'

A hero mother tragically died after being struck by a lorry which she pushed her two-year-old daughter away from moments before. NHS healthcare assistant Rebecca (Becky) Ableman, 30, was walking to a local shop with her two-year-old daughter Autumn when she was tragically hit by a lorry carrying a crane in Cambridgeshire.
People

Radio Host Al B. Sure! Is Awake After 2-Month Long Coma: 'I'm on the Mend'

The 54-year-old radio host encouraged his followers to stay on top of their health after waking up from a coma after two months Radio host Al B. Sure! is "making strides towards recovery" after being in a coma for the past two months, his rep confirmed to Entertainment Tonight. On Monday, the 54-year-old, whose real name is Albert Joseph Brown III, shared an update on Twitter alongside a photo from the hospital. "A very humble thank you for the prayers my @WBLS1075NYC family. I'm alive, awake, on the mend,"...
extratv

'My Three Sons' Actress Dawn Lyn in a Coma After Brain Surgery

“My Three Sons” actress Dawn Lyn, 59, is now in a coma after undergoing brain surgery. After news broke, her brother — former '70s teen heartthrob Leif Garrett — told TMZ, “My sister, Dawn, never wanted anyone to know about the surgery. Since it has been leaked on social media, I would really appreciate everyone’s understanding that it has already been a difficult time, having lost both of our parents and a cousin recently.”
People

Jonnie Irwin Says TV Show Let Him Go After Revealing Terminal Cancer Diagnosis: 'Broke My Heart'

"I feel hugely let down. I can't even watch the show now," Jonnie Irwin said after claiming Channel 4's A Place In the Sun dropped him after revealing his terminal cancer diagnosis Jonnie Irwin is opening up about how his terminal cancer diagnosis has impacted his life. After he revealed his terminal lung cancer diagnosis in 2020, the British TV personality, 49, claimed to The Sun that his contract was terminated with Channel 4's home improvement show A Place in the Sun, which he hosted on-air since 2004. Channel...
Upworthy

Artist creates mesmerizing paintings using just light. Here are 20 brillaint pieces of his work

Graphic designer Darren Pearson will leave one in awe looking at his stunning light paintings. He has created everything from a coyote with rainbow hues, to a dinosaur against the night sky to a butterfly near his California home. It took him more than 15 years to master the art of light painting photography. Pearson started his work after being inspired by a 1949 black-and-white photograph of Pablo Picasso at work captured by a photographer called Gjon Mili, according to National Geography. In that picture, Mili made Picasso use light to "paint" his creation in mid-air. Mili used the technique of setting up the camera to a slow shutter speed. And that's the same technique Pearson uses just that he makes the photos and paintings his subjects. And he works only at night.
Collider

'Wednesday' Cast React to Jenna Ortega's Iconic Dance in New Video

This Thanksgiving weekend many horror fans have been thankful for the release of the long awaited Netflix series Wednesday. The Addams Family adaptation starring Jenna Ortega in the death loving title role has taken the genre world by storm. However, since the series released this past Wednesday, fans can’t stop talking about the amazing dance sequence at the end of episode 4. Now Netflix has released a behind-the-scenes video of the cast reacting to that now-iconic scene.
Upworthy

Illustrator beautifully captures the joy of being a single woman

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on February 15, 2022. Being alone doesn't necessarily mean being lonely. Many people prefer the independence, personal space and fulfillment granted by solitude to the supposed security and commitment that comes with a marriage. Yet, society continues to push matrimony on women, drilling into girls from a young age that no matter what they achieve in terms of their careers or life experiences, they will only have succeeded if they have a ring on their finger and a child on their hip. Mexico-based artist Idalia Candelas set about challenging this notion a few years ago through her "Postmodern Loneliness" art series that depicts women who are content to be alone.

