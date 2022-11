PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College women's hockey team claimed the No. 9 position in the most recent USCHO Division I National Poll, as announced on Monday, Nov. 28. Since the last USCHO Poll, the Friars defeated Brown University, 4-3, on Saturday, Nov. 26 in the 27th Mayor's Cup game. The Friars improved their overall record against Brown to 14-10-3 with Saturday's win. Sara Hjalmarsson (Bankeryd, Sweden) achieved 100 career points by scoring one goal and earning an assist.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO