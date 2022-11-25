1 – Dajuan Harris Jr. – Harris showed what he’s made of by responding to an awful game in every way against Tennessee four days earlier with this gem in the Jayhawks’ 87-55 win over Texas Southern. It might not have wowed you. And Kansas coach Bill Self said his expectations for Harris and Harris’ own standards are so high that it takes a lot for him to really stand out. But he did in this one by reminding everyone just how big his impact he can be when he’s actually on the floor. He scored just five points, but needed only two shots to do it, and added nine assists and three steals with just one turnover. All of that in 29 minutes of action. Harris’ off night and absence against Tennessee last week was a big part of the reason that game got sideways. And he bounced back in a big, albeit quiet, way on Monday night.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO