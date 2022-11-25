Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Former Kansas City Detective and Three Others Indicted for Sex TraffickingApril McAbeeKansas City, KS
Motorcycle driver hospitalized following collision with SUV on I-35 in JoCoShawnee Mission PostJohnson County, KS
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Basketball Leaps Into the Top 15 After Battle 4 Atlantis Crown
After a terrific Thanksgiving week showing in The Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis, the Tennessee basketball team is on the rise in the latest Top 25 AP Poll. Tennessee swept its way through the three-day tournament with three big wins, all impressive for different reasons. The Vols began by shutting the door on Butler in an emphatic way to begin the tournament and then forced Southern California into a turnover frenzy in the midst of a thrilling overtime win. Tennessee rounded out the tournament with a physical and statement-making win over then-No. 3 Kansas on the third day.
Kansas tumbles in both polls after first lost.
The Jayhawks loss was costly in the Top 25 rankings.
Every commitment in Vols' 2023 class
Tennessee currently has the nation's No. 11 recruiting class, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite team rankings, with the Early Signing Period for the 2023 class now just a little more than three weeks away. And the Vols are still hoping to add at least a few more players to their class down the stretch.
KU Sports
Strong response to rough night vs. Tennessee lands Harris on top after Texas Southern win
1 – Dajuan Harris Jr. – Harris showed what he’s made of by responding to an awful game in every way against Tennessee four days earlier with this gem in the Jayhawks’ 87-55 win over Texas Southern. It might not have wowed you. And Kansas coach Bill Self said his expectations for Harris and Harris’ own standards are so high that it takes a lot for him to really stand out. But he did in this one by reminding everyone just how big his impact he can be when he’s actually on the floor. He scored just five points, but needed only two shots to do it, and added nine assists and three steals with just one turnover. All of that in 29 minutes of action. Harris’ off night and absence against Tennessee last week was a big part of the reason that game got sideways. And he bounced back in a big, albeit quiet, way on Monday night.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Bowl Projections At Conclusion Of The Regular Season
Tennessee capped off a 10-2 regular season with a blowout victory over instate rival Vanderbilt Saturday night in Nashville. The win gave Tennessee its best regular season since 2003 and assured the Vols a spot at a New Years Six Bowl. Tennessee’s win over Vanderbilt wasn’t the only result that...
🏀 Jayhawks to Host Tigers Monday in Men’s Hoops
LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 3 Kansas (6-1) looks to rebound from its first loss of the 2022-23 season when it plays host to Texas Southern on Monday, Nov. 28, at 7 p.m. The game will be televised on Big 12 NOW via ESPN+ with Dave Armstrong and Nick Bahe calling the action.
Tennessee moves up in top-25 polls after shutting out Vanderbilt
Tennessee clinched its first 10-win regular season in 19 years with a dominant shutout win at Vanderbilt on Saturday night. The Vols navigated the process of moving past the rough loss at South Carolina during the week and handled a rainy night in Nashville to turn in a complete all-around performance, shutting out the Commodores despite a lengthy and growing injury list. Tennessee on Sunday moved up three spots to No. 8 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll and climbed two spots to No. 7 in the Associated Press Poll and now awaits the release of the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday night, which will impact the bowl destination and opponent for the Vols.
Rucker: These Vols care. Their culture is fine.
NASHVILLE — These Vols care, and their culture is fine. If you learned nothing else on a rainy night in Nashville, at least learn that. Seven days after almost certainly losing their chance at a national championship in an embarrassing, emasculating loss at South Carolina, the 10th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers went to their state capital without several of their best players and waxed Vanderbilt at FirstBank Stadium — the artist formerly known as Vanderbilt Stadium.
tennisrecruiting.net
Five-Star Raidt Ready to Return to Tennessee
After Conley Raidt’s family moved to Nashville when she was 7 years old, her mother searched for sports activities for Conley and her younger brother. She couldn’t find a summer soccer class, so she signed them up for tennis lessons. Once the first day arrived, they all climbed into their black Volkswagen minivan and headed to the courts.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Josh Heupel responds to questions about Tennessee's locker room culture after rout of Vanderbilt
Josh Heupel led Tennessee to the first 10-win regular season since 2013, and after the win over Vanderbilt, Heupel reacted to the victory. The Vols knocked off the Commodores 56-0, and after the game, he spoke with Cole Cubelic of the SEC Network. “This was a great win for our...
atozsports.com
Look: Vols QB Hendon Hooker dances in locker room after win over Vandy
Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker saw his UT career end last week against South Carolina due to a torn ACL, but he was still on the sideline on Saturday night in Nashville. Hooker was a visible presence on the sideline during Tennessee’s 56-0 shellacking of Vanderbilt. The Greensboro, NC native...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Dee Williams unleashes 73-yard punt return TD, busts out stanky leg celebration
Dee Williams ran like he’d wanted to score on a punt return all season, and the Tennessee speedster delivered on Saturday at Vanderbilt. Williams returned a punt 73 yards for a touchdown, and then busted out a stanky leg celebration with teammates. That was Tennessee’s first punt return for...
Report: Notable College Football Bowl Game Matchup Set
The Hawaii Bowl is reportedly set. According to a report from Brett McMurphy, the Hawaii Bowl has its two teams for the 2022-23 bowl game. "San Diego State & Middle Tennessee will play in the @HawaiiBowl , sources told @ActionNetworkHQ . Merry Christmas Eve! The Hawaii Bowl is Dec. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. This is 2nd official matchup of the 41 bowls. Only 39 remaining," he reported on Monday morning.
WKRN
Former TN House Speaker comes face-to-face with burglar of Belle Meade home
Former Tennessee Speaker of the House, Beth Harwell, chased after a man who was reportedly burglarizing her Belle Meade home on Nov. 10. Former TN House Speaker comes face-to-face with burglar …. Former Tennessee Speaker of the House, Beth Harwell, chased after a man who was reportedly burglarizing her Belle...
matadornetwork.com
The 8 Best Barbecue Restaurants in Nashville
Barbecue isn’t a monolith. The styles of this iconic American cuisine vary depending on where you are in the country. Memphis is about smoked pork, hot wings (served with a sweet, sticky sauce), and barbecue spaghetti (the dish was a favorite of local favorite son Elvis Presley). Texas-style barbecue is about cooking low and slow. Texans will throw a variety of meats on the fire, but brisket is the Lone Star specialty. The sauce served on meats smoked in North Carolina barbecue pits is more vinegar-y than sweet. The best BBQ in Nashville rarely shows up on these lists of the best barbecue in America — but maybe that should change.
Man inside stairwell opens fire at Nashville hospital
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man is accused of firing a weapon inside a Nashville hospital on Saturday, authorities said. Nicholas Perre Zaayenga, 33, was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and vandalism of more than $1,000, according to Davidson County online court records. According...
Tennessee Tribune
Reporter Dragged From Meet Sues TN Justice
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., — A journalist has filed a lawsuit against Tennessee’s chief justice alleging that he conspired to have him falsely imprisoned and arrested covering a judicial conference. David Tulis of NoogaRadio Network and 96.9 FM is demanding a jury trial in U.S. District Court in Nashville to...
Panasonic rolls out plans for $4 billion EV plant in De Soto, Kansas
De Soto, Kansas, leaders got a glimpse at what Panasonic’s $4 billion electric vehicle plant may look like near 103rd Street and Dual Drive.
fox4kc.com
Hedge apples: What are they used for?
ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — Along rivers, the Osage orange — also known as hedge apple, bois d’arc, bodark, bodock, or bow-wood — flourishes. The trees are known for their thorns and large green fruit, which have a lot of uses, though not all of them actually work.
I-70 in Topeka to be reduced to one lane only until 2025, here’s why
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two separate closures are planned for a section of Interstate 70 as it passes through Topeka early in December. The Kansas Department of Transportation reports that both the westbound and eastbound lanes of I-70 will be closed for a day each as pavement patching work is completed. Permanent striping and signage will […]
