Greta Van Fleet & More Will Give El Paso Fans A Show Next Year
This week certainly has been a week of surprises for rock fans hasn't it? On Monday we received news of a Metallica song/album/tour for 2023. Now this morning, we received news that Greta Van Fleet have announced the RESCHEDULED show dates, the ones they had to cancel this month. Now...
Traveling Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit Set to Debut in El Paso
The highly-anticipated ‘Beyond Van Gogh’ traveling exhibit will be here in December. El Paso art fans can immerse themselves in the famous works of the famous painter, and we have the dates and ticket details. There’s a lot of buzz surrounding this exhibit, and if its popularity in...
The Oldest Concert Hall In El Paso May Have Been The Courthouse
When concert goers in El Paso wanted to see a show back in the day, they had to go to court,. Seriously. The El Paso Courthouse, once known as "Liberty Hall", was torn down back in '88 to build the courthouse we have now. Downstairs, Liberty Hall had a good-sized auditorium they used for many things like jury selection, meetings, rallys, etc.
Buildings Lost In El Paso And What Happened To Them
El Paso has lost a number of buildings over the years. Some were on purpose, some weren't. I posted an article the other day about the old courthouse, which used to host public events like rock concerts. It was demolished decades ago so the current courthouse could be built in its place.
Krystall Poppin Shows Love To El Paso In New Music Video
When you think of pop stars that made it from El Paso, Khalid is obviously the biggest one out there. However there's ANOTHER superstar from El Paso that while people know, more people SHOULD know. And that's Krystall Poppin. Anyone's listened to Krystall knows that she's got hits under her...
‘Pay it forward’ restaurant One Grub possibly needing a new home
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One Grub is a restaurant located inside First Christian Church in Central El Paso. It serves the community healthy vegan meals through a “pay it forward” system but it faces an uncertain future. “Anyone in the community can come in and have a meal that is fresh, plant based and […]
El Paso Names That Deserve To Be In Rock N Roll Hall of Fame
Think of all the names that are in the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame... I can easily see some artists that deserve to be in there (and some that frankly DON'T need to be in there...). But I haven't seen any names from El Paso... why not?. According to...
macaronikid.com
Cheap Date Night: La Empanaderia, The Best Empanadas In Town!
La Empanaderia is located on the West side of El Paso at 5390 N Mesa. The self proclaimed “best empanadas in town” is not an overstatement! Besides this El Paso location, you’ll find the rest of the empanada chain in Mexico and South America. The Empanada chain...
Do You Remember These Really Cool El Paso Christmas Traditions?
I know, we just barely cleared Thanksgiving but, c'mon, Christmas is a brief moment. Why not make the most of it?. Christmas has been in the air for awhile now, since freakin' August, but now we can officially get those decorations up, start planning holiday meals and buying presents. As...
Local Bands Coming Together To Bring Christmas Cheer To El Paso
We've made it! The holidays are upon us; the Christmas season is here to ask Santa what we all want this year. But we know, there's so many people in El Paso with little to nothing at all. It's the perfect time to truly help a fellow El Pasoan in need & the music scene knows this too.
El Paso Comic Con Featuring Huge Names In Hollywood & Wrestling
Every year, Comic Con is THE perfect time for fellow nerds to wear their best costumes & oggle at all things comic book, tv show, wrestling related. Last year we saw huge names like William Shatner & Mick Foley come say hello to El Paso fans. The line up for...
El Paso Would Love these Metal & Emo Tamales Stands
Corona Capital is an annual music festival that took place in Mexico City last week. This year's lineup included Miley Cyrus, Arctic Monkeys, My Chemical Romance and Paramore. (Side note: is everyone but me seeing My Chemical Romance live?!) If it seems like recently I'm writing a lot about emo...
Downtown El Paso Hot Spot Bubbles with Rooftop Igloos for Festive Winter Dining
What do you do when you want to dine outdoors, but it’s too chilly outside? Do it in an igloo. If you’re looking for a unique dining experience that you can combine with the festive holiday vibe of San Jacinto Plaza, Stanton House has brought back its heated holiday igloos.
Sunland Park, NM Could Be Our Las Vegas, Thanks to Cannabis
The tiny town of Sunland Park New Mexico is raking in the dough thanks to its booming cannabis industry. But what does that mean for all of the other fun vices that can be found in this sunny little town of sin?. If you have ever been to the real...
‘Sweet as Pumpkin Pie:’ Newborns dressed up at El Paso hospital for Thanksgiving
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – To honor and celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, nurses at Las Palmas Medical Center dressed newborns born at the hospital in festive “Sweet as Pumpkin Pie” onsies. Nurses at Las Palmas Medical Center dressed newborns up in festive holiday onsies to celebrate Thanksgiving. Courtesy From Las Palmas Medical Center
6 Cozy Cabins Near El Paso To Make it Feel Like Christmas
The holidays are here and while El Paso isn't exactly known as being a "winter wonderland", we still have some nice holiday weather. Luckily, there are different ways you can experience an actual winter wonderland. First, we have Winterfest happening in Downtown, and I hear that the rink has actual ice this year and there are high percentages of "snow".
Tensions run high as Mexico moves migrants out of Rio Grande camp in Juarez
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Tensions are running high as migrants camped along the Rio Grande in Ciudad Juarez were moved out by law enforcement the past two days. One police officer reportedly was hit by a rock. Migrants told KTSM that felt they were being treated like “animals.” “Where did you guys graduate from […]
El Paso News
Weather Watcher of the day!
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Today’s Weather Watcher of the day goes to Lourdes Garcia! This is a shot of snow seen on Friday of last week near Sean Haggerty. If you want to send them to our Chief Meteorologist Monica Cortez, send it to her email mcortez@ktsm.com or through her social media platforms:
Las Cruces beats Albuquerque in “best & worst” cities for singles, study suggests
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The latest take on the so-called “best and worst” cities for singles has Las Cruces fairing better than Albuquerque, according to a study from WalletHub. An internet site known for ranking everything from weather to airline credit cards, WalletHub says it generated its dating rankings based on “36 key indicators of dating-friendliness.” […]
El Paso police arrest 26 people for DWI during Thanksgiving weekend
El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police arrested 26 people and charged them with DWI from Wednesday to Sunday, Nov. 23-27, over the long Thanksgiving weekend. The previous weekend, Friday through Monday, Nov. 18-21, 18 people were arrested for DWI and the weekend before that, Nov. 11-14, police made 21 arrests for DWI.
