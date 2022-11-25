ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

95.5 KLAQ

The Oldest Concert Hall In El Paso May Have Been The Courthouse

When concert goers in El Paso wanted to see a show back in the day, they had to go to court,. Seriously. The El Paso Courthouse, once known as "Liberty Hall", was torn down back in '88 to build the courthouse we have now. Downstairs, Liberty Hall had a good-sized auditorium they used for many things like jury selection, meetings, rallys, etc.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Buildings Lost In El Paso And What Happened To Them

El Paso has lost a number of buildings over the years. Some were on purpose, some weren't. I posted an article the other day about the old courthouse, which used to host public events like rock concerts. It was demolished decades ago so the current courthouse could be built in its place.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Krystall Poppin Shows Love To El Paso In New Music Video

When you think of pop stars that made it from El Paso, Khalid is obviously the biggest one out there. However there's ANOTHER superstar from El Paso that while people know, more people SHOULD know. And that's Krystall Poppin. Anyone's listened to Krystall knows that she's got hits under her...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

‘Pay it forward’ restaurant One Grub possibly needing a new home

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One Grub is a restaurant located inside First Christian Church in Central El Paso. It serves the community healthy vegan meals through a “pay it forward” system but it faces an uncertain future. “Anyone in the community can come in and have a meal that is fresh, plant based and […]
EL PASO, TX
macaronikid.com

Cheap Date Night: La Empanaderia, The Best Empanadas In Town!

La Empanaderia is located on the West side of El Paso at 5390 N Mesa. The self proclaimed “best empanadas in town” is not an overstatement! Besides this El Paso location, you’ll find the rest of the empanada chain in Mexico and South America. The Empanada chain...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso Would Love these Metal & Emo Tamales Stands

Corona Capital is an annual music festival that took place in Mexico City last week. This year's lineup included Miley Cyrus, Arctic Monkeys, My Chemical Romance and Paramore. (Side note: is everyone but me seeing My Chemical Romance live?!) If it seems like recently I'm writing a lot about emo...
EL PASO, TX
US105

6 Cozy Cabins Near El Paso To Make it Feel Like Christmas

The holidays are here and while El Paso isn't exactly known as being a "winter wonderland", we still have some nice holiday weather. Luckily, there are different ways you can experience an actual winter wonderland. First, we have Winterfest happening in Downtown, and I hear that the rink has actual ice this year and there are high percentages of "snow".
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Weather Watcher of the day!

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Today’s Weather Watcher of the day goes to Lourdes Garcia! This is a shot of snow seen on Friday of last week near Sean Haggerty. If you want to send them to our Chief Meteorologist Monica Cortez, send it to her email mcortez@ktsm.com or through her social media platforms:
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Las Cruces beats Albuquerque in “best & worst” cities for singles, study suggests

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The latest take on the so-called “best and worst” cities for singles has Las Cruces fairing better than Albuquerque, according to a study from WalletHub. An internet site known for ranking everything from weather to airline credit cards, WalletHub says it generated its dating rankings based on “36 key indicators of dating-friendliness.” […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTSM

El Paso police arrest 26 people for DWI during Thanksgiving weekend

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police arrested 26 people and charged them with DWI from Wednesday to Sunday, Nov. 23-27, over the long Thanksgiving weekend. The previous weekend, Friday through Monday, Nov. 18-21, 18 people were arrested for DWI and the weekend before that, Nov.  11-14, police made 21 arrests for DWI.
EL PASO, TX
