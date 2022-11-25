Read full article on original website
Related
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Opinion: Resiliency is Not Just Something We Should Just Talk About
The recent 10-year anniversary of Hurricane Sandy brought a renewed focus on New York’s resiliency measures and readiness efforts — and promises that our government is working hard to protect our region from the threat of extreme weather. However, as Dave Colon recently pointed out in Streetsblog, we’re not ready for a Sandy sequel.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Queens Pols Revive Push for MTA to Study QueensLink, As QueensWay Linear Park Surges
City Council members have ramped up their attempt to get the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to do a deeper study of the QueensLink proposal to reactivate an old rail line that would provide better subway service for the southeast Queens desert. QueensLink boosters and area politicians have for years lobbied state...
Comments / 0